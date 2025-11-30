The golden retriever: The world’s most well-known dog almost didn’t exist at all

Ahhh the Golden Retriever — the sweet, sincere, butter-would-not-melt angel of a dog. They are, without question, one of the most well known dog breeds in the world. They’ve even carved out a place in modern dating lore via the ‘golden retriever boyfriend’ — the (almost overly) affectionate, subdued, loves-you-so-much type who also manages to be impossibly steady and reliable.

Their portrayal in mainstream media (endlessly wholesome, occasionally verging on a little dim) has only cemented the image. Think of Dug from Up, bounding in with his opener, ‘I have just met you, and I love you,’ mixed with the wise-beyond-his-years, rock-steady Shadow from Homeward Bound.

Image 1 of 2 Dug, the lovable golden retriever from Disney/Pixar’s Up, wears a special collar that translates his thoughts into speech. (Image credit: Alamy) Shadow with his companions Chance (left) and Sassy (right) (Image credit: Alamy)

They are, it must be said, some of the warmest and most affectionate dogs I’ve ever met. I met the lovely Elmo at a Christmas party at Claridge’s this week, who was gorgeous, utterly charming, incredibly well-behaved and fully camera-trained — see below, outshining everyone in the room, including the very shiny silver Burberry Knight.

Elmo spreading festive cheer (Image credit: Florence Allen)

The story of the Golden Retriever is really the story of a dog who shouldn’t have existed at all — thanks to a man who rejected the fashionable breeds of his day. Rewind to 19th-century Britain, and you’ll find Dudley Marjoribanks, later the 1st Baron Tweedmouth: wealthy, ambitious and obsessed with dogs. My kind of man. He kept a meticulous leather-bound breeding record for more than 50 years, which still survives today and is on display at the newly relaunched Royal Kennel Club (formerly the Kennel Club) in London.

Marjoribanks’ star discovery was Nous, a golden puppy born to black sporting dogs, which were the preferred colour at the time. Golden pups were considered undesirable back then, and were frankly lucky to survive. Marjoribanks paired Nous with Belle, a Tweed Water Spaniel, resulting in the miraculous 1868 litter that produced the first true Golden Retrievers: Cowslip, Crocus and Primrose.

From there, the breed travelled far and wide — from his family home to Dorset’s Melbury Hall, then onwards to Texas cattle ranches and Canadian official residences — quietly securing its future. Meanwhile, their ancestral home, Guisachan in the Highlands, slipped into ruin; today, only trees and stonework remain.

Image 1 of 2 At the 1920 Waterloo Cup in Great Altcar — the event long associated with Dudley Marjoribanks, Baron Tweedmouth, and the National Coursing Club (Image credit: Getty Images) Guisachan House in the Highlands — the ancestral home of the Golden Retriever, now a ruin near Cannich, Scotland (Image credit: Alamy)

The same cannot be said for Goldens themselves, which flourished dramatically and are now one of the world’s most adored breeds. Highly intelligent, gentle and devoted, they’re just as suited to family life as they are to working roles. Their steadiness, eagerness to please and trainability make them exceptional guide dogs, therapy companions and search-and-rescue heroes.

Image 1 of 3 Golden Retrievers at Crufts in the early 1930s, one offering a paw to its owner (Image credit: Getty Images) In 1945, shortly after the liberation of Colditz Castle, RAF ace Douglas Bader was photographed in his MG roadster with his Golden Retriever, Shaun (Image credit: Getty Images) In February 1975, a new Golden Retriever named Liberty joined the First Family at the White House — a gift from Susan Ford and photographer David Hume Kennerly (Image credit: Getty Images)

A perfect example of this is Polly, a Golden Retriever from Ballinamallard in Co Fermanagh. Last year, Polly’s bark jolted Hannah Cooke awake in the middle of the night. She turned to find her husband, Adam, breathing strangely — and then not breathing at all. Thanks to Polly’s warning, Hannah was able to start CPR until the ambulance arrived, ultimately saving his life. After weeks in hospital, Adam and Polly were reunited. He later nominated both his wife and his dog for the British Heart Foundation’s annual Heart Hero Awards , where Polly was celebrated as a ‘CPR hero’ in London on Tuesday evening. Adam says he owes his life to them both.

Adam and wife Hannah with their hero Polly (Image credit: British Heart Foundation)

As always, there are a few need-to-knows if you’re considering bringing one into the fold. They have significant social needs, thriving on human companionship, and they do not cope well when left alone for long periods, as they can be prone to separation anxiety. And beware the shedding! Their dense, water-repellent double coat sheds heavily year-round — especially seasonally — and requires regular brushing to keep it under control.