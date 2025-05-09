Lutyens's last masterpiece comes up for sale in Oxfordshire, with 27 bedrooms and a cricket pitch
Middleton Park in Middleton Stoney is a vast country home that must surely be among the nation's best
It takes quite a lot to make me stop and say wow, but every once in a while there is a home that achieves the feat. It’s one of the downsides of the job, leafing through this much property. You get desensitised to the joys of housebuilding, of architecture, chasing something more sublime and more ridiculous each week, like a junkie.
Well I’ve found this week’s hit, and it’s Middleton Park in Oxfordshire. There are sizable homes. There are big homes. There are mansions, castles, estates. And then there is Middleton Park. It’s for sale with Savills for offers in excess of £18 million.
It’s almost overwhelming. This home, one of Edwin Lutyens’s last, was built in 1938 and commissioned by the 9th Earl of Jersey. It was listed Grade II, but that’s clearly ridiculous, so it was soon upgraded to Grade I.
The word ‘home’ doesn’t feel quite right when describing Middleton Park. It’s got 27 bedrooms for goodness sake. I am not sure I have enough friends to fill it. It’s got a cricket pitch (and, crucially, a pavilion) within its 86 acres of gardens and listed parkland. It is surely one of the great houses of Britain. How would you even begin to decorate it?
One of the nice things about homes such as these (apart from living in them) is taking the listing down to the pub and chatting with your friends about how you might use it. Imagine the parties. If you had a home office on one side, and your bedroom on the other, you could very realistically describe the journey between the two as a proper commute. Trying to make sense of the floorplans instills something akin to a Lovecraftian madness.
The good news for those more sensible and architecturally curious is that much of the property’s period grandeur has been retained and restored, despite Middleton Park being converted into 18 apartments in the 1970s. The glorious neo-Georgian façade, the squared limestone and ashlar dressings all sparkle. The interiors are sublime and extremely well maintained.
The gardens and grounds are, of course, extensive. As mentioned, there is a functioning cricket pitch, outdoor tennis court, swimming pool and an icehouse, in case you need one of those.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
There are also plenty of further properties within the estate, with various lodges, gardeners cottages and garages providing further accommodation. Lastly, a property known as Homewood is, all by itself, a five-bedroom home of some 4,000sq ft.
Bigger does not necessarily mean better, but it is always impressive to see the grand scale of Edwardian opulence when the shackles are removed. The options available to you with such a stately home are vast — something to think about over a beer and a packet of crisps for sure.
Middleton Park is for sale with Savills for offers in excess of £18 million. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London.
-
-
The National Gallery rehang: 'It is a remarkable feat to hang more with the feeling of less', but the male gaze is still dominant
Almost everything on display at the National Gallery has been moved — and paintings never previously seen brought out — in one of the the biggest curatorial changes in the Gallery's history.
By James Elwes Published
-
Angels, kings and fluffy bunnies; Country Life Quiz of the Day, May 9, 2025
Friday's Quiz of the Day celebrates a northern landmark.
By Country Life Published
-
A 10-bedroom manor house in the heart of the Cotswolds with all the trimmings
Waterton House sits on the edge of Ampney Crucis, and is as elegant as can be.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A seven bedroom Buckinghamshire rectory that might be a little haunted
Grade II-listed the Old Rectory is a home of astounding charm and beauty, and comes with a friendly visitor.
By James Fisher Published
-
Over the Hills and Far Away: Robert Plant's Welsh hideaway is up for sale
Other notable residents of The Argoed in the Wye Valley include George Bernard Shaw and Beatrice Webb.
By James Fisher Published
-
Period charm and contemporary tastes collide in an eight-bedroom listed home in Durham
Morton House is a rare example of a home where you can have the best of both worlds.
By James Fisher Published
-
A charmingly unspoilt 17th century farmhouse for sale in the Cotswolds' 'Golden Triangle'
Finstock Manor was once part of the Cornbury Park Estate and is now an elegant family home.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Tasburgh Hall: From a Buddhist centre to a seven-bedroom family home in 23 acres
The property, in Norfolk, was once four separate apartments, but has been lovingly re-stitched back together.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Old homes in new lights: A look at contemporary property photography
Attention is at a premium. Having the right image that will draw the maximum number of buyers has never been more important.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
Five outstanding properties, from 3,000 acres in Wales to Robert Plant's old home, as seen in Country Life
We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week.
By James Fisher Published