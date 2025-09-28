The not-so-ugly duckling: What to know about the quirky Irish water spaniel
With its curly topknot, ‘rat-tail’ and boundless energy for water, the Irish water spaniel is a breed apart. Quirky, clever and affectionate, it has been winning hearts for centuries — even if it still gets mistaken for a poodle.
Florence Allen
If you’re considering a poodle or a designer cross, why not break from modern tradition and choose something often mistaken for one anyway? With a tight, liver or ‘liver puce’ coat (a dark hue with a purple tint), a jaunty topknot (which Country Life once warned must not ‘take the form of a wig’ — June 15, 1935), and a distinctive hairless tail ideal for swimming, the Irish water spaniel certainly stands out. That tail, by the way, earned it the nickname ‘rat-tail spaniel’.
This is the tallest of the spaniel breeds, though there’s long been debate about its origins. Possible ancestors include the French barbet, the now-extinct English water spaniel, the poodle and even the mythical dobhar-chú — a legendary Irish water creature said to be part dog, part otter. What is known, however, is that the modern breed descends from a dog named Boatswain, owned in the 1800s by breeder Justin McCarthy.
There’s also been some confusion over its classification. ‘When is a spaniel not a spaniel?’ asked David Tomlinson in his 1992 article Irish Versatility, noting that despite being grouped with spaniels, the breed actually works as a retriever — most at home bounding into lakes and wetlands.
Still, what aficionados agree on is that the Irish water spaniel makes a wonderful, if slightly quirky, family pet. The Kennel Club describes it as ‘staunch and affectionate with an endearing sense of humour’, albeit aloof with strangers and slow to mature.
Its popularity has never quite rivalled that of its shinier, sleeker spaniel cousins, yet it was once considered attractive enough to be gifted to the King of France by Robert Cecil, 1st Earl of Salisbury — Elizabeth I’s famed spymaster.
And if you need proof of its charm? American actor Geena Davis reportedly met her husband after her Irish water spaniel nipped him on the bottom. ‘She’s very sweet and soft,’ said Geena of her dog in an interview with HuffPost — ‘if a little possessive.’ She may have fallen for the man, but it all started with the dog.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
Six superb country houses for sale, from an Italian-style palazzo in the Cotswolds to a dramatic home on a Cornish headland
We take a look at the finest houses to come to the market via Country Life this week.
-
The roads less travelled: The shapeshifting glories of Britain’s sea paths
Roger Morgan-Grenville celebrates the joys of wandering along the evanescent byways revealed by our tides.
-
Discover how elusive, speedy and delicious our native animals are in 'Top Trumps: British wildlife edition'
Patrick Galbraith rates ten of the UK's most interesting native animals on their elusiveness, speed and deliciousness, and reveals everything else you need to know about them.
-
Agromenes: Act now for Man’s best friends
A crucial bill on animal welfare is making its way through Parliament. It must pass to put an end to the illegal trade on cats and dogs.
-
Lady Bamford's next act: The Cotswold Curated Craft Fair
The inaugural Cotswold Curated Craft Fair will bring together the country’s leading artists, sculptors and designers.
-
Meet the basset hound: Low-slung in stature, high in charm
Born in France and perfected in England, the basset hound has been tracking scent trails and stealing hearts for centuries — a low-to-the-ground, long-eared charmer with a perfect amount of wrinkles.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: I went to stay with a friend last weekend and my dog killed a chicken. How do I adequately apologise?
Our modern etiquette columnist Sophia Money-Coutts reflects on the dark side of being a dog owner.
-
Mastiffs: Gentle giants revered by Shakespeare, feared by thieves, adored by families
The mastiff is England’s gentle giant.
-
‘People would rather buy 20 synthetic jumpers than a woollen one that would last them a lifetime’: The British wool trade today
Sheep shearing was king in the middle ages, writes Lotte Brundle, but the rise of synthetic fibres put the industry in a woolly position. How is it faring now?
-
Bedlington terriers: The rare dog breed that conquered the coal mines and made it to Crufts
The Bedlington terrier originated in the mining towns of Northumberland, and while it might look like a lamb, it’s got the heart of a lion.