Gill Meller's tomato, egg, bread and herb big-hearted summer salad

If you like to eat seasonally and appreciate the amazing difference it makes to flavour, then do hunt down some lovely, ripe, heritage tomatoes for this recipe.

They’re in season now and at their best in August and September — so this recipe will see you through the whole summer — when they’ve been given time under a warm sun to sweeten on the vine.

I use a jumble of tomatoes here — in all shapes, colours and sizes. Organic eggs and good sourdough or country bread are also important in this big-hearted summer salad.

Ingredients

For the salad

6 eggs, at room temperature

About 1kg ripe tomatoes of different sizes and colours, thickly sliced

2tbsp capers

1 red chilli, deseeded and very thinly sliced (optional)

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 handful of tarragon, leaves picked and chopped

1 small handful or basil, thinly ribboned

200g day-old sourdough or country bread, torn into bite-sized pieces

For the dressing

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp sunflower oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp unrefined caster sugar

1 garlic clove, very finely grated, or crushed to a paste

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Start by whisking or shaking together all the ingredients for the dressing, until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the eggs. Bring back to the simmer and cook for 61⁄2 minutes, then drain and cool in cold water to stop them cooking. Peel the eggs and set aside.

Place the tomato slices in a large bowl with the capers, chilli, red onion, tarragon, basil and bread. Pour over half the dressing and carefully tumble everything together. Allow to stand for 20 minutes, then tumble it all again, being careful not to break up the tomatoes too much.

Transfer the salad onto a large platter. Halve the eggs and arrange these in and around the tomatoes. Trickle over the remaining dressing and season everything with a little more salt and pepper before serving.