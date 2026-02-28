There are more than 100 species of lemur living on the world's fourth-largest island — and they cannot be found anywhere else on Earth

The first Englishmen arrived in Madagascar in 1649. The ones who tried to stay were either slaughtered or died of disease. I am happy to report that, more than 375 years later, we enjoyed a significantly improved welcome to this fascinating ‘mini-continent’, so called because much of its flora and fauna cannot be found anywhere else on Earth.

Even the chameleons seem studded with gems... (Image credit: Andy Macdonald for Time + Tide)

I was embarrassed about how little I knew about Madagascar before our trip — facilitated by The Ultimate Travel Company — but discovered from informal straw polls that not many others do either. ‘Is it the size of the Isle of Wight?’ asked one friend. They were amazed when I revealed that if you place the northern tip of Madagascar against London, its southern tip would reach Algiers. It is extraordinary, too, that it is believed there was no human habitation here at the time of Christ. Some time in the early centuries AD, the first settlers did arrive — not from Mozambique 250 miles away, but all the way from Indonesia, 3,500 miles distant. No one is quite sure how that happened; whether they came, island hopping, by dugout canoe or whether traders, working their way north along the coast of India, stumbled upon this untouched isle.

When we flew over by aeroplane or helicopter, it was not African-style herders that we saw so much as acres of brilliant-green paddy fields interspersed with sugar cane. Another conundrum is why there are so many unique species, but none of the larger African predators. Madagascar is home to six native baobab trees; the famous avenue in the south is the image by which most people recognise the country. There are also 107 species of lemur.

(Image credit: Andy Macdonald for Time + Tide)

A former French colony, its colonial masters effectively invaded in 1896 and the island became fully independent in 1960. Flights can be erratic (and roads are generally terrible), but those with the means charter their own aircraft and the place promises memorable experiences that you cannot find elsewhere.

To give us flexibility, we stayed a couple of nights in the capital, Antananarivo, browsing the markets with their beautiful inlaid wooden boxes, recycled aluminium baobab trees and shell-fringed raffia mats. If you’ve ever wondered what happened to the once-ubiquitous Renault 4, you’ll find they are in plentiful supply here, patched up as jeeps or used as taxis. Driving anywhere is slow through thronged streets, but, occasionally, downtown would open up into a lake fringed by fishermen. It was to the north coast that we were bound, however, where three idyllic, but very different island hideaway paradises welcome you into a magical world.

Voaara

(Image credit: Voaara)

Voaara is a long-held dream gradually coming into focus for Philippe Kjellgren. This is a man who spent three years travelling all around the world, including on 58 safaris, rarely staying more than two nights in each hotel, to research a travel app. He is highly respected for his views in the industry, but, most pertinently, he has more experience than most of hospitality and what works. For his own venture, he has chosen a remote spot in northern Madagascar to put it all into practice.

Sainte Marie is a 31-mile-long, narrow tropical island off Madagascar’s north-eastern coast. Once frequented by pirates (we visited the graveyard where many are buried alongside a memorial for Capt Kidd, whose secret treasure is meant to be buried nearby), the island has a sleepier atmosphere now with a population of 30,000 mostly engaged in subsistence farming or fishing. Philippe spent many of his teenage years on holiday here. His father, a Swedish Francophile engineer, was working on projects in Madagascar and this became a favourite destination.