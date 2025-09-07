Bedlington terriers: The rare dog breed that conquered the coal mines and made it to Crufts

The Bedlington terrier originated in the mining towns of Northumberland, and while it might look like a lamb, it’s got the heart of a lion.

A Bedlington Terrier sits on a forest floor between two tree trunks, its pale curly coat bright against the autumn leaves.
A perfect pear-headed Bedlington terrier
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
It’s hard to forget the image of a Bedlington terrier once you’ve met one — the arched back, the lamb-like fleece, the sharp little eyes. The first time I crossed paths with one I was intrigued, compelled to know more. Sadly, its human was in a rush, so my questions went temporarily unanswered. My friend, meanwhile, wrinkled her nose: ‘What a weird-looking dog’ — which is exactly why I was smitten.

A Bedlington Terrier walks across green grass, its lamb-like coat and distinctive topknot catching the light.
Step aside, spring lambs — the Bedlington’s taking the field.(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Bedlington terrier was forged in the mining towns of Northumberland, its name taken from the town of Bedlington itself. Their line traces back to a dog called Old Flint, born in the late 18th century. Originally known as Rothbury or Rodbury terriers, they drew upon a blend of whippet (for speed), otterhound (for endurance) and poodle (for coat quality).

There were once two distinct types of Bedlington terrier: one crossed with whippet to give longer legs for chasing rabbits and hare coursing; the other mixed with Dandie Dinmont for shorter legs, better suited to going to ground. Today’s Bedlington is the result of both combined.

By 1825, the breed was known as the ‘Bedlington terrier’, and pedigrees mention Piper — famed for his fearless hunting. Piper continued to tackle badgers and otters well into old age, despite being blind and toothless. Legend has it he once held off a charging pig to protect a child.

It didn’t take long for the breed to make its mark beyond the pits and warrens. By the late 19th century they were appearing on the show bench, with their first class entries in 1869 and 1870, and American Kennel Club recognition following in 1886.

A Bedlington Terrier runs joyfully through a meadow of yellow daffodils, ears flapping and tail high.
(Image credit: Alamy)

Looking more like a lamb than a dog, their soft, curly coat is practically non-shedding — welcome news for allergy sufferers. Puppies are born with darker coats that lighten as they mature, and if they ever sustain an injury, the fur can grow back black — a dramatic little quirk. Add in the distinctive narrow, pear-shaped head crowned with a tuft, and you have one of the most unmistakable silhouettes in the canine world.

But don’t let the appearance of this living plushie fool you. Beneath that woolly exterior lies a spirited terrier: quick, alert, and born to run. They’ve been compared to horses at full gallop and are surprisingly strong swimmers — some even say they rival Newfoundlands for speed in the water. Bedlingtons are affectionate, playful and often clownish, yet fiercely loyal.

The most celebrated Bedlington of all? Ch. Rock Ridge Night Rocket, a champion owned by the Rockefeller family. He took Best in Show at both the Morris & Essex and Westminster dog shows in the 1940s — a milestone for a dog that began life in the coalfields of Northumberland.

A Bedlington Terrier stands on a platform at the 1947 Morris and Essex Kennel Club dog show, awarded Best in Show and Best American Bred. Handler Anthony Neary holds the dog beside judge Joseph Quirk and Mrs. Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge, the club’s president. Silver trophies are displayed in front, including the Percy R. Rockefeller Trophy.
Rocket by name, rocket by nature.(Image credit: American Kennel Club)

Despite their charms, Bedlington terriers remain relatively rare. Those who own them, however, are famously devoted — once a Bedlington has captured your heart, it seems you rarely stray to another breed.

