The revolutionary dog that almost became Ireland’s national breed

Michael Collins, the revolutionary leader, politician and proud owner of a Kerry blue named Convict 224, reportedly sponsored an Act of Parliament to name the Kerry blue terrier Ireland’s national dog. Collins was killed in 1922, and no record of the bill being heard survives — but the terrier remains a proud symbol among Ireland’s nine native breeds.

Born black, Kerry blue puppies transition to blue or black-and-blue coats at about 18 months of age. Early black-and-tan examples were said to have been ‘disposed of’ to preserve the colour standard. Their precise ancestry remains murky — possibly a mix of Bedlington terrier, soft-coated wheaten terrier and even Irish wolfhound (although size would suggest otherwise). What is clear is that the Kerry blue became an all-round working dog: a pest controller, gundog, herder and farm companion.

Trouble, neatly contained.

In the early 20th century, they had a reputation for being scrappy, fiery and fearless — ‘quarrel-picking rapscallions’, as Country Life once put it in 1956. By the 1950s, however, breeders had successfully refined both their looks and temperaments. The same article adds:

‘As a watchdog, a friend, and companion… he is par excellence. He can be trusted with the smallest child; indeed, he seems to have a peculiar love for the latter, and his faithfulness to his master is unsurpassed.’

They have also made an impression in the show ring — reaching the final at Crufts nine times, taking Reserve Best in Show in 1932, 1977 and 2003, and Best in Show in 1979 and 2000. One even made headlines by wandering onto the pitch during the 1977 Ashes — bowler John Lever gamely tucked it under his arm and removed it from play.

A Crufts champion — Callaghan of Leander with owner Mrs W. Streatfield after winning Best in Show at, Earl's Court, in 1979

Although often mistaken for a poodle because of its closely clipped coat, the distinctive head trim is rooted in its working origins, designed for efficiency, visibility and protection in the field.

With just 77 Kennel Club puppy registrations in 2024, the Kerry blue terrier remains a relatively rare sight in Britain. Medium-sized and highly adaptable, they are equally at home in town or country — provided they receive plenty of exercise, stimulation and companionship. Bold, intelligent and deeply devoted, they suit owners who appreciate the terrier spirit wrapped in an unmistakably elegant, blue-grey coat.

A compact dog with courage, character and charm in equal measure — and a legacy almost worthy of national honours.