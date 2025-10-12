The Lancashire heeler: A clever, compact and very rare terrier that was once described as having 'the same value as an ox'

A little nip and tuck

Originating in Ormskirk, Lancashire, and known as both the Lancashire heeler and Ormskirk heeler, this small pastoral breed combines the finest qualities of its ancestors. A charming cross between the Welsh corgi and the Manchester terrier, the low-slung heeler was traditionally used to herd cattle — nipping gently at their heels like a corgi — and to dispatch vermin with terrier tenacity.

Agile, compact and clever, the Lancashire heeler was the ideal farmhand. But the arrival of motorised transport meant its droving duties declined, and its numbers dwindled. At one time, it was said the dog should be ‘small enough to fit in a poacher’s pocket’ — a nod to its rabbit-catching skills and cunning ways.

Despite this, the breed endured. It is now the only surviving English heeler, with both the Yorkshire and Norfolk heelers lost to time. In Country Life’s 1983 feature Trusty and useful servant, the Lancashire heeler was described as ‘having the same value as an ox’ and being one of a herdsman’s three essential possessions, alongside a bothy and a knife.

Modern fans and fiction fame

Today, the Lancashire heeler is making a comeback — particularly among those in the equestrian world. In novelist Fiona Walker’s Comptons series, Lancashire heeler mother-and-daughter duo Olive and Enid are the loyal companions of a Cotswolds-based horse trials organiser.

In real life, Jane Tuckwell, event director of the Badminton Horse Trials, is the proud owner of Missy.‘In my twenties, my landlords had two Lancashire heelers and I said to myself, one day I will have one of those,’ she recalls. Years later, after losing her previous dog, she opened a breed book — and it fell open on the Lancashire heeler page. ‘The rest is history.’

Missy is described as loyal, cheerful and full of zest, with a strong love of walking and the occasional high-pitched yap. She also makes an excellent office dog.

Last year, Paul Conway’s Lancashire heeler Martha won Best of Breed at Crufts. He told Leicestershire Live she was a brilliant pet and a ‘couch potato’ when not dazzling in the show ring.

Whether you’re after a tireless working dog or a fiercely loyal companion with a big personality in a small package, this rare little terrier might just heel its way into your heart.