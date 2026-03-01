A Suffolk home where glass, steel, timber and thatch come together in perfect harmony

A country childhood — how idyllic that can be, especially when cousins and grandparents are on hand and it is possible to run in and out of one another’s houses. Yet how can that sense of family togetherness be preserved, as time passes and the little ones reach their teens and twenties? That was the tricky question that faced architects Abigail Hopkins and Amir Sanei some years ago. The solution they found has produced a dwelling — more compound than single house — that is as intelligent in its analysis of the issues as it is sympathetic to the landscape that contains it.

Ms Hopkins is a daughter of Michael and Patty Hopkins, architects of the new Glyndebourne opera house in East Sussex and the Lord’s Cricket Ground pavilion in London NW8, as well as joint recipients of the RIBA Gold Medal. In 1995, Sir Michael and Lady Hopkins bought Blackheath House, near Aldeburgh in Suffolk, with a long strip of heathland overlooking the River Alde. Sometimes known as Wentworth Hall or Blackheath Villa, the house had begun as a Victorian shooting lodge, exuberant with tower, chimneys and window bays.

Fig 1: The new house comprises four elements, each of which evokes a local building type. From left to right are a bedroom and study resembling a control tower, a thatched living area with a corrugated iron service range like a barn beyond and a line. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

After the Second World War, Raymond Erith, based in nearby Dedham, was commissioned to rein in the excess, which he did by paring away the protuberances to create a plain Georgian-style box. The Hopkinses then brilliantly remodelled the interior of this building, but kept the exterior, together with the many lodges and other estate buildings, which survived from the 1880s. The Alde appealed to Sir Michael’s love of sailing, for which he designed a fleet of boats suited to the river. The estate buildings became holiday homes for the Hopkins’ children and grandchildren.

Fig 2: The entrance archway to the house. The wall screens a parking area. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Ms Hopkins and Mr Sanei occupied a modest cottage on the old service yard of the main house. As their own family grew — they now have five children — the two-bedroom quarters became tight, but meals could be eaten out of doors and the young ones had the run of the hall, as well as the lodges used by other family members. With the passage of time, however, another solution was needed. The couple’s attention focused on Middle Lodge, which was then derelict.

Middle Lodge is one of three lodges on the estate, all of which are variants on a theme of brick and pointed gables. To extend it in such a way as to provide the accommodation needed for a family of seven would have overwhelmed the original building and spoilt its character. They began to think the problem through from first principles and finally decided on a new project.

Fig 3: All the elements of the house are freestanding. This view, looking along the bedroom corridor, is taken from the open courtyard at the heart of the plan. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Old plans show that the Blackheath estate had once been dotted with numerous structures, including several farmsteads. The farmsteads themselves were made up of several discrete buildings, the farmhouse being next to a yard surrounded by barns. Although a yard with a water trough in the middle was suitable for livestock, it was less ideal for a family home, on a site with splendid views of the river. Therefore, the farmstead form was turned inside out: rather than looking inwards onto a yard, new structures — still separate — would be arranged in the form of a cross. Farmstead became Housestead.

Ms Hopkins and Mr Sanei next identified a site on which this could be built, next to Middle Lodge. A self-seeded plantation of silver birch that had grown up on it could be partially cleared. Husband and wife applied themselves to the design and were heartened to discover that the result might qualify for an exemption from the usual planning restrictions under the so-called Gummer’s Law of 1997, which allows buildings of exceptional architectural quality to be treated as a special case.

Fig 4: The curved, corrugated-steel barn. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

The principal building would be the gathering place of the new home (Fig 1). The biggest space, it was designed to evoke the farmsteads that had inspired it. It has a thatched roof, of the traditionally steep pitch to throw off the rain. Thatch is a local material and water reeds grow at Blackheath. As Ms Hopkins comments: ‘We wanted the architecture to be as sustainable as possible and for it to have come out of the place.’ Alas, it would have taken too long for the reeds to be farmed in a manner to make them suitable for thatch, but another local source was found in the marshes of Walberswick, 15 miles up the Suffolk coast.

Famously, thatch provides good insulation, but to achieve the desired standard at Housestead, without specifying an exorbitantly thick roof, it has in this case been laid on a base of a modern insulative material. Do not think, however, that a thatched roof implies that the local vernacular is followed in every particular. For one thing, the roof is supported on a frame of elegantly slim steel lattice, rather than chunky timber columns. For another, the walls are entirely of glass.