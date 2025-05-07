Sell your valuables with ease with The Antique Buying Collective

For many Country Life readers, inherited items — be they a Victorian pocket-watch, a diamond brooch or a collection of coins — hold both historical and emotional weight.

These pieces are often treasured, but they can also become a source of uncertainty. Whether down to changing tastes, a lack of space or the practicalities of estate management, there may come a time when selling such items becomes the most sensible option.

This is where the Antique Buying Collective steps in. With decades of experience and a deep respect for the past, it offers a refined, transparent and discreet process for selling inherited antiques, jewellery and other valuable heirlooms. Its service is designed specifically for those who want to handle the matter with the utmost care, clarity and professionalism.

Eric Knowles is an antiquarian, auctioneer and a much-loved expert on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, among other television appearances — and he's also part of The Antique Buying Collective. (Image credit: Antique Buying Collective)

Eric Knowles: Inside The Antique Buying Collective

What is the Antique Buying Collective?

‘It’s a UK-wide initiative that brings together a team of experienced experts to help individuals sell antiques, collectibles and vintage items with ease and confidence,’ says Eric Knowles. ‘Our goal is to make the process simple, transparent and fair, especially for those unsure where to start.’

How does the collective differ from auction houses?

‘We offer a personal, approachable alternative,’ explains Mr Knowles. ‘Instead of consigning items to auction with uncertain results and high fees, we make direct offers through a trusted network of buyers. It’s quicker, discreet and more efficient, and people appreciate dealing with someone who they trust.’

What advice would you give to those inheriting antiques?

‘Inherited items often carry emotional weight, but not everyone has the space or desire to keep them,’ says Mr Knowles.

‘We help people understand the value of their items and offer a respectful, pressure-free way to sell. With us, you’ll work with knowledgeable professionals who care about preserving the value of your pieces.’

What types of items do you seek?

‘We’re interested in a range of antiques, from jewellery and silver to ceramics, coins and military memorabilia. Whether it’s a single item or an entire estate, we can assess its value and then offer a fair price.’

Selling your valuables with The Antique Buying Collective

The journey begins simply: by requesting a free postal valuation pack. This complimentary service enables you to send your items to the Antique Buying Collective safely and securely from your home. Each pack includes a pre-paid postage label and welcome brochure.

Once received, items are individually appraised by the collective’s team of trusted experts, who assess condition and market value.

The process is designed to be fast, fair and pressure-free. You’ll receive a prompt offer and if you choose to sell then payment is made swiftly via secure bank transfer.

There are no hidden fees, commissions or obligations — just a straightforward service delivered with care. And if you decide to keep your items, they are sent back free of charge.

From medals and jewellery to vintage pens and more, let The Antique Buying Collective find a new home for your unwanted pieces. (Image credit: Antique Buying Collective)

For those who prefer to speak with a specialist face-to-face, the Antique Buying Collective also offers private in-store consultations at its Hertfordshire showroom.

What sets the Antique Buying Collective apart is its approach. Each transaction is handled with the utmost discretion and sensitivity, recognising the personal and often emotional nature of inherited possessions.

Whether you’re selling a single item or managing the contents of a family estate, you’ll be working with professionals who care just as much about heritage as you do.

Ryan Gisborne-Weare, Emma Williams, Megan Roberts and Andrew Roberts are part of the Antique Buying Collective. They will draw on their years of experience in the trade to assess items sent to them and ensure sellers receive a fair price. (Image credit: Antique Buying Collective)

If you’ve inherited antiques, jewellery, silver or other valuables and are unsure where to begin, the Antique Buying Collective offers a solution that is simple, respectful and entirely tailored to your needs.

Request your free postal valuation pack today or book a consultation with one of its specialists. It’s a modern, elegant approach to honouring the past, while making room for the future.