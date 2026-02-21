Intrepid, enterprising, dedicated: The new generation of nursery owners creating the flowers we'll be enjoying for decades to come

The world of specialist plant nurseries, treasure troves of unusual varieties and expert advice, has always been a fragile one, but the past few years have seen these havens of expertise more threatened than ever before. A combination of rising costs, retirement and brutal competition from large-scale producers has resulted in the closure of many of our cherished plant centres.

This makes for disheartening times for those of us who love being introduced to new plants by passionate nurserymen and who stand in awe of the immense knowledge of these expert growers and breeders. No garden centre or commercial producer can ever know as much about the plants they sell, nor can they match the diversity of plants produced by specialist growers.

David Carver pollinating narcissus. Working with species and cultivars — including the Alec Grey collection he inherited from Christine Skelmersdale of Broadleigh Gardens in Somerset — his focus is on miniature and intermediate flowering daffodils. (Image credit: Clive Nichols)

Grim as the situation may often seem, a few rays of sunshine are beginning to break through: a new generation of nursery owners, led by young plant enthusiasts, is emerging. Often working on a small scale, sometimes selling only online or from micro-nurseries and usually prioritising sustainable growing practices, all are committed to offering plants overlooked by the mainstream trade.

Typical of this courageous new breed is David Carver. In Buckland Monachorum, west Devon, Carver recently embarked on the adventure of running a bulb nursery. ‘At school, I was not academically brilliant, but I got a job as a gardener at Endsleigh Hotel, Devon,’ he explains. ‘There, I discovered how much I loved plants and gardens. I knew that I wanted to work with plants.’

Narcissus ‘Papa Snoz’, which was registered in 2003 by Keira Bulbs, Australia. (Image credit: Clive Nichols)

A visit to South Africa opened his eyes to the extent of the world of bulbs and, once back home, he started propagating small quantities to exhibit at Alpine Garden Society shows and to sell to other exhibitors. ‘At these shows, I began to hear rumours about bulb nurseries planning to close and realised that their stock might disappear.’ Pitcairn Alpines in Perthshire, Scotland, had been producing many rare bulbs during the previous four decades and, when it closed in 2022, he bought as many of its gems as he could afford: trilliums and erythroniums, as well miniature bulbs.

‘I began to realise,’ says Carver, ‘that I should try to fill the gap left by these nurseries and, by the time Christine Skelmersdale said that she was closing, I was ready to take the plunge.’ Lady Skelmersdale had been a familiar face at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show since the early 1970s and her nursery, Broadleigh Gardens in Somerset, had a reputation for producing high-quality bulbs, often of species unavailable elsewhere.

A cross of Narcissus alpestris with N. ‘Nadder Moon’. (Image credit: Clive Nichols)

Among the riches in her stock beds was a collection of miniature daffodils bred by the most important of daffodil breeders, Alec Grey. With the generous spirit typical of plant collectors, Lady Skelmersdale has placed responsibility for the collection into the safe hands of Carver, ensuring that the plants will be available to future generations.

The Grey cultivars have joined Carver’s personal collection of species daffodils, and of his own hybrids, at Buckland Cottage Gardens, growing in polytunnels and raised beds that form part of a disused wholesale plant centre owned by his parents.

(Image credit: Clive Nichols) N. scaberulus, native to Portugal’s Mondego Valley, enjoys gravelly soil.

It is easy to understand the appeal of these miniature daffodils. Usually about 6in tall with dainty flowers an inch or so wide, they have a charm that their more muscular relatives do not. Often scented and sometimes with several flowers on a stem, they present a variety of flower shapes, some with swept-back petals, others with petals that spread out or reflex around the cup of the flower.

N. bulbocodicum ‘Giselle’, registered in England in 2014 by Anne Wright at Dryad Nursery, North Yorkshire. (Image credit: Clive Nichols)

All grow well in pots, where they can be enjoyed indoors or close to the house. The hooped-petticoat forms, Narcissus bulbocodium, and the N. cyclamineus hybrids, will spread well in places with damp springs and are even tough enough to colonise grassy areas. Most other forms prefer a free-draining soil.