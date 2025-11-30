The golden retriever: The world’s most well-known dog almost didn’t exist at all

They’ve been popping up everywhere this week — on the Tube, at Christmas parties and in the news — so it feels like the perfect moment to talk about the dog breed we’re lucky to have.

A Golden Retriever stands in a wide, frost-covered field at sunrise, surrounded by pale golden light and a distant line of leafless trees.
(Image credit: Alamy)
Florence Allen's avatar
By
published
in Features

Ahhh the Golden Retriever — the sweet, sincere, butter-would-not-melt angel of a dog. They are, without question, one of the most well known dog breeds in the world. They’ve even carved out a place in modern dating lore via the ‘golden retriever boyfriend’ — the (almost overly) affectionate, subdued, loves-you-so-much type who also manages to be impossibly steady and reliable.

Their portrayal in mainstream media (endlessly wholesome, occasionally verging on a little dim) has only cemented the image. Think of Dug from Up, bounding in with his opener, ‘I have just met you, and I love you,’ mixed with the wise-beyond-his-years, rock-steady Shadow from Homeward Bound.

Image 1 of 2
An animated golden dog with a big nose, floppy ears and a talking collar sits happily with its tongue out, looking up at two characters standing on either side — an elderly man on the left and a young boy scout with a backpack on the right — in a rocky, soft-focus landscape under a bright sky.
Dug, the lovable golden retriever from Disney/Pixar’s Up, wears a special collar that translates his thoughts into speech.(Image credit: Alamy)

They are, it must be said, some of the warmest and most affectionate dogs I’ve ever met. I met the lovely Elmo at a Christmas party at Claridge’s this week, who was gorgeous, utterly charming, incredibly well-behaved and fully camera-trained — see below, outshining everyone in the room, including the very shiny silver Burberry Knight.

A golden retriever wearing a red tartan bandana sits on a black-and-white marble floor in front of a large, lavishly decorated Christmas tree filled with colourful ribbons and ornaments. Purple and blue blankets are arranged around the base of the tree, and elegant gold stanchions frame the scene inside an opulent, warmly lit interior.

Elmo spreading festive cheer

(Image credit: Florence Allen)

The story of the Golden Retriever is really the story of a dog who shouldn’t have existed at all — thanks to a man who rejected the fashionable breeds of his day. Rewind to 19th-century Britain, and you’ll find Dudley Marjoribanks, later the 1st Baron Tweedmouth: wealthy, ambitious and obsessed with dogs. My kind of man. He kept a meticulous leather-bound breeding record for more than 50 years, which still survives today and is on display at the newly relaunched Royal Kennel Club (formerly the Kennel Club) in London.

Marjoribanks’ star discovery was Nous, a golden puppy born to black sporting dogs, which were the preferred colour at the time. Golden pups were considered undesirable back then, and were frankly lucky to survive. Marjoribanks paired Nous with Belle, a Tweed Water Spaniel, resulting in the miraculous 1868 litter that produced the first true Golden Retrievers: Cowslip, Crocus and Primrose.

From there, the breed travelled far and wide — from his family home to Dorset’s Melbury Hall, then onwards to Texas cattle ranches and Canadian official residences — quietly securing its future. Meanwhile, their ancestral home, Guisachan in the Highlands, slipped into ruin; today, only trees and stonework remain.

Image 1 of 2
Two men dressed in early 20th-century country attire stand on a misty field, one holding a walking stick and the other holding a slender dog on a lead. More figures in coats and caps walk across the fog-covered landscape in the distance.
At the 1920 Waterloo Cup in Great Altcar — the event long associated with Dudley Marjoribanks, Baron Tweedmouth, and the National Coursing Club(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same cannot be said for Goldens themselves, which flourished dramatically and are now one of the world’s most adored breeds. Highly intelligent, gentle and devoted, they’re just as suited to family life as they are to working roles. Their steadiness, eagerness to please and trainability make them exceptional guide dogs, therapy companions and search-and-rescue heroes.

Image 1 of 3
A woman in early 20th-century attire sits beside two Golden Retrievers at a dog show. One dog sits upright in its stall with a paw resting on the woman’s arm, while the other lies nearby on the straw-covered floor. Behind them are arched stall dividers marked with ‘Spratt’s’ branding and handwritten show cards.
Golden Retrievers at Crufts in the early 1930s, one offering a paw to its owner(Image credit: Getty Images)

A perfect example of this is Polly, a Golden Retriever from Ballinamallard in Co Fermanagh. Last year, Polly’s bark jolted Hannah Cooke awake in the middle of the night. She turned to find her husband, Adam, breathing strangely — and then not breathing at all. Thanks to Polly’s warning, Hannah was able to start CPR until the ambulance arrived, ultimately saving his life. After weeks in hospital, Adam and Polly were reunited. He later nominated both his wife and his dog for the British Heart Foundation’s annual Heart Hero Awards, where Polly was celebrated as a ‘CPR hero’ in London on Tuesday evening. Adam says he owes his life to them both.

A Golden Retriever sits on a sofa between two adults in a bright conservatory, resting her paw on one person&amp;rsquo;s knee while both gently hold and stroke her. The dog looks calm and content as the pair smile towards the camera.

Adam and wife Hannah with their hero Polly

(Image credit: British Heart Foundation)

As always, there are a few need-to-knows if you’re considering bringing one into the fold. They have significant social needs, thriving on human companionship, and they do not cope well when left alone for long periods, as they can be prone to separation anxiety. And beware the shedding! Their dense, water-repellent double coat sheds heavily year-round — especially seasonally — and requires regular brushing to keep it under control.

Florence Allen
Florence Allen

Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸