Glovebox: Gaze upon the glories of the cosmos from the comfort of this Jeep

The British know nothing of the cosmos, but we yearn to know more. What secrets are hidden in the void? What joy can be found in our solar system? What unfathomable horrors lurk beyond the Milky Way? Will we ever watch C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate?

Such questions clearly have plagued the minds of those at Jeep, who have endeavoured to answer them by creating the Avenger Stargazer, a one-off concept designed to, well, stargaze. While it is unlikely to answers questions related to unfathomable horrors and C-beams, it can help you get a good view of Saturn, which will do for now.

Image credit: Stellantis/Jeep Image credit: Stellantis/Jeep

The Avenger, per Jeep, is fitted with ‘all the essentials’. These include, but are not limited to, a smart telescope mounted on the vehicle’s sunroof, which can be controlled by a tablet from the car; an integrated cabinet in the boot for housing said essentials, such as the telescope, mount, binoculars, red-light head torches, and touchscreen gloves.

The car is a collaboration with DarkSkyUK, which has produced an accompanying guide full of tips for stargazing, as well as a map of the 21 Dark Sky Reserves in the UK. Research conducted by Jeep has revealed that 32% of Brits are lacking in night-sky knowledge, but 73% wish to learn more. This car would certainly be one way to do that.

Man who designed iPad fills Ferrari with iPad

(Image credit: Ferrari)

Plenty of buzz (excuse the pun) this week has been emanating from Maranello (or, more precisely, San Francisco), as Ferrari revealed the interior of the Luce, the firm’s first fully electric car.

The interiors and interfaces are all we are allowed to see right now, with the exterior expected to be shown in May. The designers at Ferrari have been collaborating with Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson ‘on every dimension of the Ferrari Luce’s design’ and it certainly shows.

Ive made his name at Apple, where he was responsible for iconic products such as the iPod and iPhone. Back in the early 2000s, Minimalism was the name of the game, and there were few better practitioners than Ive, but are we not all a bit tired of it by now?