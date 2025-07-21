What everyone is talking about this week: How Wimbledon is repurposing its 55,000 used tennis balls
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
he weather… no, really
What heatwave are we on now? The 12th? Once more, Mediterranean temperatures have swept our green and pleasant land, with some estimates putting London and Manchester at 31˚C at the weekend.
Talking about the weather can be a conversational nadir, but not when one is being forced to spend the night naked in the shape of a starfish lying on top of the bedsheets. A growing number of people are even thinking of installing air conditioning — unsightly, bad for the skin and nigh impossible to set up anyway, due to planning restrictions on both new-builds and listed buildings.
So far, more reasonable people seem content with old-fashioned fans — mostly the portable kind, although the more elegant ceiling fan is also in vogue. The UK market for those items is expected to reach £422 million by 2030, a surefire interiors trend for years to come.
Britain is no longer, as our detractors would have it, a hapless Viking offshoot, but a more continental country than meets the eye. The UK recorded highs of 40˚C in 2022 and the Met Office predicts that we could feasibly reach 45˚C in the future. Also continental is our growing penchant for moaning: we spend most of the year longing for hotter days only to complain about them when they come.
For many, the heat is unwelcome: bad for crops and productivity alike (see how empty the office gets the moment it hits 25˚C). In London, heatwaves are known for bringing the city to a halt. I can’t count the number of times I’ve ended up stuck at a red signal because the tube tracks were ‘overheating’. Yet the potential benefits of hot summers are great. The question for everyone, patriots or policy-makers, is how far Britain ought to lean into this new normal. For decades, southern Europe has harnessed the heat to its advantage via tourism. By giving power to local councils, we may be able to spur our seaside economy.
The fear is, however, that it leads to what The Economist has called the Costa Del Kent and spoils the very elements that make our coastline so seductive. Damned if you do…
Among the silver linings of a hotter Britain is a boon to parts of the natural world. Our strawberries have never been sweeter; our wine industry is booming; and leatherback turtles have been spotted off the coast of Devon.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The most striking change, however, is taking place in Britain’s fields. Linseed, or flax, which colours our pastures a rich shade of blue as it blooms over the summer months, is increasingly being used as an alternative to rapeseed, which faces challenges due to climate change. The fields’ cerulean hue makes for a scintillating journey home for those driving down to the country at the weekend and the crop itself is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids — the same nutrient found in oily fish. Good news, as we’re eating less of the latter.
New balls, please
Wimbledon may have wrapped up a week ago, but the lure of racket sports shows no sign of abating. Head to Barnsgrove Club, Hampshire, which has opened its pro-grade padel courts to non-members for the summer (£12–£15 an hour based on availability; £5 for members). Back in SW19, the tens of thousands of tennis balls used in this year’s championships are being given new life by The Wildlife Trusts, which upcycles them into homes for harvest mice.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
The never-before-seen photographs of The House at Pooh Corner that were taken by Country Life when A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin called it home
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
-
A dozen fine homes across Britain, from Cornish cottages to a vast Highland estate, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a gorgeous south coast home.
-
Arthur Parkinson: Chicken Licken isn’t just a children’s story about a chicken who believes the sky is falling, it tells us everything we need to know about keeping hens happy
Too many people think chickens only need shelter when it's hot, but the truth is much more complex.
-
'He unleashed a series of war cries, then intercepted the vole mid-air': There's nothing remotely common about the common kestrel
Known in Orkney as ‘moosie-haak’, kestrels are fierce hunters but have seriously declined and are now an amber-listed species.
-
Five British gardens have a starring role on the New York Times's list of 25 must-see gardens — here are the ones they forgot
Multiple British gardens have topped a New York Times list.
-
Beyond Royal Portrush: Castles, country houses and ancient towers in the other dimension of golf in Ireland
Rory McIlroy's history-making exploits and The Open arriving at Royal Portrush have made 2025 a banner year for Irish golf — but there's far more to golf on the island of Ireland than those headline-grabbers, as Toby Keel finds out.
-
14 ways to keep your dogs cool in the heat, by A-list dog trainer Ben Randall
Dogs can't regulate their body temperatures as well as humans can, so at this time of year they need your help keeping cool, whether you're on the road, out and about or leaving them with someone else while you go away.
-
The red kite is a soaraway success story, having escaped extinction to become a familiar sight in our skies again
Unhurried in flight and with a sideline in stolen goods, the handsome red kite is the gentleman thief of the raptor world, writes Mark Cocker.
-
Brideshead Revisited (again): The 10 scene-stealing British country homes from film and television
What do an enigmatic Caped Crusader, a sopping-wet Mr Darcy and Lord Eddard Stark of Winterfell have in common? Believe it or not, British country houses.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: Is it ever okay to throw your dog a birthday party?
Sir Lewis Hamilton did it, so why not throw a birthday party for your canine companion, Sophia Money-Coutts asks.