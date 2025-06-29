18 beautiful homes, from charming cottages to a Highland mansion with unbeatable views, as seen in Country Life

Northamptonshire — £2,000,000

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

A classic Georgian house hewn from coursed limestone, with simply delightful formal gardens which wrap around house.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Argyll & Bute — £1,475,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A house with the ultimate dining room backdrop? Breathtaking views at this four-bedroom Highland lodge in Glen Creran.

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Tyne and Wear — £20,000,000

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

The finest estate in Newcastle? Without doubt: this incredible home in six acres has 12 bedrooms, exquisite period detail and is truly something to behold.

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

For sale with Sanderson Young. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wiltshire — £2,750,000

(Image credit: Supplied via the agent)

This 11-bedroom house with separate coach house and lodge cottage is a gorgeous home with views across to the Bowood Estate.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £2,500,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

An exceptional Grade II-listed country home with a magnificent tree lined drive and extensive grounds, located just outside Cirencester.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,750,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

Superb Georgian house with outstanding south-facing landscaped gardens, privately situated in one of the region’s finest villages.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £1,650,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A striking, spacious and immaculately presented four bedroom house, located a short walk to a village near Guildford.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £1,250,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

Charming period barn conversion with beautiful interior, galleried dining hall and separate annexe, in delightful gardens, orchard and woodland.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £1,200,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A lovely garden wraps around this four-bedroom, four-bedroom home near Crowborough.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.

Leicestershire — £1,150,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

An unusual Grade II-listed traditional detached house, with three bedrooms and a paddock to the rear.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £1,125,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A grand and impressive six-bedroom Victorian villa with plenty of character and period features. It comes with a self-contained annexe — ideal for multi-generational living.

For sale with Charts Edge. See more pictures and details for this property.

East Sussex — £1,100,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A detached Grade II-listed country house with four bedrooms, exceptional views, double driveway, garage and large mature garden.

For sale with Charles Wycherley. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £950,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A detached Cotswold stone period house with a wealth of period features and countryside views, located in a quaint village setting.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £760,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A gorgeous period house with a couple of acres of mature gardens and grounds, in a peaceful valley location.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £670,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A smart and excellently refurbished period property with detached studio/gym, garage and workshop, set within half an acre of gardens.

For sale with Red Deer Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £550,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A mini-estate of an acre, with a Grade II-listed former coach house at its heart.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £385,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

An attractive stone-built cottage in the Yorkshire Dales, beautifully and sympathetically presented throughout.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cumbria — £340,000

(Image credit: Via the agent / OnTheMarket)

A delightful three-bedroom characterful cottage in the heart of the beautiful village of Dent within the Yorkshire Dales.