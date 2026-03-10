Country Life March 11, 2026
Britain's top 100 craftspeople, architects and designers are the stars of Country Life March 11, 2026, while we also look at toads, David Hockney and Castle Howard.
A 21st-century renaissance
John Goodall applauds an award-winning restoration of Castle Howard, Vanbrugh’s Baroque masterpiece in North Yorkshire
Now you see them…
Bufo bufo plays an intriguing role in the folklore and traditions of Britain. Sarah Langford studies the toad, warts and all
Among the Wicklow hills
Lucinda Gosling falls for the irresistible Glen Sit as she extols the virtues of the seldom seen Glen of Imaal terrier
The COUNTRY LIFE Top 100
Our guide to the best of British craftspeople, architects and designers, who are experts at breathing new life into country houses and their settings
Stem subjects
Matthew Rice’s annual Tulip in a Bottle competition is bringing fresh vigour to a 165-year-old institution, finds Tiffany Daneff
Heaven in a wild flower
David Hockney’s 295ft iPad epic A Year in Normandie celebrates the infinite variety of Nature, says Martin Gayford
Francesca Beauman’s favourite painting
The author and publisher picks a 1944 portrait that represents a meeting of artistic minds
Country-house treasure
John Goodall spies a life-saving telescope at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland
The legacy
Thomas Telford is the epitome of civil-engineering excellence, says Kate Green, as his Menai Suspension Bridge turns 200
What a way to make a living
What happened to all the badgy fiddlers, powder monkeys and doffers? Stephen Roberts laments lost occupations of yesteryear
Luxury
Jonathan Self delves into the Affair of the Diamond Necklace and Amie Elizabeth White hails the Belstaff Trialmaster jacket
Where there’s a willow, there’s a way
There’s no end to the wonders of willow — Deborah Nicholls-Lee weaves the tale from aspirin to wickerwork and cricket bats
Run, rarebit, run
Tom Parker Bowles passes on pudding in favour of Welsh rarebit, a dish that turns cheese on toast into a savoury sensation
A new beginning for Benton End
Kendra Wilson traces the story of the plant collector Sir Cedric Morris ahead of the reopening of his Suffolk garden in June
Travel
Emma Love explores the Amazon in pursuit of the elusive pink river dolphin and Rosie Paterson unpacks the latest cruise news
There’s a star man…
David Ellis marks a milestone moment for the Michelin star, that assurance of fine dining first bestowed 100 years ago
Arts & antiques
The Divine intervention of Sarah Bernhardt set Alphonse Mucha on the road to a stellar career, as Carla Passino discovers