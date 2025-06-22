Five of the most majestic properties for sale in Britain today, from a 1,700-acre estate to a private island, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes some genuinely breathtaking places.
Chedington is 'one of Dorset’s landmark houses', in the agent's description — and that pretty much says it all.
For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.
1,800 acres, a Grade II-listed manor house, a string of further properties... The Bapton Estate is just about as good as it gets. Astonishing.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
In a village outside Arundel, and close to the coast, Brookfield is a dream of a Victorian home, with wonderful architecture, gardens and a swimming pool.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Gloucestershire — £7.5 million
Seven bedrooms, 11,000sq ft and wonderful privacy in this home on a gated estate in Cheltenham, that's one of the finest homes in the town.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.
A 665-acre private island estate with a fine main home, farm buildings, it's own harbour — and a colony of seals.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
The successor to the 'most beautiful car of the 20th century' is smooth, comfortable... and ends up highlighting everything that's wrong in car design today
The DS No. 4 traces its lineage back to the Citroën DS, a car so extraordinary that people described it as looking 'as if it had dropped from the sky'. And while the modern version is more friendly to the earth, says Toby Keel, it's also worryingly earthbound.
By Toby Keel Published
Richard Rogers: 'Talking Buildings' is a fitting testament to the elegance of utility
A new exhibition at Sir John Soane's museum dissects the seminal works of Richard Rogers, one of Britain's greatest architects.
By James Fisher Published
Save me: A castle on the Isle of Wight designed by James Wyatt is up for sale
Norris Castle Estate also comes with 225 acres of gardens and grounds, and needs a little TLC
By James Fisher Published
Farms, fishing and a former owner who once bought Stonehenge. You could have it all at Bapton Manor
1,796 acres of the Cranborne Chase National Landscape. What's not to love
By Penny Churchill Published
A meticulously restored Scottish estate for sale, dripping with history, character and wildlife
The Craigengillan Estate in Ayrshire sits in 2,850 acres above the valley of the River Doon.
By Penny Churchill Published
Sir Michael Caine's former home on the Thames is a testament to idyllic living and good taste
At Rectory Farm House, luxury and modern convenience blend seamlessly with rural England. Is this the house that Jaws 4 built?
By James Fisher Published
White sand beaches, smuggler's coves, teeming wildlife and a ruined castle in a Scottish island that's on the market for the first time in almost a century
Just off the west coast of Scotland lies Shuna Island, a true playground of open spaces, natural beauty, wildlife, beaches and — yes — a castle. And it's looking for a new owner.
By Toby Keel Last updated
'One of the 10 most perfect houses in Britain' has come to the market at £9.5 million
Penny Churchill looks at the magical Maperton House.
By Penny Churchill Published
17 outstanding homes for sale across Britain, from under £250k to £6.5 million, as seen in Country Life
Something for every budget in this week's round up of homes across the country that have come to market via Country Life.
By Toby Keel Published
An utterly charming island home in Scotland with gardens so beautiful they made the cover of Country Life
An Cala on the Isle of Seil has a fascinating history that is only enhanced by its amazing setting.
By James Fisher Published