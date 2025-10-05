The English bull terrier is mischief meets muscle
From the 19th-century show rings to the homes of artists, royals and rock stars, the English bull terrier is one of our most original and loveable dogs.
I’ve always thought of the bull terrier as a strange, endearing hybrid of shark and pig — in the best way possible — with its smooth dome of a head, chunky body, pointy nose and triangular eyes. If you’ve read our Bedlington piece, you’ll know I have a soft spot for… peculiar-looking breeds.
The modern bull terrier was shaped in mid-19th-century England, born from crosses between old bull-and-terrier types — mixing bulldog strength with terrier agility — and refined by James Hinks of Birmingham. He introduced breeds like the English white terrier (now extinct), Dalmatian, pointer and whippet to smooth their appearance and increase ‘elegance.’ Smooth they are, but elegant… It isn't the first word that springs to mind when I look at them. Lovingly I might add.
Their bodies are solid and compact — designed for stamina and presence.
Hinks presented his ‘new Bull Terrier’ at a Birmingham show in May 1862, where the distinctive curved head and all-white coats captured public attention. Over time, the breed was softened into a gentler, more companionable form. And they have made their mark in the ring: ‘Ch. Rocky Top’s Sundance Kid’ (Rufus) remains the only coloured bull terrier to win Best in Show at Westminster, in 2006.
My great-granddad bred English bull terriers, and my mum has told me about the legendary ‘big boisterous dog called Bobby’. He was so enormous that his kennel next to the greenhouse ‘was basically a studio flat’. Bobby was fiercely loyal and utterly devoted to great-grandad Jack. He sired many litters, one of which produced Tina, who was quite the opposite — timid, reserved and sweet.
You may remember the English bull terrier who featured in our Canine Muses limited series earlier this year. Claire, a homebred white bitch owned by Dutch visual artist Alice van Kempen, was calm, thoughtful and, as her owner joked, ‘born 12 years old’. With a natural gift for posing, she became the star of van Kempen’s acclaimed Furbex series, transforming her owner’s career and proving herself a true muse.
Bull terriers are among the most comical and mischievous of the canine world. Energetic, loyal and playful, they are stubborn but affectionate — always up for attention and exercise. Trainers call them a ‘gold tier’ breed for entertainment, though they need firm, consistent training and plenty of mental and physical outlets.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Never the most common of breeds, the bull terrier has always attracted those with a taste for the distinctive. According to a 2025 guide from Pets 4 Homes, they are ranked 47th out of 241 breeds. From musicians to royalty, their devotees form a line-up that includes Lily Allen, Taylor Swift, Eric Clapton, Liam Gallagher, Princess Anne and Jane Birkin. Designer Marc Jacobs immortalised his own, Neville, with an entire book and an Instagram following of over 150,000.
So if you’re drawn to dogs with personality as bold as their looks — look no further. Best suited to those with the time, space and energy to keep up with their clownish antics, they repay the effort in endless loyalty and laughs.
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
-
-
If the electric-vehicle revolution is anything like the Lotus Emeya, we needn't be so worried
The new 'hyper GT' from Lotus is as good an effort at an exciting EV that can currently be found on British roads.
-
20 country homes for sale, from Somerset to Scotland, as seen in Country Life
A charming cottage in a village in Surrey at under £600,000 and a seven bedroom mansion north of the border for not much more than that make our round-up of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week.
-
If the electric-vehicle revolution is anything like the Lotus Emeya, we needn't be so worried
The new 'hyper GT' from Lotus is as good an effort at an exciting EV that can currently be found on British roads.
-
If I could turn back time: Is your vintage timepiece the real deal? Yes — if you buy it directly from this watch brand
IWC's new Curated collection takes the hassle out of vintage watch buying.
-
How American political refugees, economic migrants and devoted Anglophiles are transforming London
One luxury restaurant, apartment and tennis court at a time.
-
The art fairs and exhibitions bringing colour to this autumn
Country Life details the museums and galleries that are putting on a show this season.
-
These boots were made for walking (up Mount Everest, 101 years ago): How identical twin brothers plan to test George Mallory's shoes against modern-day mountaineering kit
Shoemaker Crockett & Jones has crafted a replica pair of George Mallory's boots for one half of The Turner Twins to wear in the high-altitude Himalayas.
-
‘Sex, Money, Race, Religion’: Unlikely pair Philharmonia Orchestra and Gilbert & George collaborate on one-off concert
The artist duo once declared music to be ‘the enemy’, but this hasn’t stopped them from teaming up at the Royal Festival Hall for the orchestra’s 80th anniversary.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: 'Strictly Come Dancing' is back and I hate it. Do I have to pretend otherwise for the next three months?
Spoiler alert: Yes, you do have to pretend to like it.
-
'Nowadays, little separates the literati from the glitterati': Britain's literary festivals are this season's hot tickets
Britain is synonymous with the literary festival, says Will Hosie, and they are only growing in popularity.