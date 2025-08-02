Mesmerise yourself in this iconic listed home on the north Cornwall coast

Much has been written about what men want. Arguably, too much has been written about what men want. Even more arguably, too much has been written about men. Some men like to consider themselves as complex emotional beings, that can never be understood. I am quite the opposite. I am easily understood and my desires are very simple: I would like to live a peaceful life by the sea, where I can stand on a cliff with my arms behind my back, looking wistful.

Good news for me then, because the Count House exists. Overlooking Holywell Bay in Cornwall, it is hard to imagine a better property for standing on cliffs and looking wistful than this one. Hear the waves crash under your feet. Think deep thoughts. The bad news (for me) is that it is for sale for £2 million with Lillicrap Chilcott. My intrusive thoughts and I will be entering the lottery once again.

As well as the obviously amazing 1.6 acres of Cornish excellence that comes with the Count House, you also receive a five-bedroom Grade II-listed former Mine Captain’s house, and a separate one-bedroom annexe. I also don’t see many neighbours, so you can play your music as loud as you like, for as long as you like.

The important thing when you have no neighbours and a lovely if isolated home on a Cornish cliff is to make sure that the house itself is very nice to live in. The good news is that the property has been renovated to an excellent standard, as you can tell by the very many nice pictures accompanying this article.

Set over three floors, the property is immensely versatile, but also a bit greedy. Versatile in that there are lots of entertaining and sleeping spaces on the ground and first floors; greedy in that the entire second floor is the principal bedroom suite. Good for you, current owners of the Count House. You deserve a treat.

Is there anything nearby? Not really, no. But then that’s kind of the point I suppose. The South West Coast Path is moments from the doorstep, and the village of Holywell appears to be a reasonable walk (but a walk nonetheless). The sublime beaches of Perran Sands are directly to the south, in case you get bored of cliffs and crashing waves and fancy some sand.

The Count House is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £2 million. For more information and pictures, click here