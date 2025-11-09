Yorkshire’s bravest and most charming gentleman — the Airedale terrier
Bred on Yorkshire’s riverbanks to face otters, snakes and even enemy fire, the Airedale has gone from the trenches of war to the hearts and homes of presidents and movie stars.
In the valley of the River Aire in the West Riding of Yorkshire, mid-19th-century mill workers needed a dog that could tackle river rats, otters and anything else that crept along the waterside. Thus the Airedale was born — a fusion of old English rough-coated terriers with the endurance and web-feet of the Otterhound.
Originally known as the Waterside or Bingley Terrier, its combination of grit and grace made the breed suited not only to vermin-hunting, but to large game, retrieving and guard-work — a triple threat.
As Agnes Stamp noted in this week’s Town & Country Notebook, Country Life first reported on the breed’s bravery in 1913, recounting a canine-serpent skirmish in Nairobi: ‘There under a castor-oil tree [was] Buster and the snake facing each other not 2ft apart, the latter spitting like fury.’ Where a Great Dane had failed, the plucky Airedale prevailed — proof that size isn’t everything when courage runs in your veins.
The Airedale’s courage showed itself again during the First World War. Serving as messengers, sentries and rescue companions, they proved as intelligent as they were fearless. One terrier named Jack famously carried a vital message through shell-fire for the Sherwood Foresters and was posthumously honoured — an icon, a legend.
The largest of the terrier breeds and versatile in nature, the Airedale has earned its lofty nickname — the ‘king of terriers’. In the show ring, they turned heads: early-20th-century champions patrolled podiums, setting the standard for the breed’s poise and polish — a legacy that continues today.
The breed’s appeal has spanned presidents, stars and authors. In the White House, President Warren G. Harding’s Airedale, Laddie Boy, enjoyed near-cabinet status — including his own chair (as is right). It’s also been said that Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Calvin Coolidge kept Airedales, and Theodore Roosevelt was once quoted as saying: ‘An Airedale can do anything that any other dog can, and then lick the other dog.’ Make of that what you will.
In Hollywood, John Wayne’s beloved Airedale, ‘Duke’, lent the actor his nickname — the pair were known as Big Duke and Little Duke when he was a boy, and it stuck. Writers John Steinbeck, author of Of Mice and Men and The Grapes of Wrath, and James Thurber both owned Airedales, the latter immortalising his dog Muggs in his autobiography My Life and Hard Times.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The Airedale is set apart from other breeds by blending working-dog robustness with show-ring finesse. Its coat — wiry, tan and black — and its expression carry the seriousness and warmth of a well-dressed grandfather figure. Part hero, part hunter, part companion — a perfect mix for any country home.
From Yorkshire’s riverbanks and the trenches of war to the White House and Hollywood film sets, the Airedale has lived a life — a versatile one at that. Yet through it all, it remains alert, loyal, bold and game for anything.
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
-
-
18 grand country homes, from £600k to £6 million, as seen in Country Life
Our regular look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week include a house in a charming seaside village and a 17th century farmhouse.
-
Dangerous beasts (and where to find them): Britain's animals that are best left alone
John Lewis-Stempel provides a miscellany of our otherwise benign land’s more fearsome critters.
-
Dangerous beasts (and where to find them): Britain's animals that are best left alone
John Lewis-Stempel provides a miscellany of our otherwise benign land’s more fearsome critters.
-
A true gent lets his hair down on a Wednesday: Inside our Savile Row party to celebrate the publication of Gentleman's Life
'The party marked the ten-year anniversary of Gentleman's Life and it was, fittingly, a party for the ages.'
-
From the Caribbean with love: The other James Bond who wrote the definitive guide to tropical birds
The Caribbean plays host to a brilliant spectrum of colourful avians, says John Lewis-Stempel, as he revels in a birdwatcher’s paradise. Illustrations by Annabelle King.
-
Best in class: This year's Georgian Group Architectural Award winners revealed
The Georgian Group’s Architectural Awards, sponsored by Savills, attracted another outstanding crop of entries this year. We reveal the winners, as chosen by a panel of judges chaired by Country Life's Architectural Editor, John Goodall.
-
‘Pope Paul V remains a popular effigy today, and gets blown up in Lewes most years’: A five minute guide to England’s wackiest Bonfire Night celebrations
The market town of Lewes in East Sussex has not one, not two, but seven bonfire societies and its celebrations have been labelled the ‘only proper Guy Fawkes night left’.
-
Amelia Thomas: The woman who learned to talk to animals
Amelia Thomas, the real-life Dr Dolittle who spent years decoding how animals talk, joins James Fisher on the Country Life podcast.
-
How to keep your dogs — and other wildlife — safe on Bonfire Night
Anyone who’s ever owned a dog will remember, remember the 5th of November — not just for the Gunpowder Plot, but for the nervous wrecks it turns our dogs into.
-
Man's (new) best friend: Slinky, swift and sweet, a furry ferret is a worthy household companion
Ferrets are a perfect pet — just don't let them loose in the British Museum, Octavia Pollock writes.