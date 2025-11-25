Country Life November 26, 2025
Country Life November 26, 2025, has Christmas gifts, the country houses of Daphne du Maurier, and a look at what to do with the dusty bottles at the back of your drinks cabinet — and it's all tucked behind our iconic Advent Calendar cover.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
It’s crunch time
What’s the perfect cocktail to pair with pickled-onion Monster Munch? Susan Low quizzes Neil Ridley, the crisp sommelier
Tipple tattle
Dust off the Dubonnet and break open that Bénédictine — Will Hosie spies some gems at the back of the drinks cabinet
Christmas gifts
Presents for pets, luxuries for ladies and gifts for gardeners — Amie Elizabeth White shares 10 pages of exceptional ideas
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sarah Lamb’s favourite painting
The Royal Ballet dancer chooses a scene surging with movement
The legacy
Kate Green hails Carl Giles, who created the Express’s much-loved Giles cartoon for 48 years
Country-house treasures
John Goodall is intrigued by the surviving stringing rack for bows at Haddon Hall in Derbyshire
To Manderley again
Jeremy Musson investigates Daphne du Maurier’s love of the country house, with the help of illustrations by Matthew Rice
Sticking with it
Emma Hughes learns how our love of Christmas stamps has burgeoned since the 1960s
Where there’s a will, there’s a whey
It’s time to forget French fromage and focus on home terrior, argues Tom Parker Bowles, as he takes a tour of great British cheeses
Spread from Country Life November 26, 2025
Thoroughly cream crackered
Tom Howells pays tribute to one of Ireland’s greatest exports…the Jacob’s Cream Cracker
The royal treatment
The life of the Bohemian ‘good’ King Wenceslas ended in an act of treachery, reveals Ian Morton
Game on
Mary Miers meets the Highland woodworker crafting beautiful and bespoke board games
A lot of bottle
A renaissance in British perfume is being fuelled by a focus on Nature, finds Amie Elizabeth White
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White’s luxuries large and small, plus a few of Manolo Blahnik’s favourite things
Interiors
Arabella Youens celebrates the revival of the guest bedroom as a relaxing escape for visitors
A brush with genius
Tiffany Daneff admires the 17th-century botanical drawings of the unsung Alexander Marshal
A window in time
November tea-break musings see John Lewis-Stempel hurtle through 150 million years of life on Earth in the blink of an eye
Scale model
The voracious pike is the stuff of piscatorial legend. David Profumo profiles the ‘pirate of the lake’
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino selects five festive offerings from the art world depicting everything from wide-eyed wonder to Yuletide knees-up
The silver touch
The sheen of elegant silverware can elevate mere eating into the more refined sphere of fine dining, says Matthew Dennison
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
How a floating salad farm fueled two record-breaking rowers across the Pacific Ocean
Miriam Payne and Jess Rowe grew cabbages and radishes on their small boat while rowing more than 8000 miles from Peru to Australia.
-
A wreck's renaissance: The 150-year-old mill that was falling apart stone by stone, now a beautiful Highland home ready for the next century and a half
Bogbain Mill's award-winning transformation was a labour of love for the owner, but it's now time for them to move on.