Sir Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of Historic Royal Palaces and provost of Eton

'I insisted we write 20 thank-you letters each, per day'

Georgia and I spent a week in a small hotel in a hill town called Cordes-sur-Ciel in the South of France. The hotel was proud of its highly formal 12-course menu de dégustation — invariably an annoying fixture, so we mostly ate out in bars. All Georgia can remember is that I insisted we write 20 thank-you letters each, per day, for wedding presents, until we had 280 ready to post on our return. It doesn’t sound very romantic, but we are still married 37 years later. If we were to honeymoon again, it would be in India — hot (for me), cultured (for Georgia) and with a carefree vibe. N.B. I write all the thank-you letters myself these days.

Orlando Rock, chairman of Christie’s UK

'There is much for the intrepid to explore.'

As a dedicated cultural sadist, I planned our surprise honeymoon around visiting all the key architectural treasures of Sicily — Roman mosaics in Piazza Armerina, Greek and Siculo-Arabic temples and Rococo summer villas at Bagheria. Needless to say, when Miranda caught sight of our detailed itinerary, with time for ‘a quick packed lunch’, I learned the importance of flexibility. An extended Latin Americas tour beckons. Costa Rica, Colombia, Patagonia to Argentina… There is much for the intrepid to explore.

Ross Turner, adventurer and filmmaker

'One of our experiences included seeking out a sloth with a local guide, which we found in his garden'

We went to the Pacific Coast, Costa Rica, spending two weeks chasing beaches before heading inland to the volcanoes and lush jungles. One of our experiences included seeking out a sloth with a local guide, which we found in his garden — I am not sure if the location was planned or not. A pinch-me moment was trekking up a thermal river to lie in some hot spring pools. As we looked into the jungle canopy above, we saw about 20 monkeys jumping across the river from branch to branch. If we honeymooned again, it would be to Western Australia to get lost in the Outback, armed with the metal detector my wife, Rosie, bought me. I love the idea of finding treasure on a holiday.

Alan Titchmarsh, gardener, presenter and Country Life contributor

'The bill for a week’s B&B came to £90'

Alison and I were married in Barnes, west London, in 1975, and had our honeymoon at the Old Quay House in Fowey, Cornwall, spending it walking the cliffs and lunching on smoked-mackerel salad because we were too hard up to afford anything else. The bill for a week’s B&B came to £90. We have had many holidays abroad since, but my heart is in my home territory of the Yorkshire Dales and my wife, Alison, says that’s where we should go for our honeymoon if we had one now. Isn’t that the nicest thing?

Cath Kidston, designer and founder of C.Atherley

'As much as I love travelling to far-away magical places, it usually has its own challenges'

We planned to go to New York to stay in our favourite hotel, The Essex House, but between our register-office wedding and going away, I broke my wrist. We ended up heading to my oldest friend’s house in Wiltshire for a weekend. I have known her house all of my life — it is the most comforting and comfortable place to be — so it worked out beautifully. As much as I love travelling to far-away magical places, it usually has its own challenges, so Paris would be my safest destination, with no jet lag.

