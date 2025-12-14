18 beautiful house for sale, from home counties dream to a private island with its own castle, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Sotheby's International Realty / Knight Frank)

Just off the west coast of Scotland lies Shuna Island, a true playground of open spaces, natural beauty, wildlife, beaches and — yes — a castle. And it's looking for a new owner. https://www.countrylife.co.uk/property/white-sand-beaches-smugglers-coves-teeming-wildlife-and-a-ruined-castle-in-a-scottish-island-thats-on-the-market-for-the-first-time-in-almost-a-century

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

A seven-bedroom home that looks like something from a glossy costume drama, in the heart of the pretty town of Winslow.

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

A detached house, offering scope for improvement, with stunning estuary views in a coastal location.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

Period property elegantly renovated and complemented by a range of outbuildings, large gardens and views of the White Horse.

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

Cumnock Knowes provides extensive accommodation space over three floors, sitting in a stunning rural location, with far reaching countryside views.

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.

A three bedroomed barn conversion lying at the centre of this highly sought after village retaining many original character features.

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

A fabulous country and equestrian home situated in the Nadder Valley, enjoying breathtaking panoramic views and excellent outriding. No onward chain.

For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.

Historic Suffolk farmhouse with fine views, heated swimming pool and tennis court, set within just under seven acres in a tranquil edge of village setting.

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

This exceptional five bedroom, three storey riverside home sits on its own private island along the River Darent.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

An elegant period house surrounded by extensive gardens and grounds including a sweep in turning circle driveway, ‘Ragstone’ buildings and a large garage with floor above.

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

A substantial family home with six bedrooms and a secluded walled garden. Offering thoughtfully designed living space with a practical layout.

For sale via Piccolo — see more details and pictures.

A newly built, detached family home in a desirable location.

For sale via Wood and Pilcher — see more details and pictures.

A distinguished four-bedroom detached barn conversion, nestled within the tranquil rural setting of Ednaston in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales.

For sale via Bennett Samways — see more details and pictures.

Charming thatched cottage, with light rooms, elegant stone, modern touches, and a welcoming kitchen/dining space.

For sale via DOMVS — see more details and pictures.

Beautifully presented 5 bed detached family home, set back from the road with countryside views in the popular village of Challock

For sale via Sanderson — see more details and pictures.

An income-producing lifestyle home in 11 acres with farm buildings, camping ground, extra accommodation, woodland, lakes and pasture.

For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.

A charming four-bedroom house with a multi-purpose barn and attractive gardens, set within the heart of the sought-after village of Ashford Carbonel.

For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.

A superbly situated detached four-bedroom cottage for upgrading set in large gardens and enjoying fine views across rolling countryside.

For sale via Nick Champion — see more details and pictures.