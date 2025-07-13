14 ways to keep your dogs cool in the heat, by A-list dog trainer Ben Randall

1. Water, water everywhere

Always provide fresh, clean water wherever your dog is, and keep the water in a cool place, out of direct sunlight. Have separate bowls in various places if need be, and another bowl for the car.

2. Morning and night, but never noon

Always do walks first thing in the morning, or last thing at night – and make sure it’s walking, rather than running around and playing. It’s cooler at the start and end of the day for your dogs, but they can still overheat, and much more easily than you will.

3. Cool mats

The cool mats and cool vests you see in the pet shop aren’t just a gimmick — they work and they are good.

4. Car conditioning

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your car can be blazing hot — so before you get in with your dog, run the engine with air conditioning on full blast until it’s cool inside before you get in. I hear many stories of dogs jumping in the boot and getting instantly distressed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Ice treats

Frozen treats – yoghurts, ice cubes in water, doggie treats – will keep them cool. Don’t worry about them crunching frozen ice cubes —their teeth are strong enough to cope.

6. Ground heat

If you’re taking your dog walking in this heat, use the 3 to 5 second rule: if it’s too hot for you to hold your hand on the pavement for 3-5 seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Try to avoid it if you can; if you can’t, I’ve never tired dog shoes or pads, but I do know people who swear by them, both in summer and the depths of winter too.

7. Cool evenings

If your dog’s bed is somewhere that stays hot at night, don’t be afraid to alter their established routine to move the bed to a cool, shady area. It’s the lesser of the evils. Kitchen tiles and oak floors are both great at staying cool.

8. Sponge baths

I have a dedicated dog cleaning sponge that’s a wonder in hot weather. Soak it in iced water and rub your dogs around the ears and under their bellies — these are key parts of their bodies so this can help keep them cool.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Watch for problems

Keep an eye out on your dog’s behaviour, and don’t ignore anything unusual. They can be quite wobbly on their feet before they get in to problems — and if they vomit, have excess drooling, or if you find that their gums are very red, do whatever you can to cool them down. Excess panting is particularly serious – if it happens, get them somewhere cool, monitor and look after them until they stop.

10. Paddling pools

Put a paddling pool in a shady area for your dogs, with 2-3 inches water — and make sure they go in it, but not to jump wildly and play. Stay with them, make sure they’re relaxed and calm, and encourage them to stand or sit in the water to cool down while you sponge them off, giving them some kibble reward for their calm. The same goes if you hose them off: keep them calm, not going crazy having fun in their makeshift shower.

11. Kennel tips

Taking your dogs to kennels, or to be looked after by a friend while you go on holiday? Don’t bring your dog’s usual large, padded bed; instead bring a small vet bed, or a hammock-style bed, plus a blanket or something else that carries a smell from home. They’re better off having cooler bedding than sticking to their normal, extra-padded bed in hot weather.

12. Road trips

Once you’re on the road, stay on the road and don’t stop unless you really have to. As long as the car is cool and they’re settled down, they’ll be much better off than they’d be stopping frequently, which will just get them overheated again. Keep the air con running and just get there as efficiently as possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Buy a Bluetooth temperature gauge

Both in the house and in the car these are superb, since you won’t always realise that where your dogs are can be hotter than where you’re sitting — the difference in temperature between front seats and the boot of the car is a perfect examplePlace them carefully where the dog can’t get to them – remember if that’s on the roof, it’ll be hotter than it is on the where they’re lying down

14. Your biggest fan

If your dog travels in a dog crate, set him or her up with a travel water bowl and USB portable fans that connect to the crate doors or roof. They can normally be charged up via USB, have different fan strengths, and can help circulate air because your car’s air con fans usually won’t reach the boot of the car.

For more detailed advice about Ben Randall’s positive, reward-based and proven BG training methods, one-to-one training sessions, residential training or five-star dog-boarding at his BGHQ in Herefordshire, telephone 01531 670960 or visit www.ledburylodgekennels.co.uk. For a free seven-day trial of the Gundog app, which costs £24.99 a month or £249.99 a year, visit www.gundog.app/trial