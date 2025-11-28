The dream ski chalet for sale: Plan world domination and ski Japow at the same time

Those of a certain algorithm will be aware that the snow has begun to fall, and fall heavily. Resorts across Europe can scarcely contain their glee as the early season snow blankets their mountains, which means that the snowsports season is well and truly on its way (and for some intrepid adventurers, has already begun).

It is at times like this that I like to daydream about the kind of chalet I would buy, should I ever win the lottery or if it turns out that one of the plentiful scammers in my inbox is telling the truth about untold riches to be found in Nigeria or elsewhere.

There would be certain essentials. Anyone who has ever skied or snowboarded anywhere, at any level, knows that carrying skis or snowboards is the most annoying thing in the world, so direct access to the slopes (otherwise known as ‘ski-in, ski-out’) is essential. I would also like a sauna, so I can get rid of the aches and pains from my joints and muscles, as well as sweat out the many vices I will have undoubtedly indulged in at lunch and/or apres. The last thing would be enough bedrooms for all my friends to come and stay. I find hot-tubs to be quite unsettling objects, so I can take or leave one of those.

But Country Life is a broad church, so in this round up of ‘Ski Chalets That I Would Like To Own One Day If I Suddenly Had Lots Of Spare Cash’, I will not only pick things that I want, but also things I think you might want. I am kind and generous like that, and should be celebrated for being so (ideally by you, the reader, inviting me skiing). Let’s begin.

NOT A HOTEL: Rusutsu

(Image credit: NOTAHOTEL/Snøhetta)

To the island of Hokkaido and the Rusutsu resort, where Mount Yotei towers over the snow-capped hills of one of Japan’s largest ski areas. It would take something quite special to stand out from this already pristine scene, but this villa by NOT A HOTEL is rather special indeed.

This obsidian curve could be mistaken for a spaceship that has briefly stopped on its trans-galactic voyage to observe the winter habits of the human race. It is giving ‘lair of world domination’. It is serving ‘neo noir chalet of the future’. Basically, I like it, and I think it is cool.

Imagine a few drinks after a hard day's shredding in here. (Image credit: NOTAHOTEL/Snøhetta)

The details: four bedrooms, four bathrooms, ski-in, ski-out, a sauna, swimming pool, meditation pool, gorgeous living spaces with high ceilings, modernist fireplaces and, crucially, a conversation pit. There are not enough conversation pits in the world, so I am glad to see they are coming back.

But perhaps better than all of that is the location and the view. Situated on the very top of its own hill/mountain, and served by a lift, the landscape can be enjoyed in 360º. And best of all, that view of Mt Yotei will never get old. The design comes from Snøhetta, the firm behind the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, The 9/11 Memorial Pavilion in New York, and the Shibuya Upper West Project. In a word: pedigree.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2029, but sales are open, so start digging around the back of the sofa. Prices for partial ownership begin at about $7.5 million.