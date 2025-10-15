A handy five minute guide to Frieze — and the things you really don’t want to miss
The London art fair returns this week.
Art reigns supreme in London this week with the return of Frieze London (contemporary art) and Frieze Masters (dedicated to art made before 2000) — both of which take place in Regent’s Park. The two shows see more than 160 galleries coming together to exhibit artwork spanning 6,000 years, from antiquity to present day. There are also a myriad supporting exhibitions, sales and events taking place across the capital.
It’s a lot to keep track of, so here’s what you need to know — and don’t want to miss.
The Mount Street Neighbourhood Arts Festival
The Mayfair festival — organised to coincide with Frieze — has returned for a second year (until October 18) This year’s iteration shines a spotlight on the world of books with a series of talks and performances designed to explore the relationship between art and literature.
Highlights include a Fitzcarraldo Editions pop-up at 95, Mount Street (above), selling limited edition books, contemporary fiction, long-form essays and exclusive merchandise, a chance to meet Métier founder Melissa Morris at Farm Shop Wine Bar (64, Audley Street) and the launch of Nordic Knots’s six month pop-up residency at 130, Mount Street.
In Chelsea, Sloane Street, the art fair’s first-ever ‘Destination Partner’ has unveiled an outdoor sculpture trail — mere months after work finished on major pedestrianisation works.
Sotheby’s live auction of exceptional and rare works
More than three quarters of the works going under the hammer in Sotheby’s London Frieze auctions have never been exhibited before. They include four works by Francis Bacon and Auguste Rodin, held together in the same private collection for nearly a half century.
Seventeen of David Hockney’s iPad drawings — last shown together at the Royal Academy in 2012 — are currently on display in one of the auction house’s New Bond Street galleries and will go up for sale on October 17.
The combined value of all of the masterpieces going up for sale this week is more than £200 million.
dunhill’s Curator and Speakers Programme
The third iteration of dunhill’s Curator and Speaker Programme — which unite artists, curators, writers and more in conversation with one another — might be their best yet.
Tonight (Wednesday, October 16), writer and historian William Dalrymple is joined by Susan Stronge, senior curator of the V&A Museum’s Asian Department; on Friday, October 17 Tracey Emin, who needs little introduction, will sit down with Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum; and on the Saturday, Antony Gormley will strike up a conversation with Arturo Galansino, director of the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, Italy.
Each conversation is going to be recorded and released in podcast format, starting in November.
The fair itself
A trip to the gargantuan white tents covering Regent’s Park is obviously a must. There is: ‘Focus’, the section of the fair dedicated to young galleries and ‘Artist to Artist’, solo presentations of works by artists selected by their peers, plus, one of our favourite stands of 2025: Ben Brown Fine Arts who are exhibiting a flock of François-Xavier Lalanne’s famous, life-size sheep sculptures.
While you’re in London…
There are lots of other exhibitions on right now in the capital that have nothing to do with Frieze.
If you catch anything this week it should be The Hayward Gallery’s exhibition ‘21ST CENTURY PICTURES’. The celebration of duo, and couple, Gilbert & George’s work is truly unmissable.
The pair have been working together for over 50 years and are trailblazers when it comes to British contemporary art. Drawing on themes such as homosexuality, politics and London’s East End, their large-scale works provoke awe, surprise, laughter and, at times, melancholy.
No one does it better, or in a bolder fashion, than Gilbert & George. One of the pieces on display is titled: ‘Ha-ha’ and another ‘White Bastards’, making the show worth a visit for this alone — especially considering that the two artists are now in their later years and look hilariously ordinary when compared to their extraordinary works.
Nicknamed the ‘The King of Vogue’, Cecil Beaton was renowned in the 20th century for his illustrations, costume designs and portrait photography, but ‘Cecil Beaton’s Fashionable World’ at the National Portrait Gallery, is the first solely dedicated to his contributions to the world of fashion.
It features portraits of some of the biggest names in show business including Elizabeth Taylor, Marlon Brando, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. Oh, and Elizabeth II.
‘Peter Doig: House of Music’ at the Serpentine gallery is free to visit and explores the role music and film have played in the artist’s practice. The gallery has been transformed into a listening space, forcing sound and artwork to interact which makes for an immersive experience. Music selected by the artist, to match his landscapes, plays out on vintage sound systems. It looks — and sounds — fabulous.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: My family WhatsApp is already banging on about Christmas arrangements. Can I leave the group?
Where are we spending Christmas? Who gets the best bedroom, and whose turn is it to cook?
-
Five homes with their own orchards that will be the apple of your eye (almost literally)
If you've been looking enviously this year at neighbours with apple trees that have been heaving with fruit, here is the solution: five lovely homes for sale that come with their own orchards.
-
The Lancashire heeler: A clever, compact and very rare terrier that was once described as having 'the same value as an ox'
From cattle drover to companion, the Lancashire heeler is as versatile as it is rare.
-
The English bull terrier is mischief meets muscle
From the 19th-century show rings to the homes of artists, royals and rock stars, the English bull terrier is one of our most original and loveable dogs.
-
How American political refugees, economic migrants and devoted Anglophiles are transforming London
One luxury restaurant, apartment and tennis court at a time.
-
‘Sex, Money, Race, Religion’: Unlikely pair Philharmonia Orchestra and Gilbert & George collaborate on one-off concert
The artist duo once declared music to be ‘the enemy’, but this hasn’t stopped them from teaming up at the Royal Festival Hall for the orchestra’s 80th anniversary.
-
'Nowadays, little separates the literati from the glitterati': Britain's literary festivals are this season's hot tickets
Britain is synonymous with the literary festival, says Will Hosie, and they are only growing in popularity.
-
The not-so-ugly duckling: What to know about the quirky Irish water spaniel
With its curly topknot, ‘rat-tail’ and boundless energy for water, the Irish water spaniel is a breed apart. Quirky, clever and affectionate, it has been winning hearts for centuries — even if it still gets mistaken for a poodle.
-
The 'professional hoarders' that have dressed everyone from Helen Mirren to Hugh Grant, and Madonna to Meryl Streep
Cosprop in London has been the go-to wardrobe for period productions of the stage and screen since 1965.
-
'Top Trumps: British wildlife edition': How do our native animals measure up against one another
Patrick Galbraith rates ten of the UK's most interesting native animals on their elusiveness, speed and deliciousness, and reveals everything else you need to know about them.