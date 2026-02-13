Love is all around us, just ask the natural world
Ahead of Valentine's Day, the World Wildlife Fund wants us to celebrate the wild hearts that surround us.
If only you'd put your phone down for a minute, just one minute, and gaze into the side of this jaguar, or the beating wings of this hummingbird, or some loved-up swans, you'd realise that there are hearts everywhere for those with eyes to see.
Coral reefs, tide marshes, large cats, butterflies, flowers and lakes. All throughout nature, the hearts and 'sort-of-heart-shaped-if-you-squint-your-eyes-a-bit' things exist and enthrall.
Our friends at the WWF have shared some fabulous examples with us, which we will now share with you. Next time you are out in the park, or flying over the Great Barrier Reef, a reminder to take a good look around you. You can fall in love with nature quite easily, as it turns out...