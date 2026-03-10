Country Life March 11, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

A 21st-century renaissance

John Goodall applauds an award-winning restoration of Castle Howard, Vanbrugh’s Baroque masterpiece in North Yorkshire

(Image credit: Future)

Now you see them…

Bufo bufo plays an intriguing role in the folklore and traditions of Britain. Sarah Langford studies the toad, warts and all

Among the Wicklow hills

Lucinda Gosling falls for the irresistible Glen Sit as she extols the virtues of the seldom seen Glen of Imaal terrier

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The COUNTRY LIFE Top 100

Our guide to the best of British craftspeople, architects and designers, who are experts at breathing new life into country houses and their settings

(Image credit: Future)

Stem subjects

Matthew Rice’s annual Tulip in a Bottle competition is bringing fresh vigour to a 165-year-old institution, finds Tiffany Daneff

Heaven in a wild flower

David Hockney’s 295ft iPad epic A Year in Normandie celebrates the infinite variety of Nature, says Martin Gayford

Francesca Beauman’s favourite painting

The author and publisher picks a 1944 portrait that represents a meeting of artistic minds

Country-house treasure

John Goodall spies a life-saving telescope at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Thomas Telford is the epitome of civil-engineering excellence, says Kate Green, as his Menai Suspension Bridge turns 200

What a way to make a living

What happened to all the badgy fiddlers, powder monkeys and doffers? Stephen Roberts laments lost occupations of yesteryear

Luxury

Jonathan Self delves into the Affair of the Diamond Necklace and Amie Elizabeth White hails the Belstaff Trialmaster jacket

Where there’s a willow, there’s a way

There’s no end to the wonders of willow — Deborah Nicholls-Lee weaves the tale from aspirin to wickerwork and cricket bats

(Image credit: Future)

Run, rarebit, run

Tom Parker Bowles passes on pudding in favour of Welsh rarebit, a dish that turns cheese on toast into a savoury sensation

A new beginning for Benton End

Kendra Wilson traces the story of the plant collector Sir Cedric Morris ahead of the reopening of his Suffolk garden in June

Travel

Emma Love explores the Amazon in pursuit of the elusive pink river dolphin and Rosie Paterson unpacks the latest cruise news

There’s a star man…

David Ellis marks a milestone moment for the Michelin star, that assurance of fine dining first bestowed 100 years ago

Arts & antiques

The Divine intervention of Sarah Bernhardt set Alphonse Mucha on the road to a stellar career, as Carla Passino discovers