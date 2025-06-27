How to make The Connaught Bar's legendary martini — and a few others
It's the weekend which means it's time to kick back and make yourself an ice cold martini — courtesy of The Connaught Bar.
Florence Allen
According to The World's 50 Best, The Connaught Bar — part of the hotel of the same name — 'is not a venue, it’s an icon of the bar industry.' And they should know. After all, it's appeared in their list of best bars multiple times, including in the coveted top spot.
While the exact origins of the martini are debated, its earliest form is the Martinez, which appeared in the 1860s in California. The first recipe resembling the modern dry martini was recorded in 1895, but it wasn’t until the 1910s and 20s that it found a foothold in Britain, as American-style cocktails began to sweep through London’s hotel bars.
The Connaught's martinis are served table-side, from a grand trolley, by a waiter who runs you through the various ways you can personalise your drinks. The unique tinctures number lavender, coriander, tonka and even cardamon, among their ranks. Go for Tanqueray no.10 if your preference is for gin and Belvedere if it's for vodka. Eitherway your glass should be ice, ice cold.
You'll find our round-up of the best martinis in London, here, and our handy video for making tips and the recipes, below.
A post shared by Country Life Magazine (@countrylifemagazine)
A photo posted by on
The Connaught Bar martini
Ingredients
- 75ml Tanqueray No10 Gin or Belvedere Vodka
- 15ml dry vermouth mix
- 3 drops bitter
Method
Stir vermouth and spirit over ice and strain into a martini glass coated with bitters of your choice. Garnish with lemon zest or olives.
Belvedere 10's signature martini
Ingredients
- 60ml Belvedere 10
- 15ml dry vermouth
- 1 small pinch sea salt
- 1 drop high quality olive oil
- Lemon zest
Method
Add the first three ingredients to a mixing glass, over cubed ice. Stir for 15-20seconds to chill and dilute.
Strain into a chilled martini glass (I like to swirl more cubed ice around the glass).
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Express the oils of a piece of lemon zest across the top of the glass and finish with your drop of olive oil.
James Bond's Vesper martini
Plenty have tried to meddle with the martini — with differing results — including James Bond author and former British Naval intelligence officer, Ian Fleming.
Bond is a prolific martini drinker who has perhaps done more for a single drink than any other man — living or made up.
In one book, Bond drinks his martini with a twist; in another, he orders it dirty; and in Casino Royale he orders what we now call a Vesper martini — a mainstay on bar menus around the world, including The Dorchester hotel's.
Ingredients
- 60ml gin
- 20ml vodka
- 5ml Lillet Blanc (Kina Lillet is no longer in production)
- Lemon peel
Method
Pour the liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker, over cubed ice. Shake very until until everything is ice-cold and then serve in your glass of choice with a large slice of lemon peel.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
The flying insect that needs a cuddle? Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 27, 2025
Friday's quiz spares a thought for the insect that walked — and flew — by itself.
-
The pristine and unspoilt English county that 'has all the ingredients of perfection'
Many people simply pass straight through Northumberland heading for Scotland. Big mistake, says Matt Ridley.
-
Gill Meller's tomato, egg, bread and herb big-hearted summer salad
This summer salad is for people who enjoy proper seasonal produce.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: Why clinking glasses and saying ‘Cheers!’ is a tiny bit embarrassing
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
What do an order of Catholic priests and actor Hugh Bonneville have in common? They helped this West Sussex sparkling wine triumph over multiple French Champagne houses
After being approached by a group of Catholic priests in 2006 to plant a vineyard, the power of the divine, and climate change, was on the winemaker Dermot Sugrue’s side.
-
11 golden rules for making a perfect cup of tea
We drink tea every day, but are we doing it correctly? Who decided on the rules and do they really matter? Jonathon Jones reveals all.
-
How to make Eton mess strawberry blondies
Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson shares a mouthwatering recipe bringing together two of the greatest foodstuffs on the planet: strawberries and meringue.
-
The era of the £50 burger and chips is here — and it's a revelation
The second coming of the high-low restaurant — where chefs pair martinis with burgers — is here. Will Hosie tells more.
-
The imperfect science of the perfect martini and where you can get one in London
Dirty, dry, with fries, gin or vodka. There's a lot to think about for such a simple cocktail.
-
All hail fish and chips: Our guide to the nation’s favourite dish, done right
Our writers share their top picks of where to go for the best of the best, this National Fish & Chip Day.