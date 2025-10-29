The eclectic New York townhouse that Lily Allen sings about in her new, headline-making album is for sale
381, Union Street is on the market just days after the singer’s latest album details the alleged infidelity in her marriage.
'A palace on a perfect street' is how Lily Allen describes the New York townhouse she lived in with her now ex-husband, in her new song 'Nonmonagamummy'.
And now the Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, property is on the market for $7,995,000 with the estate agents Gambino.
The 19th-century brownstone was reimagined by designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff specifically for Lily and her former husband, the Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The pair, who split in 2024 and are now divorced, recently made headlines following the release of Lily's album, West End Girl, which alleges that David was unfaithful during their marriage and in one of their homes, possibly 381, Union Street.
The couple purchased the house in 2021 and gave Architectural Digest a tour of the premises two years later. The video, which went viral and now has 8.2 million views on YouTube, features some of the couple’s more curious design ideas. These include a pink fridge in their carpeted bathroom (David's mysterious request), their windowless pink bedroom and a pair of back-to-back green sofas that, according to the couple, were perfect for arguments.
The couple paid $3.3 million for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property in 2020 and its new owners will inherit their busy botanical wallpaper (by Zuber), a kitsch tiger-print television room, and other flamboyant features — which Gambino describe as ‘whimsical’. You might be relieved to hear that the more traditional details include crown mouldings, a Plain English kitchen (Lily's request) and a twinkly chandelier.
Outside, in the garden, there is a cold plunge pool and a sauna — perfect for relaxing in while you listen to Lily's latest, and most revealing, musical offering.
381 Union Street is on the market with Gambino. For more information visit their website.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Lotte is Country Life's digital writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She has written for The Fence, Spectator World, the New Statesman and The Times. She pens Country Life Online's interview series, Consuming Passions.
-
-
When did the Titanic sink and other questions. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 29, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Wednesday's quiz.
By Country Life Published
-
Meet the man who makes David Beckham's Land Rover Defenders
Land Rover’s beloved, rattly old workhorse has gained a chic cachet in recent years — particularly when modified to suit all sorts of purposes, even transporting our David Beckham's honey harvest.
By Charles Rangeley-Wilson Published
-
This Suffolk home is a perfect escape from the world and it comes with its own stretch of river and 20 acres
This idyllic home in Suffolk is the perfect village home.
By Julie Harding Published
-
The quaint Alpine village that got taken over by The Beatles
The Beatles visited the Austrian resort of Obertauern to film their 1965 film Help!. Despite a distinct lack of prowess on the slopes, the Fab Four got by with a little help from some new-found friends, discovers Russell Higham.
By Russell Higham Published
-
The ultimate treehouse escape, where you can have a sauna and hot tub 12 metres above the forest floor, is for sale in Dorset
Guy Mallinson's award-winning treehouses in Dorset are a true escape from the world. Anna White takes a look.
By Anna White Published
-
20 breathtaking country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the finest houses to come to market via Country Life in the past week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The elegant country home of a motor racing daredevil who drove round the world in a 1936 Bentley and crashed a Range Rover into his own front porch
Peasemore House, with its collection of barns, workshops, stables and more, is an ideal home from which to plan an adventure — something that was a passion of its present owners. Penny Churchill explains more.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The wisteria clad cottage where Noël Coward and Ivor Novello held court at the height of their fame
The 17th-century Follejon Cottage just outside Windsor was a perfect escape from the city for Noël Coward and his circle of friends. As it goes on the market, Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A Cotswolds property that's the strangest mix of old and new we've ever seen... and yet somehow, it all works
The Gasworks is a house quite unlike anything you've seen before — or at least anything you've seen all in one place. Toby Keel takes a closer look.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A country house near Windsor that could be straight from the pages of a Jilly Cooper novel
Penny Churchill looks at the beautiful polo-lover's sanctuary that is Barkham Square Park.
By Penny Churchill Published