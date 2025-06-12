How to make Eton mess strawberry blondies

As strawberries hit peak season, it's tempting to just pop open the punnet and dive in as soon as you get them. They're irresistible.

But as good as they are just as nature intended, they're ripe (pun fully intended) for deployment in all sorts of other ways. Drizzle them with salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar, for example, and they're a wonderful accompaniment to fresh toasted sourdough with ricotta, pine nuts and a little extra virgin olive oil.

For something even fancier, though, this recipe for Eton mess blondies is hard to beat.

Ingredients

For the blondies

150g fresh strawberries

1tbspn cornflour 200g unsalted butter, melted

150g caster sugar

150g light brown sugar

3 eggs

1tspn vanilla extract

275g plain flour

½tspn baking powder

200g white-chocolate chips

For the meringue topping

2 egg whites

½ tspn lemon juice

100g caster sugar

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 140˚C fan/160˚C/320˚F/gas mark 3 and line a 20cm (8in) square brownie tin with parchment paper.

2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and chop them into small pieces. Toss them with the cornflour to soak up the excess moisture and set aside.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Whisk together the melted butter, caster sugar and light brown sugar until smooth. Add the eggs and vanilla, again beating until smooth, then gently fold through the flour and baking powder until just combined. Gently stir in the white chocolate chips and chopped strawberries, then spread the batter into the prepared tin.

4. For the meringue, whisk the egg whites with lemon juice until soft peaks form. Gradually add the caster sugar, whisking until the meringue is glossy and holds stiff peaks. Carefully spread it over the blondie batter in an even layer.

5. Bake for 35–40 minutes, until the meringue is crisp and lightly golden and the blondies are set, but still slightly wobbly. Allow to cool completely in the tin before slicing. Serve with extra strawberries on the side and a dollop of whipped cream.