Munder-Skiles and the art of exterior decoration
The success of this project — which was awarded four stars by judges at the Chelsea Flower Show — demonstrates Isabella Worsley’s versatility as a designer.
Munder-Skiles was launched over three decades ago by John Danzer, the leading expert on historic garden furniture who has built a collection of pieces based on original designs he has brought back to life. The firm’s timeless furniture was chosen by interior designer Isabella Worsley to complement the mix of antique pieces and architectural setting that furnished Country Life’s ‘outdoor drawing room’ at RHS Chelsea Flower show, intended as a transitional space between house and garden — ideal for entertaining and relaxing during the day and into the evening.
Isabella’s drawing room included a pair of all-weather wicker Belmont armchairs, a teak Xylo bench, as well as Munder-Skiles’s versatile metal Windsor chair.
These refined, highly ergonomic designs are constructed using the highest quality materials and offer comfort and longevity, as well as a capacity to withstand whatever the weather subjects them to.
The result at RHS Chelsea was a convivial space that offered all the comforts of an indoor space with the pleasures of al fresco living.
Visit www.munder-skiles.com
