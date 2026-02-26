You don’t need to live in the countryside or have acres of space to start a cutting garden

To cut or not to cut — that is the real gardener’s question. My duelling natures battle out this problem every winter when the seed catalogues hit the doormat with a whoosh. With a small city garden, sunny spots are in high demand and every flower counts. The purist in me knows that a few dozen snipped for a bouquet could clear me out entirely, reducing a seasonal display to crumbs. The hedonist, on the other hand, knows that there is nothing on earth more luxuriant than doing just that. What is a flower lover to do, short of throwing it all away to find a walled garden to heap with peonies and hollyhocks?

I turn, of course, to someone wiser.

Rosebie Morton of The Real Flower Co. with the flower that launched her business: the rose. Last year, she celebrated three decades of growing. (Image credit: The Real Flower Company)

On a sunny morning back in September, when the garden roses were in their blousy, second flush, but the hydrangea was just starting to speckle pink with age, I met flower-grower Rosebie Morton of The Real Flower Co. on her farm in Hampshire for a day of revelling in the late summer’s bounty. She and her son Alistair were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the business, hosting a bevy of flower-lovers to tour the farm and feast on a luscious lunch from Tart London. The Real Flower Co. is a forerunner of the modern English cut flower movement, prioritising fragrant, old-fashioned varieties using ecological growing methods — and while Rosebie’s business has bloomed into something of an empire, with a robust business of bouquets by post, multiple farms and London shops, her roots as a grower started simply and her wisdom could inspire even my small-scale garden to produce more.