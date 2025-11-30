The golden retriever: The world’s most well-known dog almost didn’t exist at all
They’ve been popping up everywhere this week — on the Tube, at Christmas parties and in the news — so it feels like the perfect moment to talk about the dog breed we’re lucky to have.
Ahhh the Golden Retriever — the sweet, sincere, butter-would-not-melt angel of a dog. They are, without question, one of the most well known dog breeds in the world. They’ve even carved out a place in modern dating lore via the ‘golden retriever boyfriend’ — the (almost overly) affectionate, subdued, loves-you-so-much type who also manages to be impossibly steady and reliable.
Their portrayal in mainstream media (endlessly wholesome, occasionally verging on a little dim) has only cemented the image. Think of Dug from Up, bounding in with his opener, ‘I have just met you, and I love you,’ mixed with the wise-beyond-his-years, rock-steady Shadow from Homeward Bound.
They are, it must be said, some of the warmest and most affectionate dogs I’ve ever met. I met the lovely Elmo at a Christmas party at Claridge’s this week, who was gorgeous, utterly charming, incredibly well-behaved and fully camera-trained — see below, outshining everyone in the room, including the very shiny silver Burberry Knight.
The story of the Golden Retriever is really the story of a dog who shouldn’t have existed at all — thanks to a man who rejected the fashionable breeds of his day. Rewind to 19th-century Britain, and you’ll find Dudley Marjoribanks, later the 1st Baron Tweedmouth: wealthy, ambitious and obsessed with dogs. My kind of man. He kept a meticulous leather-bound breeding record for more than 50 years, which still survives today and is on display at the newly relaunched Royal Kennel Club (formerly the Kennel Club) in London.
Marjoribanks’ star discovery was Nous, a golden puppy born to black sporting dogs, which were the preferred colour at the time. Golden pups were considered undesirable back then, and were frankly lucky to survive. Marjoribanks paired Nous with Belle, a Tweed Water Spaniel, resulting in the miraculous 1868 litter that produced the first true Golden Retrievers: Cowslip, Crocus and Primrose.
From there, the breed travelled far and wide — from his family home to Dorset’s Melbury Hall, then onwards to Texas cattle ranches and Canadian official residences — quietly securing its future. Meanwhile, their ancestral home, Guisachan in the Highlands, slipped into ruin; today, only trees and stonework remain.
The same cannot be said for Goldens themselves, which flourished dramatically and are now one of the world’s most adored breeds. Highly intelligent, gentle and devoted, they’re just as suited to family life as they are to working roles. Their steadiness, eagerness to please and trainability make them exceptional guide dogs, therapy companions and search-and-rescue heroes.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A perfect example of this is Polly, a Golden Retriever from Ballinamallard in Co Fermanagh. Last year, Polly’s bark jolted Hannah Cooke awake in the middle of the night. She turned to find her husband, Adam, breathing strangely — and then not breathing at all. Thanks to Polly’s warning, Hannah was able to start CPR until the ambulance arrived, ultimately saving his life. After weeks in hospital, Adam and Polly were reunited. He later nominated both his wife and his dog for the British Heart Foundation’s annual Heart Hero Awards, where Polly was celebrated as a ‘CPR hero’ in London on Tuesday evening. Adam says he owes his life to them both.
As always, there are a few need-to-knows if you’re considering bringing one into the fold. They have significant social needs, thriving on human companionship, and they do not cope well when left alone for long periods, as they can be prone to separation anxiety. And beware the shedding! Their dense, water-repellent double coat sheds heavily year-round — especially seasonally — and requires regular brushing to keep it under control.
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
-
-
Five magnificent mansions, from a former monastery to an Art Deco wonder in the South Downs, as seen in Country Life
Wonderful homes, including a superb beach home in Cornwall, all fresh on the market via Country Life.
-
‘I cannot bring myself to believe that Emily Brontë would be turning over in her grave at the idea of Jacob Elordi tightening breathless Barbie’s corset’: In defence of radical adaptations
A trailer for the upcoming adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights' has left half of Britain clutching their pearls. What's the fuss, questions Laura Kay, who argues in defence of radical adaptation of classic literature.
-
In search of London’s earliest pint
Early houses — pubs open in the early hours to feed and water the market trade — have been a cornerstone of London for centuries. Yet, as Will Hosie finds, they aren’t stuck in the past.
-
Aristotle believed they emerged spontaneously from mud, Sigmund Freud dissected thousands of them and they can dive lower than a nuclear submarine — but what is the truth about the eel?
It would seem the European eel has a long way to go to win hearts, Laura Parker says of the slippery animal with an unfortunate image problem.
-
The Alpine rescue dog built for blizzards, bred by monks
As snow fell across the UK this week, I found myself day-dreaming of St Bernards striding through the Alps — a snow-day dog worth celebrating.
-
Better than Ozempic? 50 years of the Brompton bicycle
Owen Wilson, James May and most of the middle-aged men and condescending hipsters you know love them. As the iconic folding bike turns 50 Lotte Brundle hops on one with the company's CEO.
-
No more froths, no more foams, no more tweezers. Classic dining is making a comeback. Thank god
From prawn cocktail and Arctic roll to starched tablecloths and ‘nicotine cream’ on the walls, it’s out with the new and in with the old in the restaurant world
-
'It is hard to beat the excitement of watching a peregrine you have trained stoop from 1,000ft, going more than 100mph' — the complicated world of falconry
A combination of spellbinding sport and profound empathetic connection, falconry–a partnership in which the bird maintains the upper hand–offers a window into ‘the deeper magic’.
-
What is everyone talking about this week: More than half the country owns a pet and nearly half our marriages end in divorce — no wonder pet-nups are on the rise
Pet-nups, a formal agreement between couples over what should happen to their pets in the event of a split, are on the rise.
-
How fashions finest would dress an Airedale, Dalmatian, corgi and more if only they had the chance
We’ve matched some much-loved breeds to the designers that share their history, temperament and vibe — because why not. Illustrations by Tug Rice.