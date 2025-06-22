Five of the most majestic properties for sale in Britain today, from a 1,700-acre estate to a private island, as seen in Country Life

Dorset — £9.95 million

(Image credit: Blue Book)

Chedington is 'one of Dorset’s landmark houses', in the agent's description — and that pretty much says it all.

(Image credit: Blue Book)

For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wiltshire — £25 million

(Image credit: Savills)

1,800 acres, a Grade II-listed manor house, a string of further properties... The Bapton Estate is just about as good as it gets. Astonishing.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Sussex — £4.95 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In a village outside Arundel, and close to the coast, Brookfield is a dream of a Victorian home, with wonderful architecture, gardens and a swimming pool.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £7.5 million

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Seven bedrooms, 11,000sq ft and wonderful privacy in this home on a gated estate in Cheltenham, that's one of the finest homes in the town.

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Argyll — £2 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A 665-acre private island estate with a fine main home, farm buildings, it's own harbour — and a colony of seals.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)