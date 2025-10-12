Six homes with fantastic features, from pools and paddocks to waterside settings, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a Chipping Norton farm and a Cornish dream home
Devon — £2.95 million
A townhouse right on the waterfront in Dartmouth, set in one of the prettiest estuaries in Britain.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £1.95 million
This barn conversion in two and a half acres comes with pool, paddock and wonderful views over open countryside.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £3.4 million
With a breathtaking position on the edge of Polruan-by-Fowey, and with gardens running down to the water and your own private mooring, this is the stuff of fantasy for house buyers looking for a dream home in Cornwall.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £2.69 million
In the hills of the North Downs near Dorking, this is an Edwardian house that has been magnificently refurbished: seven bedrooms, sauna and gym, a converted stable and landscaped grounds with a pool.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Oxfordshire — £4.4 million
Up to 347 acres of land are part of the deal (depending on which of the available lots you choose to go for) at this charming farm, which has productive land, a wooded valley and an eight-bedroom principal house as well as several other cottages and buildings. All that plus a location close to Chipping Norton, where some of the most celebrated spots in the Cotswolds are to be found.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £2.5 million
This gorgeous period house with six bedrooms is charming inside and out — particularly in the gardens, with summer house, re-wilded orchard and a hidden pool.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Claws for thought: The world leading crustacean conservation charity that is saving our lobsters
The National Lobster Hatchery in Cornwall is fighting for the species' survival. But it could do with some help.
By Oliver Berry Published
-
West Wycombe Park: The neo-classical mansion of the man smeared as a convenor of orgies, satanic rites, and a leading light of the notorious Hellfire Club
Tim Richardson offers a surprising perspective on West Wycombe Park, Buckinghamshire, that's one of the most celebrated landscapes of late-18th-century England. Photographs by Paul Highnam.
By Tim Richardson Published
-
Queen Victoria's chaplain's house on the Isle of Wight is for sale, and it's a riot of colour, charm and joy
A stone's thrown from Queen Victoria's beloved Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the house where her chaplain lived is now on the open market.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
An Art Deco masterpiece with five-bedrooms, a private pool, a cinema, a helipad and the ability to conquer oceans
Lady Christine is the very essence of opulence and could be yours for a cool €55.75 million.
By James Fisher Published
-
The elegant 19th century townhouse where JFK and Jackie Kennedy dreamed of the presidency, and made their wish came true
This beautiful five-bedroom house in Washington DC's Georgetown was once home to perhaps the most celebrated couple of the 20th century: John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy.
By Toby Keel Published
-
This five-bedroom thatched cottage in the Chilterns looks quite like Claudia Winkleman
Much like everyone's favourite TV host, this property is beautifully presented.
By James Fisher Published
-
A heartbreakingly pretty old rectory in the idyllic Cotswolds valley that offers charm, beauty, sophistication and a fast train to London
Penny Churchill takes a look at the Old Rectory in Charlbury, which has become available for the first time in almost 35 years.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The abolition of Stamp Duty: Will it happen? Could it happen? What would replace it? And what would be the impact?
The Conservative Party promises to abolish Stamp Duty on primary residences if it wins the next election. We canvassed property experts from across the housing industry to see what the impact would be.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
A home for sale in one of the most celebrated artists' enclaves in London, where David Hockney sketched and Isadora Duncan danced
This apartment in Pembroke Studios doesn't prompt the lament 'if these walls could talk' so much as 'if these walls could dance, sing and paint.'
By Toby Keel Published
-
A gorgeous country estate that comes with a lifestyle business, a 17th-century ice house and some of the best fishing rights in Britain
Dolhaidd Mansion and its 25 idyllic acres are on the market for the first time since the end of the last century. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published