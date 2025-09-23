Lady Bamford's next act: The Cotswold Curated Craft Fair

From September 26–28, Daylesford Farm in Gloucestershire will host the inaugural Cotswold Curated Craft Fair, bringing together the country’s leading artists, sculptors and designers — many of whom are alumni of The King’s Foundation at Highgrove (His Majesty The King's private residence).

The charity turns 35 this year and continues to deliver training in heritage skills, such as basketry, ceramics, embroidery and millinery, in partnership with the Snowdon School of Furniture and the Chanel Métiers d'Art Atelier. The Cotswold fair, which is taking place at Heritage House on Daylesford’s Organic Cotswold Farm, offers a rare opportunity to witness these skills being demonstrated live. 'These enduring skills remind us of the importance of patience, care, and connection,' says Lady Carole Bamford, the founder of the Daylesford and Bamford brands. 'To keep these traditions alive, we must actively support the people who practice them.'

Exhibitors include Nic Fiddian-Green (most well-known for his large-scale horse bronzes), Emily Young (once branded 'Britain's greatest living stone sculptor') and Carolyn Truss Bespoke Bridlework.

There will also be an accompanying programme of talks, moderated by the author and gallerist, Helen Chislett. 'I urge you to spend time not only looking, but talking,' she says. 'There are such wonderful stories to discover.'

The fair joins an impressive and ever-growing roster of Daylesford events, including regular gardening and seasonal supper clubs, an annual Dog Day celebration and crystal healing workshops.