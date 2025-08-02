Mesmerise yourself in this iconic listed home on the north Cornwall coast
Formerly a Mine Captain's home, there is something absurdly profound about the Count House in Holywell Bay.
Much has been written about what men want. Arguably, too much has been written about what men want. Even more arguably, too much has been written about men. Some men like to consider themselves as complex emotional beings, that can never be understood. I am quite the opposite. I am easily understood and my desires are very simple: I would like to live a peaceful life by the sea, where I can stand on a cliff with my arms behind my back, looking wistful.
Good news for me then, because the Count House exists. Overlooking Holywell Bay in Cornwall, it is hard to imagine a better property for standing on cliffs and looking wistful than this one. Hear the waves crash under your feet. Think deep thoughts. The bad news (for me) is that it is for sale for £2 million with Lillicrap Chilcott. My intrusive thoughts and I will be entering the lottery once again.
As well as the obviously amazing 1.6 acres of Cornish excellence that comes with the Count House, you also receive a five-bedroom Grade II-listed former Mine Captain’s house, and a separate one-bedroom annexe. I also don’t see many neighbours, so you can play your music as loud as you like, for as long as you like.
The important thing when you have no neighbours and a lovely if isolated home on a Cornish cliff is to make sure that the house itself is very nice to live in. The good news is that the property has been renovated to an excellent standard, as you can tell by the very many nice pictures accompanying this article.
Set over three floors, the property is immensely versatile, but also a bit greedy. Versatile in that there are lots of entertaining and sleeping spaces on the ground and first floors; greedy in that the entire second floor is the principal bedroom suite. Good for you, current owners of the Count House. You deserve a treat.
Is there anything nearby? Not really, no. But then that’s kind of the point I suppose. The South West Coast Path is moments from the doorstep, and the village of Holywell appears to be a reasonable walk (but a walk nonetheless). The sublime beaches of Perran Sands are directly to the south, in case you get bored of cliffs and crashing waves and fancy some sand.
The Count House is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £2 million. For more information and pictures, click here
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
-
-
Kitchen island or table? The little distinction that makes a big difference
Arabella Youens considers the renaissance of the cook’s table — a vortex of culinary activity, used for everything from rolling out pastry to boning a chicken.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
‘Anyone who has once known this land can never be quite free from the nostalgia for it’: The Country Life guide to Sicily
Everything you need to know about Sicily, from where to stay, to what to do (according to locals in the know).
By Rosalyn Wikeley Published
-
Sir Noël Coward sold this spectacular Art Deco cottage in the shadow of the White Cliffs of Dover to Ian Fleming — and now it could be yours
The sale of Mermaid Cottage represents a rare opportunity to acquire a spectacular house in an iconic beach location.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
A graceful country home in Wiltshire with an award-winning water feature in its picturesque grounds
Located on the edge of Bremhill in Calne, and just a short walk from the local gastropub, this estate is a picture perfect property for sale with Knight Frank.
By Lotte Brundle Published
-
The house 'where Anne Boleyn took Henry VIII as her lover' is up for auction at £295,000
In the heart of Windsor, a maisonette is up for sale within the 16th century house in which Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII are said to have met up for their romantic trysts.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A grand manor house with a window taken from Lord Nelson's flagship, set in one of Britain's most beautiful — and quirkiest — villages
Lavenham Hall in Suffolk is on the market, a grand country house with a genuinely unique feature: one of the windows from Lord Nelson’s HMS Foudroyant.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A pretty beach house that brings the Italian Riviera to the coast of West Sussex
Peace, seclusion and grandeur just a few steps from the sea are on offer at this beach house near Littlehampton.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Georgian harmony meets 21st century exuberance at a spectacular Cotswolds mansion
Daisy Green is a '21st century Palladian masterpiece' that has come to the market in one of the most sought-after corners of the Cotswolds. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The country house with ‘incredible and unrivalled views’ where De Gaulle met Churchill in the Second World War
Winterdyne isn’t just a country house — it’s a country house that served as the base of the Free French under Charles de Gaulle during the war. Now, it’s looking for a new owner; Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
An achingly traditional country house on the outside... and a wonderful Bohemian surprise within
Bayford House is a classic Georgian home that opens up to reveal a house full of playful design and striking touches. Annabel Dixon takes a look around.
By Annabel Dixon Published