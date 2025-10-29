The eclectic New York townhouse that Lily Allen sings about in her new, headline-making album is for sale

'A palace on a perfect street' is how Lily Allen describes the New York townhouse she lived in with her now ex-husband, in her new song 'Nonmonagamummy'.

And now the Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, property is on the market for $7,995,000 with the estate agents Gambino.

The 19th-century brownstone was reimagined by designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff specifically for Lily and her former husband, the Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The pair, who split in 2024 and are now divorced, recently made headlines following the release of Lily's album, West End Girl, which alleges that David was unfaithful during their marriage and in one of their homes, possibly 381, Union Street.

Allen and Harbour wed in 2020 in Las Vegas. Their ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The exterior of 381, Union Street in Brooklyn. (Image credit: Gloria Kilbourne/CARL GAMBINO of the Gambino Group at Compass)

The couple purchased the house in 2021 and gave Architectural Digest a tour of the premises two years later. The video, which went viral and now has 8.2 million views on YouTube, features some of the couple’s more curious design ideas. These include a pink fridge in their carpeted bathroom (David's mysterious request), their windowless pink bedroom and a pair of back-to-back green sofas that, according to the couple, were perfect for arguments.

The couple's bathroom featuring David's pink fridge. (Image credit: Hayley Ellen Day/CARL GAMBINO of the Gambino Group at Compass )

The couple paid $3.3 million for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property in 2020 and its new owners will inherit their busy botanical wallpaper (by Zuber), a kitsch tiger-print television room, and other flamboyant features — which Gambino describe as ‘whimsical’. You might be relieved to hear that the more traditional details include crown mouldings, a Plain English kitchen (Lily's request) and a twinkly chandelier.

Outside, in the garden, there is a cold plunge pool and a sauna — perfect for relaxing in while you listen to Lily's latest, and most revealing, musical offering.

The townhouse's kitchen. (Image credit: Hayley Ellen Day/CARL GAMBINO of the Gambino Group at Compass )

381 Union Street is on the market with Gambino. For more information visit their website.