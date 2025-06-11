Couture’s best-kept secret

For 30 years, Stewart Parvin has discreetly dressed some of the world’s most discerning women, ranging from international royals to entrepreneurs, art curators, successful businesswomen and actors. He is so renowned for his discretion that few people know he spent many years designing clothes for our late Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This autumn will see the launch of Mr Parvin’s Autumn Winter 2025 collection, coinciding with his 30th anniversary, at his Motcomb Street atelier. The five- storey, Grade-II listed Georgian townhouse in the heart of Belgravia offers a beautiful, tranquil and historic setting at the quiet end of the popular, busy street.

Image 1 of 3

Mr Parvin oversaw the design of the atelier himself to provide a welcoming atmosphere in which to discover the collections. On the upper floors are his team of seamstresses — skilled artisans who handmake the garments. Meanwhile, the building’s lower floors have been arranged as a series of elegant drawing rooms for private style appointments with the expert team, or one-to-one consultations with Mr Parvin himself. Here, the clothes can be seen to their best advantage, and clients can try them on and be fitted in comfort and privacy.

While Mr Parvin is renowned for his exceptional bespoke and one-off couture commissions, he also offers a demi-couture service. This is becoming increasingly popular with a new generation of clients, who are welcome to try on and buy his off-the-peg garments. If a customer wants a unique piece, his team can adjust any of the existing models on display to their preferred colour, fabric, hem length, neck, waistline or sleeves.

Image 1 of 2 Each design from the seasonal ranges can be expertly tailored and adjusted in-house to meet the client's exact requirements.

The current collection — Spring Summer 2025 — demonstrates just how versatile Mr Parvin’s clothes are. From effortless daywear to sensational occasionwear, there are coats, separates, dresses and spectacular gowns — perfect for Ascot, garden parties, weddings, gala dinners or milestone celebrations, as well as every- day lunches with friends or a chic business cocktail. Highlights include fluid silk dresses, tailored coats in linen blends and structured separates that transition seamlessly from day to evening.

What sets the SS25 collection apart is not just the carefully sourced, exceptional prints and fabrics, but also that the clothes defy any trends or fads. Instead, they are designed to make the wearer feel chic, understated and elegant, exuding individual style and poise. Even Mr Parvin’s most sumptuous and extravagant gowns never overwhelm the wearer. Instead, they retain a sophisticated, visually clean aesthetic — the hallmark of a Stewart Parvin outfit. The antithesis of fast, throw- away fashion, his clothes are made to last and to be worn regularly across all seasons: comfortable, perfectly fitted and timeless.

Timeless and modern... pure elegance.

Mr Parvin’s clothes celebrate women’s individuality and therefore span the age groups. Starting with a demi-couture piece is the perfect entry point into couture for the next generation of women who are eager to make their mark, while wanting to feel secure that they’re wearing something that’s both graceful and unique.

While representing immutable, superb quality, as chosen and relied on by the late Queen, Mr Parvin pivots and adapts easily to the next generation by extending a warm and informal welcome. By making the entire bespoke experience relaxed, hugely enjoyable and discreet, Stewart puts couture within reach of all women, whatever their age. More and more clients are discovering how a wardrobe of wearable, clean-cut, exquisite pieces can enhance and express their individuality, imbuing them with an unassailable sense of style.