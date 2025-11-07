An Alpine hideaway on a Swiss mountaintop that's like something from the pages of a Gothic novel
A wonderful Baroque castle set amid gardens and woodland is for sale in one of Switzerland's most beautiful areas.
'In one of the most beautiful landscapes in Graubünden, a magnificent castle rises on a mountain spur from which you can enjoy a spectacular view of the Alpine landscape.' So begins the Luxury Portfolio International description of this Swiss castle, and if we thought we could sum up its appeal any better than that, we'd have done so.
Located in the eastern Grisons Canton (or Graubünden in German), it's the sort of breathtaking place that evokes Gothic novels, classic movies and dramatic paintings. Just looking at the place you can imagine Lord Byron composing a poem on the terrace while Sean Connery hang glides onto the roof. A more perfect picture of an Alpine retreat is hard to imagine.
The charm doesn't rest merely on its first appearance and setting: this is a home full of original character features from the moment you walk through the extravagant front door.
There are wood-panelled walls, antique light fittings, leaded windows brightened by stained glass, balconies and covered terraces and more.
Beyond the house, this part of eastern Switerland — which is within easy reach of St Moritz and Davos — is a haven for hiking, mountaineering, biking, wellness, golfing and horseback riding. And skiing, of course: there are two resorts nearby. But as the world changes, summer in the Alps is only becoming more appealing with every passing year.
A quick look at these pictures of the local area will show why:
The price is listed as 'on application', but expect to pay somewhere in the £7.5 million bracket. And as you may or may not know, having the money is only part of the story to buy a home in Switzerland. The country's 'Lex Koller' laws on foreign nationals buying property in the country are as complex as, well, the mechanism for a hand-made watch, varying by area, property size and your country of origin. Post-Brexit, a new agreement for UK nationals was put in place, but it'll be up to you (or rather your lawyers) to straighten everything up.
Once all those hoops have been jumped through, you'll be free to take in all the property options that this remarkable land has to offer. Anyone fancy buying a chateau on Lake Geneva?
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
Robotic sharks, Egyptian mummies and a Rolls-Royce: Start your weekend with the Country Life Quiz of the Day
You will take the quiz, and you will learn things. That is my promise.
By James Fisher Published
A true gent lets his hair down on a Wednesday: Inside our Savile Row party to celebrate the publication of Gentleman's Life
'The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages.'
By Will Hosie Published
The beautiful part of Britain where £1 million still buys a grand period house and a swathe of unspoilt land
The Scottish Borders might just be the best value spot in Britain today, as Arabella Youens reports.
By Arabella Youens Published
A beautiful old farmhouse in 15 acres of breathtaking Scottish scenery, for sale at just £825,000
A wonderful country home with almost 15 acres of land has come up for sale at a price which will make urban dwellers question their life choices.
By Arabella Youens Published
A country house that was the set for one of the best-loved sitcoms of the 1980s is for sale, with 40,000sq ft of space, 39 bedrooms and almost endless potential
Lynford Hall, a vast neo-Jacobean house that's been everything from a country hotel to an agricultural college, has come to the market. Toby Keel tells its story.
By Toby Keel Published
A sprawling castle set amid ancient woodland has come to the market for the first time in 150 years
Gyrn Castle, set amidst woodland on the outskirts of an ancient village, is now seeking new owners. Penny Churchill reports.
By Penny Churchill Published
A Tudor Revival home built by a Victorian adventurer, with beauty, grandeur and its own putting green
Fulford Hall is an idyllic country home, yet is situated less than a dozen miles from Birmingham. Penny Churchill tells more.
By Penny Churchill Published
Five glorious properties for sale from the 11th to the 21st century
A tithe barn, a Grade I-listed Norman keep, and a Georgian masterpiece all graced the pages of Country Life this week
By James Fisher Published
You can now rent King William IV’s former home in London’s Mayfair — for a princely sum
The London property — with royal lineage — is on the market with the estate agency Wetherell for £25,000 a week.
By Lotte Brundle Published
Dream of revolution inside the 18th-century villa once occupied by Napoleon's French troops
An apartment inside historic Villa Gnecchi Ruscone is on the market and it comes with a grand ballroom rumoured to have been frequented by Napoleon.
By Lotte Brundle Published