Who is your Wildlife Photographer of the Year? Cast your vote now

The might and majesty of nature photography is fully on display in the shortlist for this year's Niveen People's Choice Award — part of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for 2026.

The judges picked 100 photographs from more than 60,000 entries to be shown in an exhibition. The photographs below made the shortlist and now it's your turn to decide which is the winner. Will it be a Polar bear family resting after an arduous trek in Canada that takes the crown, or a cellar spider complete with a horde of eggs, photographed in a house in Southampton, of all places?

It is up to you to decide. The entries, shown below, are some of the best wildlife photographs of recent times — each capturing a small glimpse of a different part of our natural world today.

Voting closes at 2pm on March 18. You can visit the Natural History Museum's website to cast your vote.

This photo by Francesco Russo shows rows of solar panels in Cambridgeshire stretching across the land, in between pastures, looking somewhat aquatic in nature. (Image credit: © Francesco Russo, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

'Hold me tightly' by Dvir Barkay from the USA shows a brown-throated three-toed sloth cradling her young as it rains. It was taken at La Selva Biological Station in Costa Rica. (Image credit: © Dvir Barkay, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

No matter how hard any of us resist it, we must at some point leave the nest. Such is the case for these kestrels, preparing to take the leap in Dortmund, Germany. It look them nearly a week to pluck up the courage, says the photographer Peter Lindel. (Image credit: © Peter Lindel, Wildlife Photographer of the Year)