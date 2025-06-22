Country houses for sale

Five of the most majestic properties for sale in Britain today, from a 1,700-acre estate to a private island, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes some genuinely breathtaking places.

Oakfield House, one of the finest homes in Cheltenham, is for sale.
(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)
Dorset — £9.95 million

(Image credit: Blue Book)

Chedington is 'one of Dorset’s landmark houses', in the agent's description — and that pretty much says it all.

(Image credit: Blue Book)

For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wiltshire — £25 million

(Image credit: Savills)

1,800 acres, a Grade II-listed manor house, a string of further properties... The Bapton Estate is just about as good as it gets. Astonishing.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £4.95 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In a village outside Arundel, and close to the coast, Brookfield is a dream of a Victorian home, with wonderful architecture, gardens and a swimming pool.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £7.5 million

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Seven bedrooms, 11,000sq ft and wonderful privacy in this home on a gated estate in Cheltenham, that's one of the finest homes in the town.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Argyll — £2 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A 665-acre private island estate with a fine main home, farm buildings, it's own harbour — and a colony of seals.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

