I'm thinking about the ice and wasting an afternoon on Autotrader

(Image credit: Joel Hypponen)

There’s something about driving on the ice. Maybe it’s the white wintery landscape, maybe it’s the crisp cool air (handy for engines and brakes), or it’s simply sliding sideways that tickles our inner child. Whatever the reason, the ice is a popular place to go for a drive, it would seem.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Joel Hypponen) (Image credit: Joel Hypponen) (Image credit: Joel Hypponen) (Image credit: Joel Hypponen) (Image credit: Joel Hypponen)

The end of January saw the great and the good of the car-owning world descend on St Moritz for The ICE, arguably the most elegant concours in the calendar. Among the furs and Champagne flutes were a delightful selection of Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Jaguars, Aston Martins, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Porsches. There were also plenty of dogs. St Moritz at the end of January is very much the place to see, and be seen.

The iconic Speed Six Continuation Series, Car Zero, at the FAT Ice Race. (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

The FAT Ice Race came next, as brands such as Bentley and Porsche descended on Zell am See to find some snow and get sideways. Bentley announced a new multi-year partnership with FAT International, and brought seven cars to the event, as well as a host of VIPs. The race saw the unveiling of the Bentayga X Concept, as well as the global debuts of the new Continental GT S and GTC S. Also on show was the modified Supersports driven by Travis Pastrana in the recent FULL SEND film. And a big shout out to the iconic Speed Six Continuation Series, Car Zero, which was thrashed around (relatively) by Mike Sayer, the head of Bentley’s Heritage Collection.

(Image credit: AG Porsche)

Porsche also had a big presence at this year’s race, providing a fleet of heritage classics (including this Carrera GT), as well as the FAT debut for the new all-electric Cayenne. If there’s one thing to take away from the FAT Ice Race, it’s that motorsport is more about fun than it is about lap time.

‘Fun over speed,’ explains Ferdi Porsche, FAT Race organiser and great grandson of Ferdinand Porsche. ‘There are around 8,500 visitors here on site. They’re cool people with a positive attitude, who simply want to enjoy themselves and experience a great party, while at the same time taking an interest in motorsport history. That’s how we keep historic motorsport relevant for the younger generation.’

Lastly, but certainly not leastly, McLaren had another successful year of its Pure Arctic Experience, which saw guests spend four nights within the Arctic Circle in Finland, learning how to master the conditions in an Artura. We won’t say much more, as we sent a very lucky journalist, who will be reporting in full shortly…

How to waste an afternoon on Autotrader

I would doubt that I am the only person that has a few too many drinks on an evening and spends the small hours browsing Autotrader for cars that I neither need nor can afford. After a childhood wasted playing Need For Speed, I find I have a particular predilection for either McLarens or turn of the century Japanese streetracers (your Nissan Skylines, your Toyota Supras, your Mazda RX7s, things of that nature).

In the past, you had to be quite specific about what in particular you were searching for, but no longer. Now, Autotrader has developed and released the OMG search function, which is as orgasmic as it sounds. All of the weird and wonderful foibles of Britain’s prestigious used-car market, all in one place.

I will let you browse for yourself, but a brief browse this morning has already shown me the following: a classic Moke, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Jaguar XJ220, Plymouth Fury, a rusting Buick Skylark, Volvo 850T5-R, Bernd Maylander’s Safety Car from the 2021 F1 Championship, and the carriage used by Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

As you can see, there is something for everyone. Just remember to do some work today as well.