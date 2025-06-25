Sophia Money-Coutts: Why clinking glasses and saying ‘Cheers!’ is a tiny bit embarrassing
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
Let’s start with a quick test: you’re sitting around a table with a handful of friends and you’ve each just been handed a crisp, full, deliciously cold glass of wine. Before having a sip, do you:
a) clink your glasses together and cry ‘Cheers!’
b) lift your glass slightly in the air and mumble ‘good health?’
Time’s up. It’s the second one. Almost everyone these days thinks the first option is polite. Actually, saying ‘Cheers!’ and clinking glasses is monstrously common and means you don’t have the right glasses. Real poshos have crystal glasses and wouldn’t dream of smashing them together lest they chip or crack, so they lift them and mutter ‘good health’ instead, then get on with the important matter of drinking.
It is one of those generational schisms. My father and uncle view clinking glasses as more embarrassing than farting in public, whereas anyone under 45 (ish) may think differently. Occasionally, I will admit, when I’m out with friends and everyone lifts their glasses expectantly, I join so as not to out myself as a honking snob. But what a faff. Someone at one end of the table isn’t paying attention, so they’re late with clinking their glass when everyone else is near dying of thirst. ‘Come on, Rupert!’ someone cries, and Rupert eventually snaps to it and picks up his glass, but then everyone slowly and deliberately has to widen their eyes at everyone else around the table, as if you’re playing a game of Wink Murder, and there’s always someone who insists on clinking with absolutely every single person, so just as you retract your glass, just as you’re about to take that first sip, they protest. ‘Sophia, hang on! I missed you!’ they say, stretching their glass out, putting another precious few seconds between you and your wine, which is now almost warm because this ordeal has taken so long.
Medieval drinkers in bawdy alehouses cracked their tankards against others to slosh their beers together and denote the contents weren’t poisoned. Except how likely is it really, these days, that your 6pm glass of sauvignon blanc will have been poisoned? Unless you’re working for a rogue state in some capacity, fairly slim.
Some believe clinking glasses and cheering wards off demons or evil spirits, that the sound of glass against glass replicates the holy sound of church bells (I suspect whoever thought of that one had enjoyed a few). Also, that smashing glasses together would spill a few drops on the floor for the evil spirits, so they didn’t feel hard done by. But worrying about evil spirits floating around at floor-level seems overly paranoid when you’re at a dinner party in Battersea. Stick to ‘good health’ if you want to sound proper.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
-
-
A wisteria-clad delight with lawns running down to the Thames at the prettiest riverside home for sale in London today
Deodar Road, near Putney High Street, offers unrivalled views of the Thames and is characterful in excess.
-
Britain's prettiest cheese-themed spot: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 24, 2025
Tuesday's quiz feels the heat, and pits St Francis of Assisi against William Shakespeare.
-
What do an order of Catholic priests and actor Hugh Bonneville have in common? They helped this West Sussex sparkling wine triumph over multiple French Champagne houses
After being approached by a group of Catholic priests in 2006 to plant a vineyard, the power of the divine, and climate change, was on the winemaker Dermot Sugrue’s side.
-
11 golden rules for making a perfect cup of tea
We drink tea every day, but are we doing it correctly? Who decided on the rules and do they really matter? Jonathon Jones reveals all.
-
How to make Eton mess strawberry blondies
Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson shares a mouthwatering recipe bringing together two of the greatest foodstuffs on the planet: strawberries and meringue.
-
The era of the £50 burger and chips is here — and it's a revelation
The second coming of the high-low restaurant — where chefs pair martinis with burgers — is here. Will Hosie tells more.
-
The imperfect science of the perfect martini and where you can get one in London
Dirty, dry, with fries, gin or vodka. There's a lot to think about for such a simple cocktail.
-
All hail fish and chips: Our guide to the nation’s favourite dish, done right
Our writers share their top picks of where to go for the best of the best, this National Fish & Chip Day.
-
Gill Meller's strawberry, lemon and elderflower meringue
Gill Meller's strawberry and elderflower meringue is basically summer on a plate.
-
Gill Meller's recipe for a herb-filled tart that makes the most of Spring produce
Make the most of the last few days of May and Spring's bumper crop of ingredients with this herby spring tart recipe.