What the Country Life team are asking Father Christmas for this year

How many times have you been asked by a parent, sibling, godparent or friend to send them a list of things you want for Christmas — only for your mind to go blank? I'm betting it's more than just once.

Assuming that there are still some of you out there racking your brains, some of the Country Life team kindly agreed to reveal what they would like to find under the tree on Christmas morning.

Some of the suggestions are more (financially) realistic than others, but we hope that at least one or two are of some kind of help — and given that we're unlikely to receive any of them, the second best option is that you do.

What? A diamond bracelet (and a dog)

Who? Florence Allen, Social Media Editor

Flo would like to call her miniature English bull terrier Piglet. (Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to gifts, I usually get exactly what I want — largely because I’m the one buying them. But if I were to send my dream wishlist to Old Saint Nick, it would include the Barbara Tipple Tudor Bloom Cognac diamond bracelet , a handcrafted platinum-and-gold bangle set with cognac diamonds — and the only piece of jewellery I think about at least once a day.

I’d also like a dog. Actually, I'd like two: a standard wire-haired dachshund named Percival (Percy) and a miniature English bull terrier called Piglet — plus puppy training and daycare, please and thank you. Bracelet: £20,000; dog: priceless.

What? A shearling coat

Who? Amie Elizabeth White, Acting Luxury Editor

A By Malene Birger, pictured on a model and sadly not Amie Elizabeth. (Image credit: By Malene Birger)

I spent far too long whittling through my (ever-increasing) 'wishlists' for this, but settled on two ‘must haves’. The first is a sensational shearling coat in leopard print or this gorgeous cabernet, from By Malene Birger . It covers me from collar to ankle (I have tried it on) which is a priority when it comes to dressing for winter because it means I can look chic and sleek and not have to worry about what I'm wearing underneath.

The second is a pair of Manolo Blahnik's Maysli 70 slingback pumps — so classic, so wearable, so versatile.

What? A dog

Who? Lotte Brundle, Digital Writer

Fergus is a six-month old poodle mix — and he's looking for his forever home. (Image credit: Battersea Cats & Dogs Home)

All I want for Christmas is Fergus. He is 'wiggly and friendly with everyone he meets', has gorgeous chocolate eyes and is a beautiful blonde, which is basically all I look for in a man. He is also an adorable five-month old poodle mix, available to adopt from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and would make for the perfect scraggly stocking filler and lifelong waggly companion.

What? A car

Who? Mark Hedges, Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

I have become a slower and slower driver, so the Jaguar XK 140 , a 1950s sports car with a 3.1 litre engine may seem an unusual choice for Christmas. Besides, I currently drive a dull 10-year-old BMW 1 series and have had no previous convictions in my life as a car buff.

But, I saw one of these outside Chawton House (the Elizabethan manor house in Hampshire that once belonged to Jane Austen's brother, Edward) and fell in love with its charisma and charm, its simple dials on the dashboard and its sashayed brilliance as it drove off. Mostly, I loved the car’s whole, damn, Britishness.

I want one to go to the races at Goodwood, and sip chilled Chablis in the car park, and then to tour the nooks and crannies of this beautiful nation — slowly, but beautifully.

What? Tickets to the opera

Who? Carla Passino, Art and Antiques Editor

A performance at the Royal Opera House, in 1936. (Image credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

I was 10 when I fell in love with opera. An enlightened maths teacher, granted a latitude that would probably be unthinkable today, took our class to the dress rehearsal of La bohème. The music, the costumes, the haunting words of Vecchia Zimarra — I was mesmerised. Back home, I persuaded my poor parents — who had spent the better part of their life trying to escape anything that vaguely reeked of an aria (I suspect my father, named after the protagonist in La Traviata, has trauma) — to buy a season ticket. Not even an unfortunate soprano screeching out her Lady Macbeth put me off opera. However, moving to London, where securing tickets requires early knowledge, the forbearance of Job and a (finger) sprint to rival Usain Bolt’s, made my operatic jaunts much rarer. Which is why my perfect Christmas present would be a Season Patron package to the Royal Opera House , which guarantees two or four of the best seats for each production. And of course, I’d also go to the odd rehearsal, if only to recapture that childhood magic.

What? Glastonbury tickets

Who? Bella Fulford, Editorial Assistant and PA to the Editor

A post shared by Camp Kerala (@campkerala) A photo posted by on

​​Despite a ‘fool-proof’ spreadsheet system and paying dubious online queue hackers, I’ve failed three times to procure a Glastonbury ticket. With 2026 a fallow year, 2027 promises fiercer competition, so a ticket is top of my wishlist.

First hurdle: festival entry. Second: festival survival. I am not the primal partier I once was — hangovers now require extra-strength paracetamol and the recovery position — so reinforcements are essential. Cue Camp Kerala : glamping, wellness and just enough civilisation to turn five days of raving into a blissful blend of revelry and zen. This luxury doesn’t come cheap, but it’s a worthy price for my dignity.

What? Time (and art)

Who: Emma Hughes, Acting Assistant Features Editor

Edward Ardizzone's 'Night at the Palais' was done in ink. (Image credit: Edward Ardizzone/Chris Beetles Gallery)

This year I want the same priceless thing every author wants: more hours in the day to finish editing the novel which has hoovered up all of my free time for the past eighteen months.

Slightly more realistically, there's a space on my landing which I'd love to fill with some beautifully framed mid-century British illustration: Edward Ardizzone's Night at the Palais from the Chris Beetles Gallery in St James's, or an Edward Bawden print from the Jenna Burlingham Gallery in Kingsclere.

I'll be watching John le Carre's A Murder of Quality for the umpteenth time over the break — because nothing says Christmas like gruesome killings at an English public school — so if anyone wanted to get me Penguin's wonderfully retro Smiley Collection box-set of paperbacks their timing would be impeccable.

What? A watch

Who? William Hosie, Lifestyle Editor

With its transparent sapphire case-back protected by a dust cover featuring an invisible hinge, this rose gold self-winding Calatrava is a stellar example of fine watchmaking. (Image credit: Patek Philippe)

I've always said that, should one propose to a man, they ought to do so not with a ring but with a watch. I say this because I have a track record of losing every ring I’m given whereas watches tend to stay on my wrist firm and stern. While suitors needn't opt for something too extravagant, a little glamour never hurt — which is why I’m asking Father Christmas for a Patek Philippe Calatrava 5227R-001 this Christmas (price: £36,640).

The other item on my wishlist is at the more lavish end (£116,000): a debenture ticket to the Championships, Wimbledon, which guarantees access to the best seats on Centre Court for the next five years.

What? A treadmill

Who? Dean Usher, Art Director

Unfortunately, my busy schedule — work, coaching two girls’ football teams, school drop off, culinary duties — means my time in which to exercise is very limited. Around 12noon on a workday, I start to plan my lunchtime run, but as the minutes tick by, I convince myself that it is simply too cold outside to run. Before long, I’m tucking into a tomato soup and a cheese sandwich, thinking about the run that never was.

With that all in mind, I have been eyeing up treadmills so that I can exercise in the comfort of my own home. Imagine: watching the latest Netflix show and smashing your PBs — at the same time. I’ve used plenty of gym treadmills so I know you should not scrimp on the price. If money was no object I would go for the Nordictrack Commercial 1750 with a 24 inch screen version (for £2,499 if someone wants to gift me £2,495).

What? A chauffeur

Who? Giles Kime, Interiors Editor

A dapper gentleman and his chauffeur in a convertible limousine, in about 1925. (Image credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

I've been watching Succession recently and it has left me nursing a serious chauffeur fixation. The speed with the Roys are whizzed from home to office, to Lear jet, in a matter of minutes by an army of drivers in S classes, Suburbans and Escalades (often in formation), made me realise how different life would be if I was freed of the burden of driving and parking.

And what a nicer person I'd be. Bring it on, big FC.

What? Not a car

Who? James Fisher, Digital Commissioning Editor

A post shared by ATOMIC SKI (@atomicski) A photo posted by on

There are plenty of skis that carve up the mountains of Europe and the USA each winter, but very few could be considered art. One such pair is surely the Atomic Bent Chetler , designed in collaboration with the powder slayer and artist Chris Benchetler, and it has long been on my Christmas list. This year's iteration is an instant classic, with Chris's iconic illustrations once again making this a standout on the slopes (or, more likely, off them).

And of course, I'd need some guidance from the great man himself, so a day's heli-skiing with Chris as my guide seems a fair stocking filler.

What? A handbag

Who? Rosie Paterson, Digital Commissioning Director & Travel Editor

The Hermès Kelly Bag was inspired by Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco. (Image credit: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, I came up with this feature idea and emailed the team, asking them to send me their suggestions ‘ASAP’ and with the promise of cake. I copied and pasted each paragraph of copy into a Google Doc, as soon as each one appeared in my inbox, and more fool me I didn’t look at any of them properly until now — only to realise that every single one of my ideas has been stolen.

I want a car — a Mini Moke in baby blue , to terrorise the streets of Salcombe in come summer — but Mark Hedges beat me to it. I want some jewellery — perhaps an 18-carat, sterling silver and sapphire ring from Spinelli Kilcollin — but Flo Allen beat me to it. I want a Cartier Baignoire watch — because I read about one in our watch gift guide and have thought of nothing else since — but Will Hosie beat me to it.

So, I’ve gone back to the drawing board (AKA the notes list of ‘things I would like if I win the lottery/my brother decides to spend some of his annual bonus on me’) and have come up with the item I should’ve chosen in the first place. A Hermes Kelly Sellier 25 handbag — in Vert Criquet with palladium hardware. A true investment piece that will never go out of style.

What? Interior decor

Who? Emma Hiley, Account Director

Everything from the frame to the relief is papier-mâché. (Image credit: Casa Gusto)

Working in the interiors industry is both a blessing and a curse because I’m constantly emailed with ideas and products ‘above my station’ — usually involving fabric-lined walls and mohair — and so, my Christmas wishlist always has a strong ‘POA’ flavour.