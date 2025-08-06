Papple your wick at this elegant Georgian home in Nottinghamshire which used to be part of an Augustine Monastery
The Grade-I listed estate is on the market with Strutt & Parker — set in more than 10 acres, it comes with four cottages and a rather grand spiral staircase.
Despite sounding like an unsavoury Goop candle, Papplewick is not a creation of Gwyneth Paltrow. No, it is far nicer and more reasonably priced; a rather gorgeous eight-bedroom, Grade-I listed Georgian home on the market with Strutt & Parker.
Located east of the River Leen in the Nottinghamshire countryside, with a guide price of £3 million, this magnificent estate looks like something out of a Jane Austen novel. With a sweeping driveway, magnificent teal living room with ornate carved friezes, panels and cornice and a cantilevered spiral staircase with iron balustrade, it is a property that catches attention. Its Mansfield stone front gives it a grand, stately appearance, which is enhanced by pleasing sash windows.
Set in more than 10 acres and complete with a tennis court, four cottages and paddocks, it is on the edge of the village and was once part of Newstead Abbey, which was an Augustine Monastery until it wasn’t. It was purchased for £810 by Sir John Byron in 1540 and later acquired by Frederick Montagu in the 18th century after he had been Lord Treasurer of England. He had Papplewick Hall built in 1787 and the estate was later purchased by Alderman Albert Ball for the sum of £136,410 (£8 million today).
Papplewick Hall has three bedrooms on its first floor, each complete with a bathroom, and five bedrooms on the second floor with two further bathrooms. An extensive cellar in the basement provides the ultimate storage space for tipples for the house’s guests, which is useful, because there is lots of space for lots of guests.
South of Sherwood Forest of Robin Hood-fame, the grounds contain a woodland walk to the local church that is overshadowed by oaks, ashes and sycamores. They also contain four cottages: Bell Cottage (one bedroom), Corner cottage (three bedrooms), Hall Mews (one bedroom) and Stableyeard House (six bedrooms) — plenty of room for many merry men (and women).
For more information on Papplewick Estate visit the Strutt & Parker website.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
