Haute dogs: How fashion’s finest would dress 11 dogs and one very spoilt cat if only they had the chance

Afghan hound × Chloé

Afghan hounds are descended from Afghanistan’s ancient sighthounds — largely considered to be one of the world’s oldest dog breeds, bred to chase game over long distances

Their famously silky coat was insulation against the harsh cold at high altitude

The breed is known for its cat-like independence and ‘selective hearing’ — so training requires patience and gentle persistence

They need space and proper exercise — Afghan hounds can reach around 40mph

Beneath the aloof exterior, they’re sensitive and deeply loyal to their chosen humans

Why Chloé?

Languid, romantic and a little aloof — the Afghan hound is pure-Parisian boho glamour.

Airedale terrier × Ralph Lauren

Airedale terriers' originated in the mid-19th-century Yorkshire in the Aire Valley, where they were developed to hunt otters and work as all-round farm dogs

They are nicknamed ‘the king of terriers’ thanks to courage, brains and versatility

Airedales worked as messengers, guard and patrol dogs in the First World War

Energetic and sharp, they need plenty of exercise and proper mentally-stimulating jobs

They are charming, a little cheeky and superb family companions (when well trained)

Why Ralph Lauren?

Classic, outdoorsy and wholesomely athletic — an Airedale would fit right into a Polo campaign.

Beagle × Louis Vuitton

Beagles date to 1830s Britain, though hare-hunting hounds of this type existed centuries before

They are one of Britain’s classic scent hounds, bred to hunt hare at a steady, enduring pace

Their nose is world-class — about 220 million scent receptors compared with our 5 million

Top traits: cheerful, sociable and famously food-motivated (hence their strategic snack-seeking escapades)

Beagles thrive in active households and need daily opportunities to follow their noses

They are one of the world’s favourite family dogs thanks to their size and sunny temperament

Why Louis Vuitton?

Curious travellers at heart, beagles are the quintessential go-everywhere companions — and LV is the house of the great journey.

English bulldog × Connolly

Breed dates to at least the 17th century in England, with the modern bulldog reshaped after the ban on blood sports in 1835

A symbol of Britain for more than a century — the phrase ‘bulldog spirit’ stuck for good reason

Originally bred for the sport of bull-baiting, then re-developed as a gentler Victorian companion

Calm, people-obsessed and endearingly stubborn.

Their flat faces mean they can overheat easily; careful temperature management is key

Best suited to quiet homes and owners who enjoy a slower, steadier pace of life

Why Connolly?

Tactile, substantial and quietly distinguished — few dogs could wear a cable-knit quite as convincingly.

Birman cat × Chanel

This breed of cat was first recognised in 1925 in France, but legend has it that they made their way there from Burma where they were the companions of temple priests — hence their alternative name, ‘sacred cat of Burma’

They are exceptionally gentle, people-oriented and easygoing — and often described as the dog of the cat world

Their colour-point coats develop gradually; kittens are born entirely white

They adore company and do best when someone is home most of the time

Think: softly-spoken, affectionate and extremely photogenic

Why Chanel?

Pearls, boucle and a birman belong together — and Karl Lagerfeld’s own birman, Choupette, famously became an heiress after his death, which just makes sense.

Corgi × Hermès

The corgi is an ancient Welsh herding dog, with roots likely stretching back more than a thousand years

These low-slung herders were bred to nip at the heels of cattle, all while staying safely beneath flying hooves

They are long-time favourites of the Royal Family, giving them built-in cultural prestige

Bright, bold and surprisingly athletic — the corgi needs more exercise than their silhouette suggests

They are famous for their big personalities, expressive faces and that unmistakable bottom wiggle

Corgis thrive in busy homes where they can supervise everything

Why Hermès?

Heritage, craftsmanship and playfulness: the corgi embodies luxury with personality.

Long-haired dachshund × Brunello Cucinelli

The dachshund dates to 16th–17th-century Germany, with long-haired types emerging later by crossing smooth dachshunds with spaniels

They were bred in Germany to pursue burrow-dwelling game — ‘dachshund’ literally means ‘badger dog’

Small in stature, enormous in personality: the dachshund is bold, clever and, speaking as someone with not one, not two, but three — strongly opinionated

They need moderate exercise, but lots of mental stimulation — boredom equals chaos

Long-haired dachshund are deeply bonded little companions who love to burrow under blankets, duvets and (ideally) your legs

Why Brunello Cucinelli?

Soft, warm and quietly luxurious — long-haired dachshunds are basically cashmere with paws.

Dalmatian × Dior

Dalmatians were around as far back as the 14th century, though more detailed descriptions didn’t begin to emerge until the 18th century, in the Dalmatia region of Croatia

They were originally used as hunting dogs before taking on their iconic role as carriage dogs

Their traditional jobs included running next to coaches and fire wagons, guarding horses and clearing the road

They are athletic and have lots of energy; they need proper daily exercise

You will need to be a confident and consistent owner; these are intelligent and strong-willed dogs

Puppies are born pure white; their spots appear gradually

Why Dior?

Glamour, sharp silhouettes and an innate sense of theatre — a Dalmatian has the elegance of a tailored Dior suit.

Fox red labrador × Burberry

The Fox red labrador’s origins can be found in 19th-century Newfoundland, where labradors descended from St John’s water dogs. Fox red is an old shade of yellow from early working lines

Labradors were originally ‘employed’ as fishermen’s helpers before becoming Britain’s essential gundog

Famous for being biddable, kind and gloriously food-obsessed — unattended food is not safe around a labrador

They are renowned family dogs and steady partners in the field

Why Burberry?

Burberry and labradors are both at home in the British countryside, practical, stylish and timeless.

Poodle × Celine

Poodles were originally bred as water retrievers and date to the Middle Ages. They are among the most intelligent dog breeds

Their famous haircuts were originally designed to increase their speed in water; the hair was left ungroomed in areas where the dogs needed more insulation, including their joints

Poodles come in three sizes — toy, miniature and standard — much like the Celine Luggage Tote (Nano, Micro and Mini)

They need plenty of mental and physical work: training and games keep them content

Poodles are often recommended to allergy-sufferers because they shed less, though no breed is truly hypoallergenic

Why Celine?

Clean lines, sculptural, modern and a touch aloof — a poodle matches a Celine silhouette.

Springer spaniel × Barbour

The springer spaniel was formally recognised in 1902, though similar spaniels worked in Britain for centuries prior

A classic British gundog, this particular breed of spaniel is named after its knack for 'springing' game from cover

They are exceptionally energetic, affectionate and very people-focused; the fact that they were bred to work all day means that they need proper daily exercise and stimulation

Springers are highly trainable and widely used as detection dogs thanks to eagerness and nose power

Why Barbour?

Mud-ready, weatherproof and happiest in a hedgerow — a springer is the Barbour lifestyle in dog form.

Weimaraner × Giorgio Armani

The Weimaraner first appeared in the early 19th century, having been developed at the court of the Grand Duke of Weimar in Germany

It was bred to be a versatile hunting dog for noble families, capable of pursuing both large and small game

Weimaraners are nicknamed ‘the grey ghosts’ for their sleek silver coat and striking pale eyes

They are intelligent, sensitive and intensely bonded to their people, and need substantial daily exercise plus proper training and mental work

They are also graceful and athletic and obedient, and and thrive at scent work and running

Why Giorgio Armani?

Minimal, tailored and unmistakably sleek — a Weimaraner looks permanently dressed for an Armani runway.