Who is your Wildlife Photographer of the Year? Cast your vote now
From a flock of flamingos to a couple of play-fighting bear cubs, there truly are some stunning photographs in the shortlist for this year's People's Choice award.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The might and majesty of nature photography is fully on display in the shortlist for this year's Niveen People's Choice Award — part of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition for 2026.
The judges picked 100 photographs from more than 60,000 entries to be shown in an exhibition. The photographs below made the shortlist and now it's your turn to decide which is the winner. Will it be a Polar bear family resting after an arduous trek in Canada that takes the crown, or a cellar spider complete with a horde of eggs, photographed in a house in Southampton, of all places?
It is up to you to decide. The entries, shown below, are some of the best wildlife photographs of recent times — each capturing a small glimpse of a different part of our natural world today.
Voting closes at 2pm on March 18. You can visit the Natural History Museum's website to cast your vote.