'Some would argue an unbaked cheesecake isn’t a cheesecake at all. They're wrong': Gill Meller's blackcurrant and lemon cheesecake recipe

Some would argue an unbaked cheesecake isn’t a cheesecake at all. I don’t really know what that means or who those people are. I make both, and they’re equally tasty in their different ways. This particular version hasn’t got eggs in, so doesn’t get baked, but it’s nonetheless rich. What’s more, it’s fairly quick to make, less fuss.

(Image credit: Gill Meller)

I love the addition of fennel seed and lemon zest here — two flavours that work alongside blackcurrants beautifully. I also like to scatter over fresh lemon thyme before serving the cake; it’s pretty easy to get hold of in the summer.

Ingredients

For the base:

150g (5½oz) digestive biscuits

85g (3oz) unsalted butter

1 tbsp runny honey

50g (1¾oz) jumbo oats, toasted in a dry pan

Pinch of fine sea salt

For the filling:

300ml (10½FL oz) double cream

250g (9oz) full-fat cream cheese

Finely grated zest of 1 large lemon and the juice of half

1 tsp fennel seeds, crushed

125g (4½oz) unrefined caster sugar

1 tsp agar flakes

200g (7oz) blackcurrants

3–4 lemon thyme sprigs, leaves picked

Method

For the base, put the biscuits in a food processor, whiz to fine crumbs, then set aside. Melt the butter and honey together in a pan, then add the crushed digestives, toasted oats, and the salt and mix well Press the mixture into the base of a 22cm (8½in) springform tin and chill for 1 hour to set Meanwhile, make the filling. Pour the cream into a bowl and add the cream cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice, crushed fennel seeds and 50g (1¾oz) of the sugar. Using an electric whisk, whisk until the mixture is thick and forms stiff peaks when you lift the beaters Spread the creamy mixture over the set biscuit base and return to the fridge Place a smallish pan on the hob. Add 3 tablespoons of water and sprinkle over the agar flakes. Warm over a medium heat, until the liquid comes up to a gentle simmer. Use a fork to stir the flakes into the water for 2–3 minutes; this will encourage them to dissolve fully Tip the blackcurrants into the pan along with the remaining sugar and half the lemon thyme leaves. Cook gently, stirring often, for about 5 minutes, until the berries are soft but mostly still hold their shape Remove from the heat and leave to cool to room temperature. Spoon the blackcurrants along with their sweet juices over the top of the lemony fennel-y creamy cheese and gently even it all out (you might not need all the juice if there’s a lot). Place the cheesecake in the fridge for at least 3–4 hours, or until the topping has set completely Remove from the tin, scatter over the remaining thyme leaves and serve

This recipe originally appeared in ' Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower — how to cook with vegetables and other plants' . You can follow Gill Meller on Instagram, here .