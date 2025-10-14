Five homes with their own orchards that will be the apple of your eye (almost literally)
If you've been looking enviously this year at neighbours with apple trees that have been heaving with fruit, here is the solution: five lovely homes for sale that come with their own orchards.
Gloucestershire — £1.95 million
Enderley House in Amberley, a village south of Stroud, is an unlisted, six-bedroom Victorian house standing in 2½ acres of gardens with an orchard and an area of woodland that looks out towards National Trust-owned woods beyond.
It comes to the market in excellent condition, with large, light-filled rooms and plenty of period details, including a tiled entrance hall, decorative stained glass around the front door and original wooden floorboards. This is a house built for entertaining, with plenty of room for parties and a top floor of full-height attic rooms that could be converted into guest rooms.
For sale via Hamptons — see more details and pictures.
Dorset — £2.85 million
Located only three miles from the Jurassic Coast, Winfrith House is a Grade II*-listed, eight-bedroom Georgian property that lies in the centre of Winfrith Newburgh, behind a brick wall that Pevsner described as being ‘recklessly high’. The house is thought to date back to 1761, with additions made in the 19th and 20th centuries. It features several handsome reception rooms, as well as a large family kitchen and breakfast room.
Within the two-acre plot is a large outdoor pool, a terrace, formal lawns, a series of garden rooms interlinked by a lavender-lined walkway, a parterre garden, wildflower area and an orchard that leads to the River Win.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
Norfolk — £2 million
Originally built to serve the now lost Dersingham Mill, this mill house has been turned into a characterful home, but still retains elements of its industrial past. The nine-bedroom house is set in nearly 10 acres on the crest of a hill, with far-reaching views towards Sandringham. A paddock lies to one side of the garden and beyond this is a 4¾-acre walnut orchard, an ‘idyllic and rare addition that not only enhances the setting, but invites small-scale agriculture,’ suggests the agent.
Dersingham is known locally as a ‘perfect’ village, with schools, a surgery, a library and a selection of shops. The famed north Norfolk beaches of Snettisham, Heacham and Hunstanton are a short drive away.
For sale via Sowerbys — see more details and pictures.
Essex — £1.45 million
Parkgate Farm, just outside the village of Gestingthorpe near Halstead, was originally constructed in the early 15th century as a hall house before significant changes were made in the 19th century. Listed Grade II, it once formed part of the Castle Estate of Hedingham, a mile away. There are six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large open-plan kitchen breakfast room with a walk-in larder beyond. The rooms are full of architectural details, such as exposed brickwork and timber beams.
Beyond the orchard, planted with apple, pear, plum and fig trees, Parkgate is surrounded by open countryside, with a network of bridleways and footpaths leading straight from the house.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £950,000
Set just south of the village of Avonwick, a few miles west of Totnes and within the South Hams district, stands this unlisted farmhouse of 3,000 sq ft. It dates from the late 16th century, with Georgian additions, and has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, three good-sized reception rooms and a kitchen-breakfast room with an oil-fired Aga.
The Farmhouse is set in about three-quarters of an acre, with a large area of lawn, a south-facing terrace, extensive shrubs and an orchard. Nearby is the larger village of South Brent, on the edge of Dartmoor National Park, which has a good selection of shops, including a butcher’s and delicatessen, plus a post office and surgery.
For sale via Marchand Petit — see more details and pictures.
This feature originally appeared in the October 15 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.
