The English bull terrier is mischief meets muscle

I’ve always thought of the bull terrier as a strange, endearing hybrid of shark and pig — in the best way possible — with its smooth dome of a head, chunky body, pointy nose and triangular eyes. If you’ve read our Bedlington piece, you’ll know I have a soft spot for… peculiar-looking breeds.

The modern bull terrier was shaped in mid-19th-century England, born from crosses between old bull-and-terrier types — mixing bulldog strength with terrier agility — and refined by James Hinks of Birmingham. He introduced breeds like the English white terrier (now extinct), Dalmatian, pointer and whippet to smooth their appearance and increase ‘elegance.’ Smooth they are, but elegant… It isn't the first word that springs to mind when I look at them. Lovingly I might add.

Their bodies are solid and compact — designed for stamina and presence.

Hinks presented his ‘new Bull Terrier’ at a Birmingham show in May 1862, where the distinctive curved head and all-white coats captured public attention. Over time, the breed was softened into a gentler, more companionable form. And they have made their mark in the ring: ‘Ch. Rocky Top’s Sundance Kid’ (Rufus) remains the only coloured bull terrier to win Best in Show at Westminster, in 2006.

My great-granddad bred English bull terriers, and my mum has told me about the legendary ‘big boisterous dog called Bobby’. He was so enormous that his kennel next to the greenhouse ‘was basically a studio flat’. Bobby was fiercely loyal and utterly devoted to great-grandad Jack. He sired many litters, one of which produced Tina, who was quite the opposite — timid, reserved and sweet.

You may remember the English bull terrier who featured in our Canine Muses limited series earlier this year. Claire, a homebred white bitch owned by Dutch visual artist Alice van Kempen, was calm, thoughtful and, as her owner joked, ‘born 12 years old’. With a natural gift for posing, she became the star of van Kempen’s acclaimed Furbex series, transforming her owner’s career and proving herself a true muse.

Bull terriers are among the most comical and mischievous of the canine world. Energetic, loyal and playful, they are stubborn but affectionate — always up for attention and exercise. Trainers call them a ‘gold tier’ breed for entertainment, though they need firm, consistent training and plenty of mental and physical outlets.

Never the most common of breeds, the bull terrier has always attracted those with a taste for the distinctive. According to a 2025 guide from Pets 4 Homes , they are ranked 47th out of 241 breeds. From musicians to royalty, their devotees form a line-up that includes Lily Allen, Taylor Swift, Eric Clapton, Liam Gallagher, Princess Anne and Jane Birkin. Designer Marc Jacobs immortalised his own, Neville, with an entire book and an Instagram following of over 150,000.

So if you’re drawn to dogs with personality as bold as their looks — look no further. Best suited to those with the time, space and energy to keep up with their clownish antics, they repay the effort in endless loyalty and laughs.