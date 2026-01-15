The Glovebox: Fashion that's fast and five of our favourite Concours for 2026

2026 and all that

Hello and welcome to the first Glovebox roundup of 2026. Before we get into the various bits of motorised news that has been bubbling away in my inbox, there are some announcements. Are they important announcements? Likely no, but announcements nonetheless.

As of now, Country Life’s online car coverage is growing from one to two pieces each week, all of which you can read for free. As well as reviewing things that we think you might like, we’ll also be expanding into more long form features, opinion pieces, words to make you laugh, words to make you cry, and news from the motoring world. There’s already plenty in the pipeline, so keep an eye out for dispatches from the Dakar Rally, a look into women-only motorbike gangs, the wonderful world of banger racing and how the worlds of cars and fashion are growing closer and closer. It will be compelling stuff, so make sure to check in each week.

We’ll also be tweaking the way we do reviews going forward to make it more digestible and (hopefully) more entertaining, providing insight for those who know everything about cars as well as those who know nothing.

We’re very excited about what this year will bring on four wheels, two wheels, maybe one wheel and probably not three wheels (although I’m not ruling it out). As always, if you have any questions/comments/complaints, or you’ve got a great story that you think you want to write about for Country Life, feel free to email me by clicking here.

Alfa Romeo: Fashion that is fast, and will last

(Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

One of the worst kept secrets in the industry is that Alfa Romeo is for the real ones. The Italian brand has long made some of the best looking and most absurd cars on the market, examples being, but absolutely not limited to, the Spider, the Guilia GT, the Brera, the 166, the 159, the 8C Competizione, and my personal favourite, the Iguana. If you are ever bored, just click this link , and browse some of the strangest and most beautiful cars you will ever see. Thank me later.

Any excuse to post a picture of the Iguana. (Image credit: Alamy)

So it seems only fair that this Gran vecchia dama of the European car world would branch out into fashion. The recently announced Alfa Romeo Athleisure collection is simply divine, and perfectly encapsulates the brand on clothing, with dark black contrasting with the famous Alfa Romeo red on hoodies, shorts, sports bras, tops and leggings. Two highlights for me are the ladies bomber jacket and the Milan trench coat. Imagine stepping out of your Iguana wearing that. Multo bene.

It gets better. The limited edition collection is immensely reasonably priced, and proceeds from any sale will be donated to the homeless charity Crisis. Not only will you look good, you will be doing good. There’s a New Year’s resolution we can all get behind.

(Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

Here are some car shows we're looking forward to this year

Salon Privé is among the UK's finest Concours (Image credit: Alamy)

On the weekend of January 30–31, the world’s best, strangest, rarest, and most beautiful cars will be slapping on their winter tires and heading to St Moritz for The Ice. This means that car show calendar for 2026 is officially up and running. If you would like to head to The Ice, there are still tickets available, but we’ve also rounded up five more shows for you to mark in your calendars, if you’d like to go and browse some automotive excellence and pop on your finest formalwear.

Oberoi Concours d’Elegance, India (February)

Following its sensational debut last year, the Oberoi Concours will be returning to the Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, from February 20–22. Featuring a combination of pre-War and post-War classics from Europe and the USA, this event will also lean into its Indian heritage with Cars of the Maharajahs and Indian coachbuilding. Judges in attendance will be Gordon Murray, Sir Jackie Stewart, Jean Todt, Prince Michael of Kent, and Giacomo Agostini.

Anantara Concorso Roma, Italy (April)

All roads lead to Rome, and from April 16–19, those roads will be full of the rarest and most significant Automobili Italiane, as they make their way to the Anantara Concorso Roma. Not only do the organisers anticipate assembling a lineup of the very best Italian masterpieces ever (quite a claim, considering what else is in Rome), but you will also be in Rome, which is to my mind the best city in Europe.

Americana rules at Pebble Beach. (Image credit: Alamy)

Pebble Beach Concours, USA (August)

Perhaps the biggest showcase of them all is the Pebble Beach Concours in California, located at The Lodge from August 16. Everyone who is everyone is here, and everything that is everything on four wheels or two is also here. The very pinnacle of car collecting, with great views of the Pacific to boot.

Salon Privé, UK (September)

Set against the outrageous backdrop of Blenheim Palace, Salon Privé will once again return in September. Showcasing the best vintage classics, as well as new models and marques from Britain and beyond, Salon Privé also has the privilege of being one of the best garden parties in the country. Come for the cars, stay for the Champagne.

Villa La Massa Excellence, Italy (October)

A personal favourite, because I am a cursed Millennial, is the Villa La Massa Excellence at the outstanding Villa La Massa in Florence (October 16–18). This small and intimate show focuses purely on cars from the 1990s onwards, and features unique models as well as the usual delightful smattering of McLarens, Bugattis, Maseratis and Astons Martin. All set in the glorious Tuscan hills, and make sure to enjoy the rally through the Tuscan hills to Mugello.