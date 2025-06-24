A wisteria-clad delight with lawns running down to the Thames at the prettiest riverside home for sale in London today
Deodar Road, near Putney High Street, offers unrivalled views of the Thames and is characterful in excess.
When a property is offered with riverside views in London, the mind immediately wanders towards large, glass-covered buildings that are sprouting from Southwark to Wandsworth. It is not surprising, because there are a lot of them. I have been in some and the views are spectacular. What they lack, through no fault other than their newness, is character and soul.
Back in the late 19th century, before people had heard of large glass towers, if people wanted views of the Thames, they would build pretty brick houses in Putney and cover them in wisteria, like this one on Deodar Road, which is for sale with Savills for £9.95 million. Did it have character and soul back then? Who knows, that’s not my department, but it has those things now.
What gives a home character and soul? Its looks? It’s hard to argue that 81 Deodar Road is anything other than very very pretty. From the road, those magnolia trees framing a mustard yellow façade and white-framed windows is about as perfect an entrance I can think of. From the rear, red brick with wisteria climbers makes a healthy scene of riverside relaxation. All the boxes are ticked there.
Perhaps character comes from ownership. The eagle-eyed among you will have spotted a blue plaque on the front of Deodar Road. That would belong to Sir Sidney Nolan, who lived here in the 1960s with his wife Cynthia. It was here, in a top-floor studio, that he created some of his most famous works and he received visits from friends such as Patrick White, Kenneth MacMillan and Benjamin Britten. Indeed, a camellia planted for Cynthia by Britten still flowers here today.
So when it comes to character and soul, it’s pretty hard to beat. As for location, this part of Putney, directly opposite the Hurlingham Club and with easy access to Putney High Street and Wandsworth Park, is among London’s most desirable.
And what’s inside? These days, Deodar Road is split up into three separate apartments, totalling eight bedrooms in all. As a result, any potential buyer could transform the property into a riverside mansion, or just keep the ground-floor flat (with exclusive use of the garden) as a London getaway.
The interiors exude as much character as the bricks, mortar, and history of the home, and many of the rooms, regardless of which floor you are on, offer river views. It’s probably used a bit too much for my tastes, but this really is a very rare opportunity to own one of London’s great riverside homes.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This property on Deodar Road is for sale with Savills for £9.95 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
Britain's prettiest cheese-themed spot: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 24, 2025
Tuesday's quiz feels the heat, and pits St Francis of Assisi against William Shakespeare.
By Country Life Published
-
These rarely-seen images of Glastonbury in the 1980s capture the world’s most famous music festival in its rawest and most magical form
Long before the luxury yurts, pop-up spas, and Champagne bars, Glastonbury looked like something else altogether.
By Florence Allen Published
-
Five of the most majestic properties for sale in Britain today, from a 1,700-acre estate to a private island, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes some genuinely breathtaking places.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Save me: A castle on the Isle of Wight designed by James Wyatt is up for sale
Norris Castle Estate also comes with 225 acres of gardens and grounds, and needs a little TLC
By James Fisher Published
-
Farms, fishing and a former owner who once bought Stonehenge. You could have it all at Bapton Manor
1,796 acres of the Cranborne Chase National Landscape. What's not to love
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A meticulously restored Scottish estate for sale, dripping with history, character and wildlife
The Craigengillan Estate in Ayrshire sits in 2,850 acres above the valley of the River Doon.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Sir Michael Caine's former home on the Thames is a testament to idyllic living and good taste
At Rectory Farm House, luxury and modern convenience blend seamlessly with rural England. Is this the house that Jaws 4 built?
By James Fisher Published
-
White sand beaches, smuggler's coves, teeming wildlife and a ruined castle in a Scottish island that's on the market for the first time in almost a century
Just off the west coast of Scotland lies Shuna Island, a true playground of open spaces, natural beauty, wildlife, beaches and — yes — a castle. And it's looking for a new owner.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
'One of the 10 most perfect houses in Britain' has come to the market at £9.5 million
Penny Churchill looks at the magical Maperton House.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
17 outstanding homes for sale across Britain, from under £250k to £6.5 million, as seen in Country Life
Something for every budget in this week's round up of homes across the country that have come to market via Country Life.
By Toby Keel Published