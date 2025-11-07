An Alpine hideaway on a Swiss mountaintop that's like something from the pages of a Gothic novel

'In one of the most beautiful landscapes in Graubünden, a magnificent castle rises on a mountain spur from which you can enjoy a spectacular view of the Alpine landscape.' So begins the Luxury Portfolio International description of this Swiss castle, and if we thought we could sum up its appeal any better than that, we'd have done so.

Located in the eastern Grisons Canton (or Graubünden in German), it's the sort of breathtaking place that evokes Gothic novels, classic movies and dramatic paintings. Just looking at the place you can imagine Lord Byron composing a poem on the terrace while Sean Connery hang glides onto the roof. A more perfect picture of an Alpine retreat is hard to imagine.

The charm doesn't rest merely on its first appearance and setting: this is a home full of original character features from the moment you walk through the extravagant front door.

There are wood-panelled walls, antique light fittings, leaded windows brightened by stained glass, balconies and covered terraces and more.

Beyond the house, this part of eastern Switerland — which is within easy reach of St Moritz and Davos — is a haven for hiking, mountaineering, biking, wellness, golfing and horseback riding. And skiing, of course: there are two resorts nearby. But as the world changes, summer in the Alps is only becoming more appealing with every passing year.

A quick look at these pictures of the local area will show why:

The price is listed as 'on application', but expect to pay somewhere in the £7.5 million bracket. And as you may or may not know, having the money is only part of the story to buy a home in Switzerland. The country's 'Lex Koller' laws on foreign nationals buying property in the country are as complex as, well, the mechanism for a hand-made watch, varying by area, property size and your country of origin. Post-Brexit, a new agreement for UK nationals was put in place, but it'll be up to you (or rather your lawyers) to straighten everything up.

Once all those hoops have been jumped through, you'll be free to take in all the property options that this remarkable land has to offer. Anyone fancy buying a chateau on Lake Geneva?