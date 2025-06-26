Gill Meller's tomato, egg, bread and herb big-hearted summer salad

This summer salad is for people who enjoy proper seasonal produce.

If you like to eat seasonally and appreciate the amazing difference it makes to flavour, then do hunt down some lovely, ripe, heritage tomatoes for this recipe.

They’re in season now and at their best in August and September — so this recipe will see you through the whole summer — when they’ve been given time under a warm sun to sweeten on the vine.

I use a jumble of tomatoes here — in all shapes, colours and sizes. Organic eggs and good sourdough or country bread are also important in this big-hearted summer salad.

A tomato, egg and caper salad on an oval serving dish

(Image credit: Gill Meller)

Ingredients

For the salad

  • 6 eggs, at room temperature
  • About 1kg ripe tomatoes of different sizes and colours, thickly sliced
  • 2tbsp capers
  • 1 red chilli, deseeded and very thinly sliced (optional)
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 handful of tarragon, leaves picked and chopped
  • 1 small handful or basil, thinly ribboned
  • 200g day-old sourdough or country bread, torn into bite-sized pieces

For the dressing

  • 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp unrefined caster sugar
  • 1 garlic clove, very finely grated, or crushed to a paste
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Start by whisking or shaking together all the ingredients for the dressing, until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the eggs. Bring back to the simmer and cook for 61⁄2 minutes, then drain and cool in cold water to stop them cooking. Peel the eggs and set aside.

Place the tomato slices in a large bowl with the capers, chilli, red onion, tarragon, basil and bread. Pour over half the dressing and carefully tumble everything together. Allow to stand for 20 minutes, then tumble it all again, being careful not to break up the tomatoes too much.

Transfer the salad onto a large platter. Halve the eggs and arrange these in and around the tomatoes. Trickle over the remaining dressing and season everything with a little more salt and pepper before serving.

This recipe originally appeared in 'Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower — how to cook with vegetables and other plants'. You can follow Gill Meller on Instagram, here

Gill Meller
Gill Meller

Gill Meller is a chef, award-winning food writer, teacher and advocate for real cooking. Based in Lyme Regis, Dorset, he has written extensively about the joys of outdoor cookery and how making a simple fire and 'cooking something good to eat over it' can help us connect to a more natural, mindful way of life. Gill appears frequently on Channel 4’s ‘River Cottage’ and has worked closely with the River Cottage for more than 20 years, regularly teaching at Park Farm (River Cottage HQ). His work is regularly published in The Guardian and the Observer, The Telegraph, Waitrose Food and Delicious Magazine.  He has also appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme. Published by Quadrille, Gill’s first book, Gather, won the Fortnum & Mason award for Best Debut Food Book in 2017 and was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Award and Guild of Food Writers Award the same year. Time: a year and a day in the kitchen was published in September 2018 and was nominated for both Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award and Food & Travel magazine’s Cookbook of the Year Award. Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower  - how to cook with vegetables and other plants was published in 2020 and was nominated for the Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award. His latest cookbook Outside - Recipes for a wilder way of eating is out now.    

