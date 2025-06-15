17 outstanding homes for sale across Britain, from under £250k to £6.5 million, as seen in Country Life
Something for every budget in this week's round up of homes across the country that have come to market via Country Life.
Surrey — £6,500,000
Country Life with a location well within the M25 can be found, as seen in this home set on one of the swishest roads in Esher.
Beautiful inside and out, and with two acres of gardens, it's the sort of place where gnarled beams, stained glass, modern art and designer kitchen seem to work together perfectly.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
Northamptonshire — £2,000,000
Wisteria creeps around the edges of the windows at this beautiful house in Rugby, with six bedrooms and south-facing gardens.
The setting is quite something, with open parkland to the rear of the property, and adjoining the grounds of a well-regarded local school.
For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
Kent — £6,500,000
Over 10,000sq ft in the main house alone of this gorgeous home, which combines secluded plot with the convenience of being on the edge of a village near Tunbridge Wells.
The Grade II*-listed house comes with nearly 16 acres, an indoor swimming pool, separate coach house and a converted barn. But it's the original features — the beams, the windows, the huge fireplaces — which we think are the biggest draw.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Northamptonshire — £1,700,000
Sir John Burnett was tasked in the early years of the 20th century with building an Elizabethan-style home, and this is the beautiful result.
Sitting in seven acres, it's a five bedroom home that has been beautifully refurbished by owners who have been here for 40 years.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
Hampshire — £2,150,000
A classic Hampshire farmhouse, Grade II-listed, that comes with a separate two-bedroom cottage, plus extensive gardens and outbuildings.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Devon — £1,500,000
What a view there is from this charming country house with stables, almost six acres and easy access to the coast at Seaton and Lyme Regis.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
Worcestershire — £1,450,000
An absolutely gorgeous house at a price which will make urban dwellers think about relocating, with a grand main home and some beautiful outbuildings — including the prettiest summer house we've seen in along time. Ideal as a family home or a lifestyle business, given the opportunity for holiday lets.
For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.
East Sussex — £1,250,000
A real blend of old and new at this century-old home with fireplaces, original wooden floorboards and service bells which work to this day.
For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.
Surrey — £1,200,000
Surrounded by woodland yet set on the outskirts of London, this modern high-spec home a fine balance.
For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.
Somerset — £1,150,000
Set in a village just inland from Burnham-on-Sea, this newly-built rural home in a traditional style is commutable to Bristol or Exeter.
For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.
Warwickshire — £1,000,000
A daring barn conversion of nearly 2,500sq ft, finished to an exceptional standard in a village near Shipston-on-Stour.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.
Suffolk — £985,000
A picturesque farmhouse with a superb conservatory and mature gardens, in a delightful village near Woodbridge.
For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.
Kent — £800,000
This medieval Kentish Hall House has 16th century charm, wonderful secluded gardens and an annexe that's an ideal home office or granny flat.
For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.
Devon — £690,000
A village home that sits between Dartmoor and the coast at Torquay, this is a four-bedroom property with large kitchen/breakfast room, plenty of space and a converted loft that feels like a lovely little treehouse.
For sale with ChartsEdge. See more pictures and details for this property.
Carmarthenshire — £675,000
Pretty in pink, a wonderful rural location and magnificent views are on offer at this sprawling four-bedroom home.
For sale with Gerald R Vaughan. See more pictures and details for this property.
North Yorkshire — £450,000
An immaculate Grade II-listed property that's full of character, and located in the popular village of Carlton in Coverdale.
For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.
Ceredigion — £234,000
Hugely charming traditional property with plenty of period details in this home in Cardigan, including vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. There are also two double bedrooms and a garden — plus a lovely location between town and coast.
For sale with West Wales Properties. See more pictures and details for this property.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
