Gill Meller's recipe for a herb-filled tart that makes the most of Spring produce

Gill Meller is a chef, award-winning food writer, teacher and advocate for real cooking. Based in Lyme Regis, Dorset, he has written extensively about the joys of outdoor cookery and how making a simple fire and 'cooking something good to eat over it' can help us connect to a more natural, mindful way of life. Gill appears frequently on Channel 4’s ‘River Cottage’ and has worked closely with the River Cottage for more than 20 years, regularly teaching at Park Farm (River Cottage HQ). His work is regularly published in The Guardian and the Observer, The Telegraph, Waitrose Food and Delicious Magazine. He has also appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme. Published by Quadrille, Gill’s first book, Gather, won the Fortnum & Mason award for Best Debut Food Book in 2017 and was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Award and Guild of Food Writers Award the same year. Time: a year and a day in the kitchen was published in September 2018 and was nominated for both Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award and Food & Travel magazine’s Cookbook of the Year Award. Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower - how to cook with vegetables and other plants was published in 2020 and was nominated for the Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award. His latest cookbook Outside - Recipes for a wilder way of eating is out now.