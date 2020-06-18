Not just jewellery — future heirlooms to be treasured for generations to come

It’ll be game, set and match to the lucky owners of these classic pieces of fine jewellery.

All photographs by Paul Zak. All props courtesy of and available through Henry Gregory Antiques (www.henrygregoryantiques.com).

Boodles

From the Secret Garden collection: Laburnum long necklace featuring brilliant-cut yellow and white diamonds set in yellow gold, price on application; Laburnum pendant featuring brilliant-cut yellow and white diamonds in a double-drop floral motif, £25,500; Walled Gardens earrings set with tsavorites and brilliant-cut yellow and white diamonds, £22,500; Walled Garden yellow-gold ring featuring tsavorites and diamonds against enamel details, £8,000; Walled Garden bracelet featuring tsavorites and brilliant-cut yellow and white diamonds set in yellow gold, price on application.

Boodles — 020–7493 3240; www.boodles.com

Susannah Lovis

Victorian coronet-cluster earrings featuring diamonds set in yellow gold, £5,500; yellow-gold bracelet with rainbow sapphires and diamonds, £4,000; Cartier La Dona ring featuring a trapeze-shaped citrine surrounded by diamonds, all set in yellow gold, £3,600; Bulgari diamond ring in yellow gold dating from about 1980, £5,500; Bulgari Bypass citrine ring in yellow gold, £2,600; Cartier Maillon Panthère diamond ring, £3,500; Asprey butterfly brooch featuring 148 round brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-carat yellow gold, £15,500.

Susannah Lovis — 020–7493 2008; www.susannahlovis.com

David Morris

Elizabeth collection: bracelet, from £26,000, and earrings, from £11,500, each featuring round brilliant and micro-set diamonds in 18-carat white gold; ring featuring an oval Padparadscha sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds, all set in rose gold, £26,000; eternity ring with graduated diamonds set in white gold, £3,300; Paraiba tourmaline ring with diamond-halo surround, all set in white gold, £14,800; pendant with diamond-halo surround, set in white gold, from £12,300.

David Morris — 020–7499 2200; www.davidmorris.com

Humphrey Butler

Edwardian cluster ring featuring a cushion-shaped Burma ruby surrounded by diamonds, £6,750; Art Deco drop necklace with vari-cut diamonds, £35,000; vari-cut diamond wing ear clips, £6,500; articulated, tapering bracelet featuring old mine-cut diamonds in a fish-scale design, £19,000; antique diamond bombé ring, £6,000.

Humphrey Butler — 020–7839 3193; www.humphreybutler.com

G. Collins & Sons

Nectar collection: diamond-set pendant with rose gold, £2,600; platinum ring, £2,150; yellow gold and platinum ring, £1,700; diamond-set platinum ring, £3,850; yellow-gold and diamond pendant, £1,650; diamond-set platinum and rose-gold bracelet, £13,650; triple-row Honeycomb bracelet, £33,800.

G. Collins & Sons — 01892 534018; www.gcollinsandsons.com