Lady Bamford's next act: The Cotswold Curated Craft Fair
The inaugural Cotswold Curated Craft Fair will bring together the country’s leading artists, sculptors and designers.
Rosie Paterson
From September 26–28, Daylesford Farm in Gloucestershire will host the inaugural Cotswold Curated Craft Fair, bringing together the country’s leading artists, sculptors and designers — many of whom are alumni of The King’s Foundation at Highgrove (His Majesty The King's private residence).
The charity turns 35 this year and continues to deliver training in heritage skills, such as basketry, ceramics, embroidery and millinery, in partnership with the Snowdon School of Furniture and the Chanel Métiers d'Art Atelier. The Cotswold fair, which is taking place at Heritage House on Daylesford’s Organic Cotswold Farm, offers a rare opportunity to witness these skills being demonstrated live. 'These enduring skills remind us of the importance of patience, care, and connection,' says Lady Carole Bamford, the founder of the Daylesford and Bamford brands. 'To keep these traditions alive, we must actively support the people who practice them.'
Exhibitors include Nic Fiddian-Green (most well-known for his large-scale horse bronzes), Emily Young (once branded 'Britain's greatest living stone sculptor') and Carolyn Truss Bespoke Bridlework.
There will also be an accompanying programme of talks, moderated by the author and gallerist, Helen Chislett. 'I urge you to spend time not only looking, but talking,' she says. 'There are such wonderful stories to discover.'
The fair joins an impressive and ever-growing roster of Daylesford events, including regular gardening and seasonal supper clubs, an annual Dog Day celebration and crystal healing workshops.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Will Hosie is Country Life's Lifestyle Editor and a contributor to A Rabbit's Foot and Semaine. He also edits the Substack @gauchemagazine. He not so secretly thinks Stanely Tucci should've won an Oscar for his role in The Devil Wears Prada.
-
-
How many hearts does an octopus have? It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 22, 2025
And who is Greek god of music?
-
Hammocks, streams and kooky charm at this 18th century barn in a hopelessly bucolic spot in the Sussex countryside
What was once a threshing barn in East Sussex is now a gloriously bucolic home. Annabel Dixon steps inside.
-
'I’m here to say: We’re driving. We’re buying. And we’re not going anywhere': Meet the new gatekeepers of the motoring world
From the racetrack to the boardroom to the private garage, women are taking the inside line into automotive spaces that were once off-limits
-
Meet the basset hound: Low-slung in stature, high in charm
Born in France and perfected in England, the basset hound has been tracking scent trails and stealing hearts for centuries — a low-to-the-ground, long-eared charmer with a perfect amount of wrinkles.
-
Out of this world: The watches made from million-year-old space rock
The meteorite fragments used in luxury watches are likely from one of two rare space rocks.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: I went to stay with a friend last weekend and my dog killed a chicken. How do I adequately apologise?
Our modern etiquette columnist Sophia Money-Coutts reflects on the dark side of being a dog owner.
-
100 years of the photobooth, the essential piece of party paraphernalia beloved by Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Beyoncé
On the centenary of the photobooth, Will Hosie looks back on a hundred years of self-portraits.
-
‘City gents in bowler hats beat on our shop windows shouting “immoral!” and “disgusting!”’: The rise (and rise) of the mini skirt
What the mini skirt lacked in length it more than made up for in meaning.
-
Goodwood Revival 2025: Pictures from the 'F1 of classic car races'
Here's everything you might have missed if you didn't get the chance to make it to West Sussex's most elegant event.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: What is the right way to propose to someone?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the latest couple to employ 'hidden' photographers to capture their engagement — but at what cost? Will Hosie details how you should do it instead.