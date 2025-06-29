18 beautiful homes, from charming cottages to a Highland mansion with unbeatable views, as seen in Country Life
Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week includes Georgian manor houses, charming commutable homes and the grandest home in Newcastle.
A classic Georgian house hewn from coursed limestone, with simply delightful formal gardens which wrap around house.
For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.
A house with the ultimate dining room backdrop? Breathtaking views at this four-bedroom Highland lodge in Glen Creran.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
The finest estate in Newcastle? Without doubt: this incredible home in six acres has 12 bedrooms, exquisite period detail and is truly something to behold.
For sale with Sanderson Young. See more pictures and details for this property.
This 11-bedroom house with separate coach house and lodge cottage is a gorgeous home with views across to the Bowood Estate.
For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
An exceptional Grade II-listed country home with a magnificent tree lined drive and extensive grounds, located just outside Cirencester.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
Superb Georgian house with outstanding south-facing landscaped gardens, privately situated in one of the region’s finest villages.
For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.
A striking, spacious and immaculately presented four bedroom house, located a short walk to a village near Guildford.
For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.
Charming period barn conversion with beautiful interior, galleried dining hall and separate annexe, in delightful gardens, orchard and woodland.
For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.
A lovely garden wraps around this four-bedroom, four-bedroom home near Crowborough.
For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.
An unusual Grade II-listed traditional detached house, with three bedrooms and a paddock to the rear.
For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.
A grand and impressive six-bedroom Victorian villa with plenty of character and period features. It comes with a self-contained annexe — ideal for multi-generational living.
For sale with Charts Edge. See more pictures and details for this property.
A detached Grade II-listed country house with four bedrooms, exceptional views, double driveway, garage and large mature garden.
For sale with Charles Wycherley. See more pictures and details for this property.
A detached Cotswold stone period house with a wealth of period features and countryside views, located in a quaint village setting.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.
A gorgeous period house with a couple of acres of mature gardens and grounds, in a peaceful valley location.
For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.
A smart and excellently refurbished period property with detached studio/gym, garage and workshop, set within half an acre of gardens.
For sale with Red Deer Country. See more pictures and details for this property.
A mini-estate of an acre, with a Grade II-listed former coach house at its heart.
For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.
An attractive stone-built cottage in the Yorkshire Dales, beautifully and sympathetically presented throughout.
For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.
A delightful three-bedroom characterful cottage in the heart of the beautiful village of Dent within the Yorkshire Dales.
For sale with Cobble Country. See more pictures and details for this property..
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
