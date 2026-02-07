'I was utterly bewitched': The heartwarming success story of one of Britain's greatest rose-growers

It is always a pleasure to hear a success story in horticulture. Forty years ago, Trevor White gave up a promising career as a microbiologist to start up a nursery and pursue his love for old roses. His Norfolk-based business, producing and selling thousands of old roses every year, has delighted keen rose growers and brought him a fine sense of achievement, a modest degree of prosperity and great happiness.

White, now in his sixties, was brought up at Egham in Surrey where, throughout the past century, dozens of nurseries flourished on the local soil, Bagshot sand. A holiday job when he was a teenager took him to the great wholesale nursery of T. Hilling & Co in Chobham, where Graham Stuart-Thomas had been the general manager from 1939–55. When he matriculated at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, however, White started to do part-time and seasonal work for Peter Beales. Beales was for many years Britain’s leading specialist in old roses — gallicas, damasks, moss roses and the like — and his nursery at Attleborough in Norfolk is still well-known to rose-lovers today.

Trevor White grows almost 600 rose varieties. (Image credit: Richard Bloom)

After he graduated, White intended to work in veterinary research, but Beales offered him a full-time job among roses, which changed the direction of his working life forever. ‘If I was in love with the rose before,’ he says, ‘I was now utterly bewitched.’ Beales was a good manager of people, but perhaps not so successful in managing a commercial undertaking. After a couple of years, during which Beales took him to help on his stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, White decided to set up his own business, propagating roses for sale.

It was not an easy venture — he had no capital, so, to make ends meet, he took on part-time jobs, such as budding roses for some of the large nurseries around Wisbech in Cambridgeshire. For his first crop of 10,000 roses, he had to plant all the rootstocks himself and use his spade to dig up the finished roses when they were ready for sale 18 months later. The following year, he budded 16,000 roses and, in the third year, 22,000. Nowadays, all the roses are undercut mechanically before being lifted.

The disease-resistant climber Rosa ‘Peach Melba’, Rose of the Year 2023. (Image credit: Richard Bloom)

Selling his roses turned out to be fairly easy. White was correct in his belief that demand would be strong and decided from the start that he would operate only as a wholesaler. Not only was he able to sell some of his roses back to Beales, but he soon found that garden centres were interested in what he could offer — as were several grand gardens, famous for their roses, that were open to the public and wanted roses to sell to their visitors. Cranborne Manor in Dorset, Heale House in Wiltshire and the great rose garden at the National Trust’s Mottisfont Abbey in Hampshire were among his first customers.

His plants were well grown, healthy and competitively priced — people who remember his roses from those early days say he has been a consistent supplier of high-quality stock.

Rosa ‘Bonica’ is recommended by White for its continuous flowering. (Image credit: Richard Bloom)

Starting up a business is hard work and roses are horribly prickly from start to finish. The nurseryman’s year begins with buying and planting rootstocks; White uses the ‘Laxa’ variety — popular because it throws up fewer of those suckers that baffle and irritate gardeners. Budding them is a tedious, difficult and exhausting operation, usually carried out in the sun and heat of July. A single dormant bud is taken from the parent plant, inserted into a T-shaped cut at the base of the rootstock and then sealed so that the stock accepts it.

White reckons he can bud about 2,000 roses a day and hope for a good ‘take’, typically more than 95%. In winter, all the top growth is cut back to a point just above the sealed bud, so that, in spring, the stock will put all its energy into making that bud grow. More shocks await the plant, because it will be pruned very hard, almost to ground level, at the end of May, to encourage the new growth to bush out, make a shapely plant and flower for the first time towards the end of July. It can then be lifted for sale in autumn.