What everyone is talking about this week: How Wimbledon is repurposing its 55,000 used tennis balls

he weather… no, really

What heatwave are we on now? The 12th? Once more, Mediterranean temperatures have swept our green and pleasant land, with some estimates putting London and Manchester at 31˚C at the weekend.

Talking about the weather can be a conversational nadir, but not when one is being forced to spend the night naked in the shape of a starfish lying on top of the bedsheets. A growing number of people are even thinking of installing air conditioning — unsightly, bad for the skin and nigh impossible to set up anyway, due to planning restrictions on both new-builds and listed buildings.

'The UK recorded highs of 40˚C in 2022 and the Met Office predicts that we could feasibly reach 45˚C in the future'

So far, more reasonable people seem content with old-fashioned fans — mostly the portable kind, although the more elegant ceiling fan is also in vogue. The UK market for those items is expected to reach £422 million by 2030, a surefire interiors trend for years to come.

Britain is no longer, as our detractors would have it, a hapless Viking offshoot, but a more continental country than meets the eye. The UK recorded highs of 40˚C in 2022 and the Met Office predicts that we could feasibly reach 45˚C in the future. Also continental is our growing penchant for moaning: we spend most of the year longing for hotter days only to complain about them when they come.

For many, the heat is unwelcome: bad for crops and productivity alike (see how empty the office gets the moment it hits 25˚C). In London, heatwaves are known for bringing the city to a halt. I can’t count the number of times I’ve ended up stuck at a red signal because the tube tracks were ‘overheating’. Yet the potential benefits of hot summers are great. The question for everyone, patriots or policy-makers, is how far Britain ought to lean into this new normal. For decades, southern Europe has harnessed the heat to its advantage via tourism. By giving power to local councils, we may be able to spur our seaside economy.

The fear is, however, that it leads to what The Economist has called the Costa Del Kent and spoils the very elements that make our coastline so seductive. Damned if you do…

(Image credit: Alamy)

Among the silver linings of a hotter Britain is a boon to parts of the natural world. Our strawberries have never been sweeter; our wine industry is booming; and leatherback turtles have been spotted off the coast of Devon.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most striking change, however, is taking place in Britain’s fields. Linseed, or flax, which colours our pastures a rich shade of blue as it blooms over the summer months, is increasingly being used as an alternative to rapeseed, which faces challenges due to climate change. The fields’ cerulean hue makes for a scintillating journey home for those driving down to the country at the weekend and the crop itself is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids — the same nutrient found in oily fish. Good news, as we’re eating less of the latter.

New balls, please

Wimbledon may have wrapped up a week ago, but the lure of racket sports shows no sign of abating. Head to Barnsgrove Club, Hampshire, which has opened its pro-grade padel courts to non-members for the summer (£12–£15 an hour based on availability; £5 for members). Back in SW19, the tens of thousands of tennis balls used in this year’s championships are being given new life by The Wildlife Trusts, which upcycles them into homes for harvest mice.