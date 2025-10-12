Country houses for sale

Six homes with fantastic features, from pools and paddocks to waterside settings, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a Chipping Norton farm and a Cornish dream home

Property for Sale
The 'hidden pool' tucked away in the grounds is a feature of this Buckinghamshire home, for sale at £2.5 million.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)
Toby Keel
By
published
in Features

Devon — £2.95 million

Property for Sale in Dartmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A townhouse right on the waterfront in Dartmouth, set in one of the prettiest estuaries in Britain.

Property for Sale in Dartmouth

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £1.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This barn conversion in two and a half acres comes with pool, paddock and wonderful views over open countryside.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Cornwall — £3.4 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

With a breathtaking position on the edge of Polruan-by-Fowey, and with gardens running down to the water and your own private mooring, this is the stuff of fantasy for house buyers looking for a dream home in Cornwall.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £2.69 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

In the hills of the North Downs near Dorking, this is an Edwardian house that has been magnificently refurbished: seven bedrooms, sauna and gym, a converted stable and landscaped grounds with a pool.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Oxfordshire — £4.4 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Up to 347 acres of land are part of the deal (depending on which of the available lots you choose to go for) at this charming farm, which has productive land, a wooded valley and an eight-bedroom principal house as well as several other cottages and buildings. All that plus a location close to Chipping Norton, where some of the most celebrated spots in the Cotswolds are to be found.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Buckinghamshire — £2.5 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This gorgeous period house with six bedrooms is charming inside and out — particularly in the gardens, with summer house, re-wilded orchard and a hidden pool.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

