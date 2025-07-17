'Some would argue an unbaked cheesecake isn’t a cheesecake at all. They're wrong': Gill Meller's blackcurrant and lemon cheesecake recipe
This unbaked cheesecake makes the most of mid-summer ingredients and features fennel seed and lemon zest.
Some would argue an unbaked cheesecake isn’t a cheesecake at all. I don’t really know what that means or who those people are. I make both, and they’re equally tasty in their different ways. This particular version hasn’t got eggs in, so doesn’t get baked, but it’s nonetheless rich. What’s more, it’s fairly quick to make, less fuss.
I love the addition of fennel seed and lemon zest here — two flavours that work alongside blackcurrants beautifully. I also like to scatter over fresh lemon thyme before serving the cake; it’s pretty easy to get hold of in the summer.
Ingredients
For the base:
- 150g (5½oz) digestive biscuits
- 85g (3oz) unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp runny honey
- 50g (1¾oz) jumbo oats, toasted in a dry pan
- Pinch of fine sea salt
For the filling:
- 300ml (10½FL oz) double cream
- 250g (9oz) full-fat cream cheese
- Finely grated zest of 1 large lemon and the juice of half
- 1 tsp fennel seeds, crushed
- 125g (4½oz) unrefined caster sugar
- 1 tsp agar flakes
- 200g (7oz) blackcurrants
- 3–4 lemon thyme sprigs, leaves picked
Method
- For the base, put the biscuits in a food processor, whiz to fine crumbs, then set aside. Melt the butter and honey together in a pan, then add the crushed digestives, toasted oats, and the salt and mix well
- Press the mixture into the base of a 22cm (8½in) springform tin and chill for 1 hour to set
- Meanwhile, make the filling. Pour the cream into a bowl and add the cream cheese, lemon zest, lemon juice, crushed fennel seeds and 50g (1¾oz) of the sugar. Using an electric whisk, whisk until the mixture is thick and forms stiff peaks when you lift the beaters
- Spread the creamy mixture over the set biscuit base and return to the fridge
- Place a smallish pan on the hob. Add 3 tablespoons of water and sprinkle over the agar flakes. Warm over a medium heat, until the liquid comes up to a gentle simmer. Use a fork to stir the flakes into the water for 2–3 minutes; this will encourage them to dissolve fully
- Tip the blackcurrants into the pan along with the remaining sugar and half the lemon thyme leaves. Cook gently, stirring often, for about 5 minutes, until the berries are soft but mostly still hold their shape
- Remove from the heat and leave to cool to room temperature. Spoon the blackcurrants along with their sweet juices over the top of the lemony fennel-y creamy cheese and gently even it all out (you might not need all the juice if there’s a lot). Place the cheesecake in the fridge for at least 3–4 hours, or until the topping has set completely
- Remove from the tin, scatter over the remaining thyme leaves and serve
This recipe originally appeared in 'Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower — how to cook with vegetables and other plants'. You can follow Gill Meller on Instagram, here.
Gill Meller is a chef, award-winning food writer, teacher and advocate for real cooking. Based in Lyme Regis, Dorset, he has written extensively about the joys of outdoor cookery and how making a simple fire and 'cooking something good to eat over it' can help us connect to a more natural, mindful way of life. Gill appears frequently on Channel 4’s ‘River Cottage’ and has worked closely with the River Cottage for more than 20 years, regularly teaching at Park Farm (River Cottage HQ). His work is regularly published in The Guardian and the Observer, The Telegraph, Waitrose Food and Delicious Magazine. He has also appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme. Published by Quadrille, Gill’s first book, Gather, won the Fortnum & Mason award for Best Debut Food Book in 2017 and was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Award and Guild of Food Writers Award the same year. Time: a year and a day in the kitchen was published in September 2018 and was nominated for both Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award and Food & Travel magazine’s Cookbook of the Year Award. Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower - how to cook with vegetables and other plants was published in 2020 and was nominated for the Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award. His latest cookbook Outside - Recipes for a wilder way of eating is out now.
