Six homes with fantastic features, from pools and paddocks to waterside settings, as seen in Country Life

A townhouse right on the waterfront in Dartmouth, set in one of the prettiest estuaries in Britain.

This barn conversion in two and a half acres comes with pool, paddock and wonderful views over open countryside.

With a breathtaking position on the edge of Polruan-by-Fowey, and with gardens running down to the water and your own private mooring, this is the stuff of fantasy for house buyers looking for a dream home in Cornwall.

In the hills of the North Downs near Dorking, this is an Edwardian house that has been magnificently refurbished: seven bedrooms, sauna and gym, a converted stable and landscaped grounds with a pool.

Up to 347 acres of land are part of the deal (depending on which of the available lots you choose to go for) at this charming farm, which has productive land, a wooded valley and an eight-bedroom principal house as well as several other cottages and buildings. All that plus a location close to Chipping Norton, where some of the most celebrated spots in the Cotswolds are to be found.

This gorgeous period house with six bedrooms is charming inside and out — particularly in the gardens, with summer house, re-wilded orchard and a hidden pool.

