18 beautiful house for sale, from home counties dream to a private island with its own castle, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to market via Country Life this week.
Scotland — £5,500,000
Just off the west coast of Scotland lies Shuna Island, a true playground of open spaces, natural beauty, wildlife, beaches and — yes — a castle. And it's looking for a new owner. https://www.countrylife.co.uk/property/white-sand-beaches-smugglers-coves-teeming-wildlife-and-a-ruined-castle-in-a-scottish-island-thats-on-the-market-for-the-first-time-in-almost-a-century
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £1,900,000
A seven-bedroom home that looks like something from a glossy costume drama, in the heart of the pretty town of Winslow.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £625,000
A detached house, offering scope for improvement, with stunning estuary views in a coastal location.
For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.
North Yorkshire — £850,000
Period property elegantly renovated and complemented by a range of outbuildings, large gardens and views of the White Horse.
For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.
Dumfries and Galloway — £550,000
Cumnock Knowes provides extensive accommodation space over three floors, sitting in a stunning rural location, with far reaching countryside views.
For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.
Nottinghamshire — £475,000
A three bedroomed barn conversion lying at the centre of this highly sought after village retaining many original character features.
For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £1,950,000
A fabulous country and equestrian home situated in the Nadder Valley, enjoying breathtaking panoramic views and excellent outriding. No onward chain.
For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.
Suffolk — £1,500,000
Historic Suffolk farmhouse with fine views, heated swimming pool and tennis court, set within just under seven acres in a tranquil edge of village setting.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £1,250,000
This exceptional five bedroom, three storey riverside home sits on its own private island along the River Darent.
For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £1,100,000
An elegant period house surrounded by extensive gardens and grounds including a sweep in turning circle driveway, ‘Ragstone’ buildings and a large garage with floor above.
For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £990,000
A substantial family home with six bedrooms and a secluded walled garden. Offering thoughtfully designed living space with a practical layout.
For sale via Piccolo — see more details and pictures.
East Sussex — £925,000
A newly built, detached family home in a desirable location.
For sale via Wood and Pilcher — see more details and pictures.
Derbyshire — £850,000
A distinguished four-bedroom detached barn conversion, nestled within the tranquil rural setting of Ednaston in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales.
For sale via Bennett Samways — see more details and pictures.
Dorset — £750,000
Charming thatched cottage, with light rooms, elegant stone, modern touches, and a welcoming kitchen/dining space.
For sale via DOMVS — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £750,000
Beautifully presented 5 bed detached family home, set back from the road with countryside views in the popular village of Challock
For sale via Sanderson — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £740,000
An income-producing lifestyle home in 11 acres with farm buildings, camping ground, extra accommodation, woodland, lakes and pasture.
For sale via Webbers — see more details and pictures.
Shropshire — £625,000
A charming four-bedroom house with a multi-purpose barn and attractive gardens, set within the heart of the sought-after village of Ashford Carbonel.
For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.
Worcestershire — £550,000
A superbly situated detached four-bedroom cottage for upgrading set in large gardens and enjoying fine views across rolling countryside.
