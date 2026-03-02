A Somerset country home that unites the best of medieval, Georgian and Victorian under one roof

It's very easy to think of home improvements as a phenomenon starting with the 1980s DIY boom, or the Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen era TV shows of the 1990s. Obviously, though, this isn't true, for making a few changes around the place' is as old as human history. No doubt the first Neanderthals to move in to a cave were also the first to discuss knocking through into the cave next door, or perhaps adding a mezzanine floor made of bamboo and clay bricks.

And that leads us on to The Yews, a wonderful old house that has been much improved by a string of owners over many centuries. It's currently for sale via Jackson-Stops at £1.95 million.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The Yews started life as a medieval manor house — to which its original ceiling beams bear testament — but by the mid 18th century, a five-bay entrance façade had been added, with Hamstone dressings and quoins.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

The 19th century owners of this Grade II*-listed property thought that more could be done. They commissioned a 30½ft by 18¾ft ballroom to be constructed, which today forms a bewitching reception room with eye-candy items, including a carved-oak fireplace, decorative ceiling cornice, an arched top window and French doors that lead out to a loggia where mature grape vines and jasmine grow. It's wonderful.